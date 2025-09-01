In today’s article, you’ll get SEC QB depth charts and injuries with the latest news on each player. The entire 2025 College Football QB Depth Charts & Injuries tracker is updated throughout the week with the latest FBS quarterback news. Check out the FCS edition here.

The College Football Transactions section shows a list of players joining or leaving FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback rooms.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

Photo courtesy of FloridaGators.com

You’ll get exclusive college football QB news in your inbox every day with a free or paid subscription. This includes depth chart, injury, recruiting and transfer portal info with the day’s quarterback transactions at every level of college football. Free subscribers get a ton of content in the daily newsletter, and paying subscribers get more.

Here’s a look at this week’s publishing game plan. Adjust your life accordingly.

Monday - 2025 SEC QB Depth Charts & Injuries - Week 2

Tuesday - 2025 Big Sky QB Depth Charts & Injuries - Week 2

Wednesday - ## Notes on 2026 QB Recruits

Thursday - ## Notes on 2027 QB Recruits

Friday - ## Notes on 2026 QB Recruits

Check out the additional content paid subscribers have access to on GunslingerBuzz.com, in addition to the daily newsletter.

CFB QB Depth Charts & Injuries

Under player names show (from left) years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season, home state and stats, in addition to 2025 games played, starts and QB snaps via Pro Football Focus. You’ll also get the latest news on each player with links to player news feeds.

*Redshirt available

❌ Not returning from 2024 roster

🚨 Injured, suspended, opted out, left the team (in-season) or entered the transfer portal (in-season)

The starter of the most recent game is listed first with QB snap counts in parentheses.

SEC Quarterbacks

SEC Availability Report - Teams are required to post availability reports three days before the game with daily updates until 90 minutes before kickoff. This is for conference games only.

ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE

Stats | 8/30 FSU (L 31-17)

Simpson (75)

Ty Simpson

2 | TN | Stats | 1-1-75

Aug. 11, 2025 - Ty Simpson is the starter, head coach Kalen DeBoer said.

Austin Mack

3 | CA | Stats | 0-0-0

Aug. 21, 2025 - Head coach Kalen DeBoer declined to share who won the backup QB competition between Austin Mack and Keelon Russell.

Keelon Russell

4* | TX | Stats | 0-0-0

Jan. 23, 2025 - Keelon Russell will enroll early, his dad told me. He committed on June 4, 2024 after originally committing to SMU (FBS) and Houston (FBS).

Cade Carruth

2 | AL | Stats | 0-0-0

John Cooper

4 | AL | Stats | 0-0-0

John Gazzaniga

4* | CA | Stats | 0-0-0

May 25, 2025 - John Gazzaniga committed.

❌ Jalen Milroe | Dylan Lonergan

ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS

Stats | 8/30 AAMU (52-7)

Green (65) | Jackson (11) | Jackson (3)

Taylen Green

1 | TX | Stats | 1-1-65

Aug. 25, 2025 - Taylen Green is listed as the starter on the depth chart.

KJ Jackson

4 | AL | Stats | 1-0-11

Aug. 25, 2025 - KJ Jackson is listed as the backup on the depth chart.

Trever Jackson

4 | FL | Stats | 1-0-3

Aug. 30, 2025 - Trever Jackson entered the season opener ahead of Grayson Wilson, who he’d been competing with for the third string spot. Arkansas is likely trying to redshirt Wilson regardless. Jackson committed on April 24, 2025 from Florida State (FBS).

Grayson Wilson

4* | AR | Stats | 0-0-0

April 15, 2023 - Grayson Wilson committed.

Brayson McHenry

2 | TX | Stats | 0-0-0

July 17, 2025 - Brayson McHenry committed from Baylor (FBS), he told me.

❌ Malachi Singleton | Blake Boda | Austin Ledbetter

AUBURN TIGERS

Stats | 8/29 BAY (W 38-24)

Arnold (70)

Jackson Arnold

2* | TX | Stats | 1-1-70

Aug. 25, 2025 - Jackson Arnold is listed as the starter on the depth chart. He committed on Dec. 14, 2024 from Oklahoma (FBS).

Deuce Knight

4* | MS | Stats | 0-0-0

Aug. 25, 2025 - Deuce Knight and Ashton Daniels are listed as co-backups on the depth chart. On Aug. 18, 2025, head coach Hugh Freeze said he sees a place for both of them being the backup. Freeze previously said Knight would be the better option if the game situation requires throwing vertically. Knight committed on Oct. 2, 2024 after originally committing to Notre Dame (FBS).

Ashton Daniels

1* | GA | Stats | 0-0-0

April 30, 2025 - Ashton Daniels will join the team in June after committing on Dec. 16, 2024 from Stanford (FBS), his mom told me.

John Colvin

3 | AL | Stats | 0-0-0

Will Myers

4* | AL | Stats | 0-0-0

May 16, 2025 - Will Myers committed.

❌ Payton Thorne | Hank Brown | Walker White | Holden Geriner | Jackson Barkley

FLORIDA GATORS

Stats | 8/30 LIU (W 55-0)

Lagway (37) | Warner (39)

🚨DJ Lagway🚨

3* | TX | Stats | 1-1-37

Aug. 30, 2025 - Head coach Billy Napier said the game plan was not altered for DJ Lagway’s offseason injury concerns. Lagway strained his left calf in July after being limited in the spring with lower leg, shoulder and core injuries.