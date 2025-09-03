Best Available 2024 FBS QB Transfers
Top 16 Uncommitted College Football Quarterbacks
This page tracks the best available 2024 FBS QB transfers with info on each player.
Photo courtesy of Nevada Athletics
2024 QB Transfers
Under player names show (from left) years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season, home state, stats and college with links to player news feeds. Players are sorted by highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals.
*Redshirt available
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Colten Gauthier
2 | GA | Stats | South Carolina
Shane Illingworth
2 | CA | Stats | Nevada
⭐⭐⭐
Michael Alaimo
2 | NJ | Stats | Kent State
Max Marsh
2 | CO | Stats | Kansas State
Sawyer Pate
2 | AL | Stats | Auburn
Sean Boyle
4 | NC | Stats | West Virginia
Kade Renfro
4 | TX | Stats | Arkansas
⭐⭐
Stone Hollenbach
1 | PA | Stats | Western Michigan
UNRATED
TJ McMahon
1 | CA | Stats | Marshall
Andrew Schorfhaar
2 | MI | Stats | Michigan State
Devin Sherwood
3 | OH | Stats | Virginia
Jack Woche
3 | FL | Stats | Nebraska
Max Lawrence
4 | FL | Stats | Miami
Jace Moseley
4 | TX | Stats | Sam Houston State
Luke Sather
4 | FL | Stats | Coastal Carolina
Steve Smedley
4 | TX | Stats | Utah