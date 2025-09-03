This page tracks the best available 2024 FBS QB transfers with info on each player.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

Photo courtesy of Nevada Athletics

You’ll get exclusive college football QB news in your inbox every day with a free or paid subscription. This includes depth chart, injury, recruiting and transfer portal info with the day’s quarterback transactions at every level of college football. Check out everything that comes with a subscription.

2024 QB Transfers

Under player names show (from left) years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season, home state, stats and college with links to player news feeds. Players are sorted by highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals.

*Redshirt available

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Colten Gauthier

2 | GA | Stats | South Carolina

Shane Illingworth

2 | CA | Stats | Nevada

⭐⭐⭐

Michael Alaimo

2 | NJ | Stats | Kent State

Max Marsh

2 | CO | Stats | Kansas State

Sawyer Pate

2 | AL | Stats | Auburn

Sean Boyle

4 | NC | Stats | West Virginia

Kade Renfro

4 | TX | Stats | Arkansas

⭐⭐

Stone Hollenbach

1 | PA | Stats | Western Michigan

UNRATED

TJ McMahon

1 | CA | Stats | Marshall

Andrew Schorfhaar

2 | MI | Stats | Michigan State

Devin Sherwood

3 | OH | Stats | Virginia

Jack Woche

3 | FL | Stats | Nebraska

Max Lawrence

4 | FL | Stats | Miami

Jace Moseley

4 | TX | Stats | Sam Houston State

Luke Sather

4 | FL | Stats | Coastal Carolina

Steve Smedley

4 | TX | Stats | Utah