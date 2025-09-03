This page tracks the best available 2025 QB recruits, and it’s comprised of every uncommitted college football quarterback prospect with an FBS offer.

2025 QB Recruits

Under player names show (from left) recruiting class, home state and highlights with a link to player news feeds, in addition to decommits if necessary.

JJ Bittner

25 | CA | Hudl

David Capobianco

25 | TX | Hudl

Rowdy Christensen

25 | AL | Hudl

Alonzo Contreras

25 | CA | Hudl

San Jose State (5/1/2023-4/24/2025)

Ethan Crossan

25 | FL | Hudl

Kade Elam

25 | KY | Hudl

Louisville ⚾ (8/29/2021)

Quinten Foster

25 | TX | Hudl

Tagg Harrison

25 | CA | Hudl

Tucker Hendrix

25 | SC | Hudl

Clemson (5/27/2024-8/21/2025)

Aug. 21, 2025 - Tucker Hendrix is not on the roster, a team source told me.

Jacob Higgs

25 | CA | Hudl

June 27, 2025 - Jacob Higgs is no longer with Victor Valley after committing on Feb. 26, 2025, a team source told me.

Dakarri Hollis

25 | MO | Hudl

Tanner Huckfelt

25 | TX | Hudl

Cornelius “CJ” Ingram II

25 | FL | Hudl

Florida 🏀 (8/12/2024)

Kameron Keenan

25 | AL | Hudl

Luke Kosko

25 | PA | Hudl

Johnny Lewis Jr.

25 | FL | Hudl

Caleb Matthews

25 | CA | Hudl

Jarret Nielsen

25 | CA | Hudl

Hawaii (7/31/2024-4/22/2025)

Grand Canyon ⚾ (8/6/2025

Christian Nunley

25 | TX | Hudl

Ashton “Penny” Robinson

25 | TX | Hudl

Isaiah Rogers

25 | IN | Hudl

Braylen Rooney

25 | AZ | Hudl

Tav Shaffer

25 | TN | Hudl

Tyler Shattuck

25 | FL | Hudl

Jordan Sink

25 | SC | Hudl

Jalen Slaughter

25 | OH | Hudl

Melvin Spicer

25 | NV | Hudl

Tommy Williams

25 | NV | Hudl

Nevada (2/5/2025-4/30/2025)

Armirie Williams-Hall

25 | TX | Hudl

Savion Witherspoon

25 | MD | Hudl