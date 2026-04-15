Photo courtesy of Fighting Irish Media

College Football Depth Charts & Injuries

Wednesday, April 15, 2026

In today’s edition, subscribers get the latest updates on college football depth charts and injuries inside all 138 FBS quarterback rooms. You’ll get QB stats, starts, eligibility info, position changes and more with depth chart, injury, transfer portal and recruiting news.

The College Football QB Transactions section shows the latest FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback movement at the bottom of each post.

Jump to College Football QB Transactions

Subscribers will get the latest QB recruiting updates sent to their email inbox later this week. Here’s a look at the publishing schedule moving forward.

Monday - FBS QB Depth Charts & Injuries

Tuesday - Exclusive QB Recruiting Updates

Wednesday - FCS QB Depth Charts & Injuries

Thursday - Exclusive QB Recruiting Updates

Friday - Podcast Coming Soon

Saturday - FBS/FCS Depth Charts & Injuries Notebook (In-Season)

This full post and complete access to The Gunslinger Buzz content requires a paid subscription, which costs $10/month or $100/year.

FBS Quarterback Rooms

NOTE: This week’s edition includes full updates on Power Four quarterback rooms. The Group of Six conferences will be updated for Monday’s edition and every post moving forward.

An updated College Football QB Depth Charts & Injuries post is sent to subscribers every Monday through the national championship on Jan. 25, 2027. The first look at 2027 quarterback rooms will publish after the final weekend of the regular season on Nov. 28, 2026.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips to help keep this site as accurate as possible.

*Redshirt Available

🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔴 Not returning to 2026 roster

⚫ Team’s 2026 season ended

🏈 Right of Player Names - Final season of eligibility

🏈 2025 Stats - Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns

2026 stats and starts will start being updated when the college football season begins on Aug. 29, 2026.

Jump to the conferences below

SEC | Big Ten | ACC | Big 12 | Pac-12 | American | Mountain West | Sun Belt | MAC | Conference USA | Independents

🔥SEC🔥

Alabama Crimson Tide (AL)

2026 Weekly Starters (0): Coming in 2026 season

➡️ Keelon Russell and Austin Mack are competing for the starting spot. Russell is the frontrunner after spring practice, but don’t expect the winner to be announced till fall camp. True freshmen Tayden-Evan Kaawa and Jett Thomalla are battling for third string.

Keelon Russell | 2029

2025-26 Alabama Crimson Tide (AL) FBS

11-15 (73%) 143-2-0 | 3-17-0

2025 QB recruit Keelon Russell (TX) committed to Alabama. - June 4, 2024

Austin Mack | 2027

2024-26 Alabama Crimson Tide (AL) FBS

2023 Washington Huskies (WA) FBS

24-32 (75%) 228-2-0 | 9-22-1

Washington QB transfer Austin Mack (CA) committed to Alabama. - Jan. 14, 2024

🟢 Tayden-Evan Kaawa | 2029*

2026 Alabama Crimson Tide (AL) FBS

2026 QB recruit Tayden-Evan Kaawa (UT) committed to Alabama. - July 22, 2025

🟢 Jett Thomalla | 2029*

2026 Alabama Crimson Tide (AL) FBS

2026 QB recruit Jett Thomalla (NE) committed to Alabama. - June 17, 2025

John Cooper | 2028

2024-26 Alabama Crimson Tide (AL) FBS

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2024 QB recruit John Cooper (AL) committed to Alabama. - Dec. 23, 2023

John Gazzaniga | 2029

2025-26 Alabama Crimson Tide (AL) FBS

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 1-1-0

2025 QB recruit John Gazzaniga (CA) committed to Alabama. - May 25, 2025

Trent Seaborn (Recruit)

2027 QB recruit Trent Seaborn (AL) committed to Alabama. - Oct. 20, 2025

2028 - None

🔴 Cade Carruth | Ty Simpson

Arkansas Razorbacks (AR)

2026 Weekly Starters (0): Coming in 2026 season