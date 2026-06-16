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College Football QB Recruiting Daily

Yesterday’s Post - College Football QB Recruiting Daily - June 15, 2026

Tuesday, June 16, 2026

We are in an FBS and FCS quiet period. Today’s College Football QB Recruiting Daily includes a list of recent FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback recruiting transactions. Paying subscribers get extra content with the following quarterback lists:

Recruits: Best available prospects and players committed to FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO programs.

Transfers: Every uncommitted transfer and players committed to FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO programs.

Attention Players + Parents! Use these lists to see the teams without quarterbacks committed in each class.

Covering hundreds of teams and thousands of players requires help from subscribers including fans, players, parents, coaches, SIDs, etc. Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with any corrections or news tips.

Jump to the sections below:

Today’s Transactions

Recruiting + Transfer Commits

Best Available Transfers

Best Available Recruits

Today’s CFB Quarterback Transactions

The list of transactions includes quarterback recruiting commits and decommits from the past week (or since I found out about their commitment/decommitment).

Recruiting Info Guide

🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔵 Joining 2027 + 2028 rosters

🔴 Decommitment

➡️ FBS Recruiting

Illinois

🟢 2026 Dane Eisenmenger (IL) 6/10/2026

Louisiana Tech

🔵 2027 Sam Hartwell (LA) 6/15/2026

UAB

🔵 2027 Jordan Shambley (AL) 6/15/2026

USF

🔵 2027 Brody Brenneman (FL) 6/15/2026

Vanderbilt

🔵 2027 Matthew Smith (CA) 6/15/2026

Western Kentucky

🔵 2027 Dallas Covington (TN) 6/15/2026

Utah

🔵 2027 Jonah Lubno (AZ) 6/14/2026

Wake Forest

🔵 2027 Smith Stringer (MS) 6/14/2026

Navy

🔵 2027 Zeke Douglass (GA) 6/13/2026

Pitt

🔵 2027 James Perrone (FL) 6/13/2026

SMU

🔵 2027 Buck Randall (TX) 6/12/2026

Boston College

🔵 2027 Jace German (GA) 6/11/2026

East Carolina

🔴 2027 James Perrone (FL) 6/2-6/13/2026

➡️ FCS Recruiting

Portland State

🔵 2027 Taylor Lee (CA) 6/15/2026

South Dakota State

🔵 2027 Jackson Riley (KS) 6/9/2026

➡️ D2 Recruiting

Angelo State

🟢 2026 Romin Seymour (TX) 5/28/2026

Saginaw Valley State

🔵 2027 Braylon Jefferson (MI) 6/11/2026

Central Missouri

🔴 2026 Dane Eisenmenger (IL) 8/1/2025-6/10/2026

QB Recruiting + Transfer Portal Commits

The QB Recruiting + Transfer Portal Commits section features every transfer and 2026, 2027 and 2028 recruit committed to an FBS, FCS, D2 , D3, NAIA or JUCO program. You can also use this section to see teams without future commitments in each class.

Transfer Portal Info Guide

🏈 Right of Player Names (FBS/FCS): Final season of eligibility (*Redshirt Available)

🏈 Right of Player Names (D2/D3/NAIA/JUCO): 2025 year in school, according to team online rosters

🏈 2025 Stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

Recruiting Info Guide

🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔵 Joining 2027 + 2028 rosters

🔴 Decommitment

❌ No commits in the class

➡️ FBS

Alabama QB Commits

Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)

🟢 2026 Tayden Kaawa (UT) 7/22/2025

🟢 2026 Jett Thomalla (NE) 6/17/2025 | Iowa State (4/18-6/17/2025)

🔵 2027 Elijah Haven (LA) 4/25/2026

🔵 2027 Trent Seaborn (AL) 10/20/2025

🔵 2028 Charles Scott (VA) 5/1/2026

Arkansas QB Commits

Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)

🟢 2026 Hank Hendrix (TX) 1/13/2026 - Reclassified from 2027

🔵 2027 Cason Myers (AL) 6/10/2026

🔵 2028 ❌

Braeden Fuller (TX) 2026

85-156 (54%) 1050-15-4 | 51-42-0

🟢 2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/10/2026

2022-25 Angelo State (D2)

AJ Hill (GA) 2029

19-32 (59%) 223-1-1 | 1-(-6)-0

🟢 2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/5/2026

2025 Memphis (FBS)

Cade Trotter (TX) 2029

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

🟢 2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/16/2026

2025 Clemson (FBS)

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Auburn QB Commits

Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)

🟢 2026 Rhys Brush (FL) 12/3/2025 | USF (2/28-12/3/2025)

🔵 2027 Gary Chatman (GA) 5/9/2026 | Wake Forest (3/25-5/5/2026)

🔵 2028 ❌

Byrum Brown (NC) 2026

226-341 (66%) 3158-28-7 | 175-1008-14

🟢 2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/6/2026

2022-25 USF (FBS)