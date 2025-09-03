This page tracks the best available 2023 FBS QB transfers with info on each player.

Photo courtesy of UWBadgers.com

2023 QB Transfers

Players are sorted by highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals with links to stats and player news feeds.

⭐⭐⭐

Brady McBride

Stats | Appalachian State

Aaron McLaughlin

Stats | Jacksonville State

Zak Rozsman

Stats | Georgia Southern

Kamell Smith

Stats | Miami (OH)

Kyle Toole

Stats | Georgia State

Chase Wolf

Stats | Wisconsin

⭐⭐

Jake Kern

Stats | Washington

UNRATED

Haaziq Daniels

Stats | Air Force

Ryan Duell

Stats | Maryland

Parker Kavanagh

Stats | Kansas State

Nathan McElroy

Stats | Louisville