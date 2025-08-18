In today’s article, you’ll get an in-depth look at SEC quarterback rooms directly from the 2025 College Football QB Depth Charts & Injuries tracker. Additionally, the following sections are featured below in every post for paid subscribers:

CFB QB Depth Charts & Injuries

Under player names show (from left) years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season, home state, stats and Twitter, in addition to 2024 FBS/FCS games, starts and QB snaps via Pro Football Focus. You’ll also get the latest news on each player with links to player news feeds.

*Redshirt available

❌ Not returning from 2024 roster

🚨 Injured, suspended, opted out, left the team (in-season) or entered the transfer portal (in-season)

The starter of the most recent game is listed first with QB snap counts in parentheses.

SEC Quarterbacks

Click here for the same info on all 136 FBS quarterback rooms.

ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE

Stats | 12/31 MICH (L 19-13)

Milroe (63)

Ty Simpson

2 | TN | Stats | X | 6-0-71

Aug. 11, 2025 - Ty Simpson is the starter, head coach Kalen DeBoer said.

Austin Mack

3 | CA | Stats | X | 1-0-5

Aug. 12, 2025 - OC Ryan Grubb said the backup QB competition between Austin Mack and Keelon Russell is ongoing.

Keelon Russell

4* | TX | Hudl | X | 6/4/2024

SMU (9/21/2023-6/4/2024)

Jan. 23, 2025 - Keelon Russell will enroll early, his dad told me.

Cade Carruth

2 | AL | Stats | X | 1-0-3

John Cooper

4 | AL | Stats | X | 0-0-0

John Gazzaniga

4* | CA | Hudl | X | 4/25/2025

❌ Jalen Milroe | Dylan Lonergan

ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS

Stats | 12/27 TTU (39-26)

Green (66)

Taylen Green

1 | TX | Stats | X | 13-13-846

KJ Jackson

4 | AL | Stats | X | 1-0-10

Grayson Wilson

4* | AR | Hudl | X | 4/15/2023

Aug. 3, 2025 - Grayson Wilson and Trever Jackson are battling for the No. 3 spot, Fort Smith Southwest Times Record’s Jackson Fuller reported.

Trever Jackson

4 | FL | Stats | X | 1-0-1

April 24, 2025 - Trever Jackson committed from Florida State (FBS).

Brayson McHenry

2 | TX | Stats | X | 0-0-0

July 17, 2025 - Brayson McHenry committed from Baylor (FBS), he told me.

❌ Malachi Singleton | Blake Boda | Austin Ledbetter

AUBURN TIGERS

Stats | 11/30 ALA (L 28-14)

Thorne (66)

🚨Jackson Arnold🚨

2* | TX | Stats | X | 10-9-631

May 15, 2025 - Jackson Arnold is the starter, head coach Hugh Freeze said. He did not participate in the spring game due to a minor leg injury suffered on April 10, 2025. Arnold committed from Oklahoma (FBS) on Dec. 14, 2024.

Deuce Knight

4* | MS | Hudl | X | 10/2/2024

Notre Dame (9/18/2023-10/2/2024)

July 31, 2025 - Deuce Knight would be the better option over Ashton Daniels if the game situation requires throwing vertically, head coach Hugh Freeze said.

Ashton Daniels

1* | GA | Stats | X | 11-10-597

April 30, 2025 - Ashton Daniels will join the team in June after committing from Stanford (FBS) on Dec. 16, 2024, his mom told me.

John Colvin

3 | AL | Stats | X | 0-0-0

Will Myers

4* | AL | Hudl | X | 5/16/2025

❌ Payton Thorne | Hank Brown | Walker White | Holden Geriner | Jackson Barkley

FLORIDA GATORS

Stats | 12/20 TULN (33-8)

Lagway (70) + Warner (10)

🚨DJ Lagway🚨

3* | TX | Stats | X | 12-7-484

Aug. 13, 2025 - DJ Lagway will be ready for the season opener despite being limited with a soft tissue injury in his left calf, On3’s Pete Nakos reported. He’s been limited all offseason with lower leg, shoulder and core injuries.

