Best Available 2025 QB Recruits
Top 30 Uncommitted College Football Quarterback Prospects
This page tracks the best available 2025 QB recruits, and it’s comprised of every uncommitted college football quarterback prospect with an FBS offer.
2025 QB Recruits
Under player names show (from left) recruiting class, home state and highlights with a link to player news feeds, in addition to decommits if necessary.
JJ Bittner
25 | CA | Hudl
David Capobianco
25 | TX | Hudl
Rowdy Christensen
25 | AL | Hudl
Alonzo Contreras
25 | CA | Hudl
San Jose State (5/1/2023-4/24/2025)
Ethan Crossan
25 | FL | Hudl
Kade Elam
25 | KY | Hudl
Louisville ⚾ (8/29/2021)
Quinten Foster
25 | TX | Hudl
Tagg Harrison
25 | CA | Hudl
Tucker Hendrix
25 | SC | Hudl
Clemson (5/27/2024-8/21/2025)
Aug. 21, 2025 - Tucker Hendrix is not on the roster, a team source told me.
Jacob Higgs
25 | CA | Hudl
June 27, 2025 - Jacob Higgs is no longer with Victor Valley after committing on Feb. 26, 2025, a team source told me.
Dakarri Hollis
25 | MO | Hudl
Tanner Huckfelt
25 | TX | Hudl
Cornelius “CJ” Ingram II
25 | FL | Hudl
Florida 🏀 (8/12/2024)
Kameron Keenan
25 | AL | Hudl
Luke Kosko
25 | PA | Hudl
Johnny Lewis Jr.
25 | FL | Hudl
Caleb Matthews
25 | CA | Hudl
Jarret Nielsen
25 | CA | Hudl
Hawaii (7/31/2024-4/22/2025)
Grand Canyon ⚾ (8/6/2025
Christian Nunley
25 | TX | Hudl
Ashton “Penny” Robinson
25 | TX | Hudl
Isaiah Rogers
25 | IN | Hudl
Braylen Rooney
25 | AZ | Hudl
Tav Shaffer
25 | TN | Hudl
Tyler Shattuck
25 | FL | Hudl
Jordan Sink
25 | SC | Hudl
Jalen Slaughter
25 | OH | Hudl
Melvin Spicer
25 | NV | Hudl
Tommy Williams
25 | NV | Hudl
Nevada (2/5/2025-4/30/2025)
Armirie Williams-Hall
25 | TX | Hudl
Savion Witherspoon
25 | MD | Hudl