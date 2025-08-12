2026 QB Recruiting & Transfer Commits
College Football Quarterback Commitment Tracker
This page tracks 2026 QB recruiting and transfer commits for every level of college football. It’s comprised of players set to join FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback rooms. You can also see which teams do not have a quarterback commit.
2026 QB Commits
FBS Quarterbacks
Recruits - Under player names show (from left) home state, Hudl, Twitter and commitment date with a link to player news feeds, in addition to decommits if necessary.
Transfers (coming soon) - Under player names show (from left) years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2026 season, home state, stats and Twitter, in addition to 2025 FBS/FCS games, starts and QB snaps via Pro Football Focus. You’ll also get the latest news on each player with links to player news feeds.
*Redshirt available
SEC Quarterbacks
ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE
Tayden Kaawa
UT | Hudl | X | 7/22/2025
Jett Thomalla
NE | Hudl | X | 6/17/2025
Iowa State (4/18/2025-6/17/2025)
ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS
Jayvon Gilmore
SC | Hudl | X | 8/1/2024
AUBURN TIGERS
Peyton Falzone
PA | Hudl | X | 6/26/2025
Penn State (4/12/2025-6/26/2025)
Virginia Tech (6/29/2024-11/27/2024)
Eric Perry Jr.
MS | Hudl | X | 6/9/2025 (RB)
FLORIDA GATORS
