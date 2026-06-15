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Monday, June 15, 2026

This is the first day college football coaches are allowed to directly communicate with class of 2028 prospects. We are in a quiet period for the FBS and FCS.

College Football QB Recruiting

The College Football QB Recruiting Daily features every quarterback commitment and uncommitted players in recruiting and the transfer portal. This includes players joining or leaving FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback rooms. The top of every College Football QB Recruiting Daily article shows the latest quarterback additions and departures for every level of college football.

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Jump to the sections below:

Today’s Transactions

Recruiting + Transfer Commits

Best Available Transfers

Best Available Recruits

Today’s College Football QB Transactions

The top of every College Football QB Recruiting Daily article shows the latest FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback additions and departures.

Recruiting Info Guide

🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔵 Joining 2027 + 2028 rosters

🔴 Decommitment

➡️ FBS Recruiting

Illinois

🟢 2026 Dane Eisenmenger (IL) 6/10/2026

Boston College

🔵 2027 Jace German (GA) 6/11/2026

Navy

🔵 2027 Zeke Douglass (GA) 6/13/2026

Pitt

🔵 2027 James Perrone (FL) 6/13/2026

SMU

🔵 2027 Buck Randall (TX) 6/12/2026

Utah

🔵 2027 Jonah Lubno (AZ) 6/14/2026

Wake Forest

🔵 2027 Smith Stringer (MS) 6/14/2026

East Carolina

🔴 2027 James Perrone (FL) 6/2-6/13/2026

➡️ FCS Recruiting

South Dakota State

🔵 2027 Jackson Riley (KS) 6/9/2026

➡️ D2 Recruiting

Angelo State

🟢 2026 Romin Seymour (TX) 5/28/2026

Saginaw Valley State

🔵 2027 Braylon Jefferson (MI) 6/11/2026

Central Missouri

🔴 2026 Dane Eisenmenger (IL) 8/1/2025-6/10/2026

QB Recruiting + Transfer Portal Commits

The QB Recruiting + Transfer Portal Commits section features every transfer and 2026, 2027 and 2028 recruit committed to an FBS, FCS, D2 , D3, NAIA or JUCO program. You can also use this section to see teams without future commitments in each class.

Transfer Portal Info Guide

🏈 Right of Player Names (FBS/FCS): Final season of eligibility (*Redshirt Available)

🏈 Right of Player Names (D2/D3/NAIA/JUCO): 2025 year in school, according to team online rosters

🏈 2025 Stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

Recruiting Info Guide

🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔵 Joining 2027 + 2028 rosters

🔴 Decommitment

❌ No commits in the class

➡️ FBS

Alabama QB Commits

Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)

🟢 2026 Tayden Kaawa (UT) 7/22/2025

🟢 2026 Jett Thomalla (NE) 6/17/2025 | Iowa State (4/18-6/17/2025)

🔵 2027 Elijah Haven (LA) 4/25/2026

🔵 2027 Trent Seaborn (AL) 10/20/2025

🔵 2028 Charles Scott (VA) 5/1/2026

Arkansas QB Commits

Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)

🟢 2026 Hank Hendrix (TX) 1/13/2026 - Reclassified from 2027

🔵 2027 Cason Myers (AL) 6/10/2026

🔵 2028 ❌

Braeden Fuller (TX) 2026

85-156 (54%) 1050-15-4 | 51-42-0

🟢 2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/10/2026

2022-25 Angelo State (D2)

AJ Hill (GA) 2029

19-32 (59%) 223-1-1 | 1-(-6)-0

🟢 2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/5/2026

2025 Memphis (FBS)

Cade Trotter (TX) 2029

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

🟢 2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/16/2026

2025 Clemson (FBS)

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Auburn QB Commits

Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)

🟢 2026 Rhys Brush (FL) 12/3/2025 | USF (2/28-12/3/2025)

🔵 2027 Gary Chatman (GA) 5/9/2026 | Wake Forest (3/25-5/5/2026)

🔵 2028 ❌

Byrum Brown (NC) 2026

226-341 (66%) 3158-28-7 | 175-1008-14

🟢 2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/6/2026

2022-25 USF (FBS)