Harrison Bailey

1 | GA | Stats | X | 5-1-88

Aug. 10, 2025 - Harrison Bailey would be next in line if the season started today, followed by Aidan Warner and Tramell Jones, Gators Online’s reported. Bailey committed from Louisville (FBS) on Jan. 20, 2025.

Aidan Warner

3 | FL | Stats | X | 6-2-137

🚨Tramell Jones Jr.🚨

4* | FL | Hudl | X | 11/17/2024

Florida State (4/1/2023-11/14/2024)

March 6, 2025 - Tramell Jones Jr. was fully cleared to participate in spring camp after suffering a broken ankle on Aug. 31, 2024, but is not 100% with some limitations, head coach Billy Napier said.

Clay Millen

1 | WA | Stats | X | 0-0-0

Paul Kessler

4 | CA | Stats | X | 0-0-0

Aaron Williams

4 | FL | Stats | X | 0-0-0

❌ Graham Mertz | Lawrence Wright IV

GEORGIA BULLDOGS

Stats | 1/2 ND (L 23-10)

Stockton (64)

Gunner Stockton

2 | GA | Stats | X | 6-1-144

Aug. 16, 2025 - Gunner Stockton is slated to be the starter, according to SI’s Jonathan Williams.

Ryan Puglisi

4 | MA | Stats | X | 0-0-0

🚨Ryan Montgomery🚨

4* | OH | Hudl | X | 4/17/2024

July 31, 2025 - Ryan Montgomery is practicing with a knee brace after undergoing surgery on Sept. 12, 2024 due to a torn ACL an MCL suffered on Aug. 12, 2024.

Colter Ginn

4 | GA | Stats | X | 0-0-0

Hezekiah Millender

4* | GA | Hudl | X | 11/30/2024

Jan. 17, 2025 - Hezekiah Millender will enroll early, he told me.

Boise State (8/20/2024-11/30/2024)

❌ Carson Beck | Jaden Rashada | Collin Drake | Sam Bush

KENTUCKY WILDCATS

Stats | 11/30 LOU (L 41-14)

Boley (35) + Wimsatt (23)

Zach Calzada

1 | GA | Stats | X | 14-14-1033

Aug. 15, 2025 - Zach Calzada is trending to start the season opener, On3’s Pete Nakos reported. He committed from Incarnate Word (FCS) on Dec. 19, 2024.

Cutter Boley

4 | KY | Stats | X | 4-1-113

Aug. 12, 2025 - Butter Boley worked with the No. 2 offense during practice last weekend, WFMW’s John Morgan Francis reported.

Beau Allen

1-2 | KY | Stats | X | 0-0-0

Aug. 6, 2025 - Beau Allen took nearly all of the third-team reps in the last two practices, Lexington Herald Leader’s Jon Hale reported. On July 31, 2024, he told me he has two years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season with the possibility of appealing for an extra year.

Stone Saunders

4* | PA | Hudl | X | 8/4/2023

Jan. 23, 2025 - Stone Saunders will enroll early, his dad told me.

Brennen Ward

4* | OH | Hudl | X | 3/7/2024

Jan. 30, 2025 - Brennen Ward will enroll early, his dad told me.

❌ Brock Vandagriff | Gavin Wimsatt

LSU TIGERS

Stats | 12/31 BAY (W 44-31)

Nussmeier (60)

🚨Garrett Nussmeier🚨

1 | LA | Stats | X | 13-13-915

Aug. 12, 2025 - Garrett Nussmeier was a full participant in practice after suffering a minor knee injury in practice last week, Geaux 247’s Glen West reported. Head coach Brian Kelly said he suffered tendinitis in his patellar tendon, which is a chronic issue.

