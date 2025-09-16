In today’s article, you’ll get American QB depth charts and injuries with the latest news on each player. This is directly from the 2025 College Football QB Depth Charts & Injuries page, which will be updated through Week 3 today and throughout the week with the latest FBS quarterback news.

The College Football Transactions section below shows a list of players joining or leaving FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback rooms.

American QB Depth Charts & Injuries

Under player names show (from left) years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season, home state and stats, in addition to 2025 games played, starts and QB snaps via Pro Football Focus. You’ll also get the latest news on each player with links to player news feeds.

*Redshirt available

❌ Not returning from 2024 roster

🚨 Injured, suspended, opted out, left the team (in-season) or entered the transfer portal (in-season)

The starter of the most recent game is listed first with QB snap counts in parentheses.

American Quarterbacks

American Availability Report - Teams are required to post availability reports no later than two hours before kickoff. This is for conference games only.

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

9/6 KSU (W 24-21)

Hellums (82)

Cale Hellums

3 | TX | Stats | 2-1-96

Sept. 15, 2025 - Cale Hellums will make his second consecutive start, head coach Jeff Monken said. He started over Dewayne Coleman prior to the bye despite being listed as the backup on the depth chart.

🚨Dewayne Coleman🚨

2 | TX | Stats | 1-1-71

Sept. 15, 2025 - Dewayne Coleman’s injury status is unclear, according to Middletown Times Herald-Record’s Ken McMillan. He suited up and was available for the game on Sept. 6 but did not play despite being listed as the starter on the depth chart. Coleman left the game on Aug. 29 multiple times with a right leg injury.

Zach Mundell

2 | TX | Stats | 0-0-0

Sept. 1, 2025 - Zach Mundell is listed as the No. 3 on the depth chart. He returned to practice on April 5, 2025 after missing last season with a knee injury, Black Knight Nation reported. Head coach Jeff Monken previously said he could play another offensive position.

Ethan Washington

4 | GA | Stats | 0-0-0

Bryson Luter

4* | IN | Stats | 0-0-0

Jan. 15, 2024 - Bryson Luter committed.

Godspower Nwawuihe

4* | TX | Stats | 0-0-0

Jan. 17, 2024 - Godspower Nwawuihe committed.

Blake Owen

4* | TN | Stats | 0-0-0

Dec. 6, 2024 - Blake Owen committed.

Seth Shigg

4* | CA | Stats | 0-0-0

Aug. 26, 2025 - Seth Shigg is not listed on the roster. He committed on July 16, 2024.

Camben Emanuel

4* | TX | Stats | 0-0-0

Aug. 26, 2025 - Camben Emanuel is not listed on the roster. He committed on July 13, 2024.

Theophilus Setzer

4* | NC | Stats | 0-0-0

Aug. 26, 2025 - Theophilus Setzer is not listed on the roster. He committed on Feb. 5, 2024.

Andrew Heidel

4* | FL | Stats | 0-0-0

July 19, 2025 - