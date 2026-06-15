College Football QB Recruiting Daily - June 15, 2026
QB Recruits & Transfers: Commits + Best Available + Teams Looking for Quarterbacks ➡️ Today's College Football QB Transactions
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Monday, June 15, 2026
This is the first day college football coaches are allowed to directly communicate with class of 2028 prospects. We are in a quiet period for the FBS and FCS.
College Football QB Recruiting
The College Football QB Recruiting Daily features every quarterback commitment and uncommitted players in recruiting and the transfer portal. This includes players joining or leaving FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback rooms. The top of every College Football QB Recruiting Daily article shows the latest quarterback additions and departures for every level of college football.
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Jump to the sections below:
Today’s Transactions
Recruiting + Transfer Commits
Best Available Transfers
Best Available Recruits
Today’s College Football QB Transactions
The top of every College Football QB Recruiting Daily article shows the latest FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback additions and departures.
Recruiting Info Guide
🟢 Joining 2026 roster
🔵 Joining 2027 + 2028 rosters
🔴 Decommitment
➡️ FBS Recruiting
Illinois
🟢 2026 Dane Eisenmenger (IL) 6/10/2026
Boston College
🔵 2027 Jace German (GA) 6/11/2026
Navy
🔵 2027 Zeke Douglass (GA) 6/13/2026
Pitt
🔵 2027 James Perrone (FL) 6/13/2026
SMU
🔵 2027 Buck Randall (TX) 6/12/2026
Utah
🔵 2027 Jonah Lubno (AZ) 6/14/2026
Wake Forest
🔵 2027 Smith Stringer (MS) 6/14/2026
East Carolina
🔴 2027 James Perrone (FL) 6/2-6/13/2026
➡️ FCS Recruiting
South Dakota State
🔵 2027 Jackson Riley (KS) 6/9/2026
➡️ D2 Recruiting
Angelo State
🟢 2026 Romin Seymour (TX) 5/28/2026
Saginaw Valley State
🔵 2027 Braylon Jefferson (MI) 6/11/2026
Central Missouri
🔴 2026 Dane Eisenmenger (IL) 8/1/2025-6/10/2026
QB Recruiting + Transfer Portal Commits
The QB Recruiting + Transfer Portal Commits section features every transfer and 2026, 2027 and 2028 recruit committed to an FBS, FCS, D2 , D3, NAIA or JUCO program. You can also use this section to see teams without future commitments in each class.
Transfer Portal Info Guide
🏈 Right of Player Names (FBS/FCS): Final season of eligibility (*Redshirt Available)
🏈 Right of Player Names (D2/D3/NAIA/JUCO): 2025 year in school, according to team online rosters
🏈 2025 Stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown
Recruiting Info Guide
🟢 Joining 2026 roster
🔵 Joining 2027 + 2028 rosters
🔴 Decommitment
❌ No commits in the class
➡️ FBS
Alabama QB Commits
Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)
🟢 2026 Tayden Kaawa (UT) 7/22/2025
🟢 2026 Jett Thomalla (NE) 6/17/2025 | Iowa State (4/18-6/17/2025)
🔵 2027 Elijah Haven (LA) 4/25/2026
🔵 2027 Trent Seaborn (AL) 10/20/2025
🔵 2028 Charles Scott (VA) 5/1/2026
Arkansas QB Commits
Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)
🟢 2026 Hank Hendrix (TX) 1/13/2026 - Reclassified from 2027
🔵 2027 Cason Myers (AL) 6/10/2026
🔵 2028 ❌
Braeden Fuller (TX) 2026
85-156 (54%) 1050-15-4 | 51-42-0
🟢 2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/10/2026
2022-25 Angelo State (D2)
AJ Hill (GA) 2029
19-32 (59%) 223-1-1 | 1-(-6)-0
🟢 2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/5/2026
2025 Memphis (FBS)
Cade Trotter (TX) 2029
0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
🟢 2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/16/2026
2025 Clemson (FBS)
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Auburn QB Commits
Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)
🟢 2026 Rhys Brush (FL) 12/3/2025 | USF (2/28-12/3/2025)
🔵 2027 Gary Chatman (GA) 5/9/2026 | Wake Forest (3/25-5/5/2026)
🔵 2028 ❌
Byrum Brown (NC) 2026
226-341 (66%) 3158-28-7 | 175-1008-14
🟢 2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/6/2026
2022-25 USF (FBS)
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