Michael Van Buren

3* | MD | Stats | X | 10-8-559

Dec. 16, 2024 - Michael Van Buren committed from Mississippi State (FBS).

🚨Colin Hurley🚨

4 | FL | Stats | X | 0-0-0

April 15, 2025 - Colin Hurley returned to practice after being found unresponsive following a car accident on Jan. 16, 2025, WAFB-TV’s Jacques Doucet reported.

Emile Picarella

4* | LA | Hudl | X | 2/4/2025

Tre People

4* | CA | Hudl | X | 3/8/2025

Ju’Juan Johnson

3* | LA | Stats | X | 13-0-1

Aug. 15, 2025 - Ju’Juan Johnson is focusing his time at running back, head coach Brian Kelly said. Earlier this offseason, he was transitioning to QB after playing running back in 2024.

❌ Rickie Collins | AJ Swann | Knox Dyson

MISSISSIPPI STATE BULLDOGS

Stats | 11/29 MISS (L 26-14)

Van Buren (62)

🚨Blake Shapen🚨

1 | LA | Stats | X | 4-4-245

March 18, 2025 - Head coach Jeff Lebby said Blake Shapen is the healthiest, biggest and strongest he’s been in his career. He suffered a shoulder injury on Sept. 21, 2024 that required season-ending surgery.

Luke Kromenhoek

3* | GA | Stats | X | 6-2-234

Aug. 13, 2025 - Luke Kromenhoek is surging ahead of KaMario Taylor for the backup spot, Maroon & White’s Robbie Faulk reported. Kromenhoek committed on Dec. 17, 2024 from Florida State (FBS).

KaMario Taylor

4* | MS | Hudl | X | 10/13/2023

Jan. 30, 2025 - KaMario Taylor will enroll early, his dad told me.

Parker Puckett

4* | MS | Hudl | X | 12/1/2024

❌ Michael Van Buren | Chris Parson | Jake Weir

MISSOURI TIGERS

Stats | 12/30 IOWA (W 27-24)

Cook (68)

Beau Pribula

2 | PA | Stats | X | 13-0-173

Aug. 14, 2025 - The competition between Beau Pribula and Sam Horn is the biggest question mark on the team without a ton of separation, head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. Pribula committed from Penn State (FBS) on Dec. 22, 2024.

🚨Sam Horn🚨

2 | GA | Stats | X | 0-0-0

March 2, 2025 - Sam Horn is a full participant with no restrictions in spring practice after undergoing Tommy John surgery in February 2024, forcing him to miss the entire season.

🚨Matt Zollers🚨

4* | PA | Hudl | X | 4/4/2024

July 27, 2025 - Matt Zollers is not necessarily out of the starting QB competition, head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. He suffered a season-ending broken fibula on Sept. 13, 2024.

Tommy Lock

2 | MO | Stats | X | 0-0-0

❌ Brady Cook | Harold “JR” Blood | Aidan Glover | Drew Pyne | Brett Brown

OKLAHOMA SOONERS

Stats | 12/27 NAVY (L 21-20)

Hawkins (88)

John Mateer

2 | TX | Stats | X | 12-12-794

Aug. 12, 2025 - Oklahoma is unaware of an NCAA investigation with no reason to believe one is pending, the university said in a statement regarding John Mateer’s 2022 Venmo transactions labeled “sports gambling.” He denied betting on sports and called it an inside joke among friends. Mateer committed on Dec. 18, 2024 from Washington State (FBS).

Michael Hawkins Jr.

3* | TX | Stats | X | 7-4-296

Whitt Newbauer

3* | NC | Stats | X | 9-6-448

May 6, 2025 - Whitt Newbauer committed from Mercer (FCS).

