Today’s College Football QB Notebook includes the latest FBS quarterback depth chart, injury and transfer portal news heading into Week 5 of the season.

QB HEADLINES

1️⃣ UNLV: Matthew Sluka (stats) will enter the transfer portal unless something changes with his NIL situation, On3’s Pete Nakos reported. He’s no longer listed on the roster after announcing he’s shutting down his season to use a redshirt due to “representations that were made to me, which were not upheld after I enrolled.” Sluka started the first three games and will enter the transfer portal in December with one year of eligibility remaining. The Rebels will turn to Hajj-Malik Williams (stats) on Saturday vs. Fresno State.

2️⃣ Texas: Head coach Steve Sarkisian said he won’t make a starting QB decision for Saturday vs. Mississippi State until Friday. Quinn Ewers (stats) missed the 51-3 win vs. Louisiana-Monroe with a strained oblique, leading to Arch Manning (stats) getting his first start. Ewers is listed as questionable on Wednesday’s Availability Report, and Manning would get his first SEC start if Ewers is unavailable.

3️⃣ Oklahoma: Head coach Brent Venables said Michael Hawkins Jr. (stats) will start Saturday at Auburn after replacing Jackson Arnold (stats) in the 25-15 loss vs. Tennessee. Hawkins took over and completed 11-of-18 passes for 132 yards with a TD. Arnold started every game this season and completed 7-of-16 passes for 54 yards with an INT and two lost fumbles. The depth chart still shows Arnold-Hawkins-Casey Thompson (stats), but Hawkins will make his start this weekend.

QB1 Notebook

Texas A&M: Head coach Mike Elko said he’s hopeful Conner Weigman (stats) will be available Saturday vs. Arkansas and is a game-time decision after missing two games with an AC joint injury in his right shoulder. Marcel Reed (stats) started the last two games including last weekend’s 26-20 win vs. Bowling Green. Weigman is listed as the starter on the depth chart and questionable on Wednesday’s SEC Availability Report, followed by Reed.