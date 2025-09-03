This page tracks the best available 2024 FCS QB transfers with info on each player.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

Photo courtesy of WeberStateSports.com

You’ll get exclusive college football QB news in your inbox every day with a free or paid subscription. This includes depth chart, injury, recruiting and transfer portal info with the day’s quarterback transactions at every level of college football. Check out everything that comes with a subscription.

2024 FCS QB Transfers

Under player names show (from left) years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season, home state, stats and college with links to player news feeds. Players are sorted by highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals.

*Redshirt available

⭐⭐⭐

Spencer Brasch

1 | AZ | Stats | Cal Poly

Dylan Mehrotra

2 | LA | Stats | Southern

Marco Siderman

2 | CA | Stats | Tarleton State

Prometheus Franklin II

4 | SC | Stats | South Carolina State

Jalen Morrison

4 | TX | Stats | Duquesne

⭐⭐

Hank Shapiro

2 | NJ | Stats | Lehigh

Jakob Hollingshaus

3 | CA | Stats | Weber State

UNRATED

Cole Doyle

1 | CA | Stats | Saint Francis (PA)

Cade Pribula

1 | PA | Stats | Sacred Heart

Nik Goodwin

2 | CA | Stats | Missouri State

Matt Jenner

2 | CA | Stats | Central Connecticut

Greyson Thompson

2 | TX | Stats | Jackson State

Noah Walters

2* | NE | Stats | North Alabama

Cal Camp

3 | MS | Stats | UT Martin

Austin Lippert

3 | NY | Stats | Mercyhurst

Noah Ross

3 | FL | Stats | Florida A&M

Drew Moore

4 | SC | Stats | Mercer