Jett Niu

4* | UT | Hudl | X | 12/4/2024

Oklahoma State (9/10/2024-12/4/2024)

Appalachian State (5/23/2024-9/9/2024)

❌ Jackson Arnold | Casey Thompson | Brendan Zurbrugg | Steele Wasel

OLE MISS REBELS

Stats | 1/2 DUKE (W 52-20)

Dart (66) + Simmons (3)

Austin Simmons

3 | FL | Stats | X | 9-0-79

Trinidad Chambliss

2 | MI | Stats | X

Aug. 15, 2025 - Trinidad Chambliss is battling AJ Maddox for the backup spot, Rebels 247’s Chase Parham reported. Chambliss Chambless committed on April 15, 2025 from Ferris State (D2).

🚨AJ Maddox🚨

4 | MS | Stats | X | 0-0-0

Aug. 15, 2025 - AJ Maddox is almost 100% health and throwing with a lot of zip, he said. He underwent surgery after suffering a ligament tear in his right thumb during spring practice in April.

Maealiuaki Smith

4 | CA | Stats | X | 4-2-131

May 6, 2025 - Maealiuaki Smith committed from Oklahoma State (FBS).

Shawqi Itraish

1 | FL | Stats | X | 0-0-0

May 21, 2025 - Shawqi Itraish committed from Rice (FBS).

George Hamsley

2 | TN | Stats | X | 1-0-1

June 15, 2025 - George Hamsley withdrew from the transfer portal, he told me. He spent the 2024 season at Tennessee State (FCS).

❌ Jaxson Dart | Walker Howard | Justin Kowalak | Braden Waterman

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS

Stats | 12/31 ILL (L 21-17)

Sellers (67)

LaNorris Sellers

3 | SC | Stats | X | 12-12-770

Dec. 24, 2024 - LaNorris Sellers signed a new deal with the team’s NIL collective to return in 2025, On3’s Pete Nakos reported.

Luke Doty

1 | SC | Stats | X | 11-0-0

Aug. 14, 2025 - Luke Doty is the backup right now and getting work on special teams, head coach Shane Beamer said. He’s listed as an athlete on the roster and flipped back and forth between quarterback and wide receiver during his career.

Cutter Woods

4* | SC | Hudl | X | 6/24/2024

Wake Forest (4/10/2024-6/24/2024)

Air Noland

4 | GA | Stats | X | 0-0-0

Dec. 23, 2024 - Air Noland committed from Ohio State (FBS).

Jimmy Francis

4 | TX | Stats | X | 0-0-0

❌ Robby Ashford | Davis Beville | Dante Reno

TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS

Stats | 12/21 OSU (L 42-17)

Iamaleava (71)

Joey Aguilar

1 | CA | Stats | X | 11-11-813

Aug. 13, 2025 - Joey Aguilar is trending to earn the starting nod despite splitting first-team reps with Jake Merklinger in practice, On3’s Pete Nakos reported. Aguilar committed on April 29, 2025 from Appalachian State (FBS) after originally committing to UCLA (FBS) this offseason.

Jake Merklinger

4 | GA | Stats | X | 2-0-36

George MacIntyre

4* | TN | Hudl | X | 1/22/2024

Jan. 23, 2025 - George MacIntyre will enroll early, his agents told me.

Mason Phillips

4* | TN | Hudl | X | 12/17/2024

Jan. 17, 2025 - Mason Phillips will enroll in May, he told me.

❌ Gaston Moore | Ryan Damron | Nico Iamaleava | Navy Shuler

TEXAS LONGHORNS

Stats | 1/10 OSU (L 28-14)

Ewers (70) + Manning (1)

Arch Manning

3 | LA | Stats | X | 9-2-232

Trey Owens

4 | TX | Stats | X | 2-0-27

Aug. 10, 2025 - Trey Owens and Matthew Caldwell are competing for the backup spot, Inside Texas’ Eric Nahlin reported.

Matthew Caldwell

1 | AL | Stats | X | 10-6-497

May 4, 2025 - Matthew Caldwell committed from Troy (FBS).

KJ Lacey

4* | AL | Hudl | X | 6/3/2023

Jan. 30, 2025 - KJ Lacey will enroll early, his agent told me.

