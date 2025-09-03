Best Available 2023 QB Recruits
This page tracks the best available 2023 QB recruits, and it’s comprised of prospects rated 3-5 stars from 247, On3 and Rivals.
2023 QB Recruits
Under player names show (from left) recruiting class, home state and highlights with a link to player news feeds, in addition to decommits if necessary.
⭐⭐⭐
Darius Cowens
23 | CA | Hudl
Cole Crippen
23 | TX | Hudl
Trey Fasani
23 | CA | Hudl