This page tracks 2026 QB recruiting and transfer commits for every level of college football. It’s comprised of players set to join FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback rooms. You can also see which teams do not have a quarterback commit.

2026 QB Commits

FBS Quarterbacks

Recruits - Under player names show (from left) home state, Hudl, Twitter and commitment date with a link to player news feeds, in addition to decommits if necessary.

Transfers (coming soon) - Under player names show (from left) years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2026 season, home state, stats and Twitter, in addition to 2025 FBS/FCS games, starts and QB snaps via Pro Football Focus. You’ll also get the latest news on each player with links to player news feeds.

*Redshirt available

SEC Quarterbacks

ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE

Tayden Kaawa

UT | Hudl | X | 7/22/2025

Jett Thomalla

NE | Hudl | X | 6/17/2025

Iowa State (4/18/2025-6/17/2025)

ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS

Jayvon Gilmore

SC | Hudl | X | 8/1/2024

AUBURN TIGERS

Peyton Falzone

PA | Hudl | X | 6/26/2025

Penn State (4/12/2025-6/26/2025)

Virginia Tech (6/29/2024-11/27/2024)

Eric Perry Jr.

MS | Hudl | X | 6/9/2025 (RB)

FLORIDA GATORS