Joe Tatum

2 | CA | Stats | X | 1-0-4

Luke Dunham

4* | TX | Hudl | X | 2/9/2025

❌ Quinn Ewers | Cole Lourd

TEXAS A&M AGGIES

Stats | 12/27 USC (L 35-31)

Reed (73)

Marcel Reed

3 | TN | Stats | X | 11-8-622

Miles O’Neill

4 | MA | Stats | X | 1-0-10

Aug. 12, 2025 - Miles O’Neill and Jacob Zeno are still competing for the backup spot with O’Neill in the lead, Aggie Yell’s Mark Passwaters reported.

🚨Jacob Zeno🚨

1 | TX | Stats | X | 4-4-293

April 19, 2025 - Jacob Zeno seemed to be a full participant during spring practice after a season-ending shoulder injury on Sept. 28, 2024. He committed from UAB (FBS) on Dec. 10, 2024.

Brady Hart

4* | FL | Hudl | X | 11/29/2024

Michigan (6/18/2024-11/29/2024)

Eli Morcos

4* | TX | Hudl | X | 12/3/2024

Tulsa (6/24/2024-12/3/2024)

Paxton Land

4 | TX | Stats | X | 0-0-0

Peyton Gay

4 | FL | Stats | X | 0-0-0

July 26, 2025 - Peyton Gay is not listed on the roster but withdrew from the transfer portal and will play defensive back, he told me.

❌ Conner Weigman | Jaylen Henderson | Dylan Mayers | Dallas Novicke | Blake Bost

VANDERBILT COMMODORES

Stats | 12/27 GT (W 35-27)

Pavia (62)

Diego Pavia

1* | NM | Stats | X | 13-13-784

Dec. 28, 2024 - Diego Pavia announced he’ll return in 2025 after a lawsuit vs. the NCAA allowed him to gain an extra year of eligibility.

Blaze Berlowitz

3 | OK | Stats | X | 0-0-0

Aug. 10, 2025 - The backup competition between Blaze Berlowitz and Drew Dickey is not settled, head coach Clark Lea said.

Drew Dickey

2 | TX | Stats | X | 0-0-0

Jack Elliott

4* | IL | Hudl | X | 4/16/2024

Jeremy St-Hilaire

4 | TN | Stats | X | 0-0-0

Whit Muschamp

4 | TN | Stats | X | 0-0-0

❌ Nate Johnson | Hayden Moses | Brennan Storer

QB Recruiting Notebook

Every prospect in this section has an FBS offer with info coming directly from sources involved in the recruitment.

2026 3⭐ Brady Goodman committed to Utah State after considering BYU, Wyoming, North Texas and Northern Arizona, his dad tole me. Being the coaching staff’s first QB commit under Bronco Mendenhall was pinitol in Goodman’s decision.

“The culture the new coaching staff has implemented is something Brady wants to be part of. Coach Mendenhall and his staff are proven winners.”

2027 4⭐ Elijah Haven (LA) will hold off on committing till the summer or even fall of 2026, his high school coach told me. He took trips to Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Auburn and Clemson over the last few months with his most recent public offers coming from Alabama and Georgia.

2026 3⭐ Jackson Presley (MT) flipped to Sacramento State from Montana State where he’ll be back in California where he grew up, he told me. He was also once a Boise State commit early in his recruitment.

“The coaches incredible, and they are building something special. Sacramento State is an amazing place and on the rise. I can’t wait to be part of it.” - Jackson Presley

2026 QB Recruiting

Commits | Best Available

3⭐ Brady Vodicka (CO) committed to Louisiana Tech for head coach Sonny Cumbie and OC/QBs coach Tony Franklin, his dad told me. Vodicka landed a Bulldogs offer in March before committing a month later.

“The coaching staff was great. Coach Franklin, Coach Cumbie and the rest of the staff really sold him on LA Tech and their plan. He really enjoyed the town and campus as well.”