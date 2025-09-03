Best Available 2023 FBS QB Transfers
Top 11 Uncommitted College Football Quarterbacks
This page tracks the best available 2023 FBS QB transfers with info on each player.
2023 QB Transfers
Players are sorted by highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals with links to stats and player news feeds.
⭐⭐⭐
Brady McBride
Stats | Appalachian State
Aaron McLaughlin
Stats | Jacksonville State
Zak Rozsman
Stats | Georgia Southern
Kamell Smith
Stats | Miami (OH)
Kyle Toole
Stats | Georgia State
Chase Wolf
Stats | Wisconsin
⭐⭐
Jake Kern
Stats | Washington
UNRATED
Haaziq Daniels
Stats | Air Force
Ryan Duell
Stats | Maryland
Parker Kavanagh
Stats | Kansas State
Nathan McElroy
Stats | Louisville