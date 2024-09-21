Photo courtesy of UCASports.com

Today’s post highlights the latest QB depth charts on every FCS program heading into Week 5 of the season.

QB Depth Charts & Injuries

Quarterback depth charts reflect what the team releases during game week, but they’re not required to post them or be truthful. Information comes from team sources, press conferences and lots of reading, so you don’t have to worry about teams’ online rosters not being updated, especially during the offseason.

Players with a redshirt available may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility, though the Ivy League and Patriot League do not allow redshirting. FCS Playoff games do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.

Next to the player names, you’ll see years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season and the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals if they had one. The number of 2024 games played and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus, and I’ll update the post-Week 4 news and numbers in the Week 5 articles.

Every recruiting commit is included in the team sections to give you a complete look at every future FCS quarterback room.

*Redshirt available

**Serving LDS mission

Saturday, September 21

ILLINOIS STATE REDBIRDS

Tommy Rittenhouse (2)

Games: 3 | Starts: 3 | Snaps: 139

Jake Rubley (2) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Games: 2 | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 47

W 51-34 vs. Western Illinois

Tommy Rittenhouse | 43 Snaps

Jake Rubley | 18 Snaps

Jimmy Makuh (3)

Games: 0 | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 0

Beckham Pellant (4*)

Games: 2 | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 13

Chase Kwiatkowski (2025)

INDIANA STATE SYCAMORES

W 24-13 vs. Dayton

Keegan Patterson | 43 Snaps

Keegan Patterson (3)

Games: 1 | Starts: 1 | Snaps: 43

Elijah Owens (4)

Games: 2 | Starts: 2 | Snaps: 118

Anthony Garzolini (3)

Games: 1 | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 9

Dane Andrews (2)

Games: 0 | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 0

Brock Riddle (4*)

Games: 0 | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 0

Brady Wilson (2025) ⭐⭐

MISSOURI STATE BEARS

Jacob Clark (1) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Games: 3 | Starts: 3 | Snaps: 208

Brock Bagozzi (1*)

Games: 0 | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 0

W 28-14 vs. Lindenwood

Jacob Clark | 72 Snaps

Cole Feuerbacher (4)

Games: 0 | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 0

Elijah Leonard (4*) ⭐⭐

Games: 0 | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 0

Deuce Bailey (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

MURRAY STATE RACERS