Best Available 2024 FCS QB Transfers
Top 17 Uncommitted College Football Quarterbacks
This page tracks the best available 2024 FCS QB transfers with info on each player.
2024 FCS QB Transfers
Under player names show (from left) years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season, home state, stats and college with links to player news feeds. Players are sorted by highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals.
*Redshirt available
⭐⭐⭐
Spencer Brasch
1 | AZ | Stats | Cal Poly
Dylan Mehrotra
2 | LA | Stats | Southern
Marco Siderman
2 | CA | Stats | Tarleton State
Prometheus Franklin II
4 | SC | Stats | South Carolina State
Jalen Morrison
4 | TX | Stats | Duquesne
⭐⭐
Hank Shapiro
2 | NJ | Stats | Lehigh
Jakob Hollingshaus
3 | CA | Stats | Weber State
UNRATED
Cole Doyle
1 | CA | Stats | Saint Francis (PA)
Cade Pribula
1 | PA | Stats | Sacred Heart
Nik Goodwin
2 | CA | Stats | Missouri State
Matt Jenner
2 | CA | Stats | Central Connecticut
Greyson Thompson
2 | TX | Stats | Jackson State
Noah Walters
2* | NE | Stats | North Alabama
Cal Camp
3 | MS | Stats | UT Martin
Austin Lippert
3 | NY | Stats | Mercyhurst
Noah Ross
3 | FL | Stats | Florida A&M
Drew Moore
4 | SC | Stats | Mercer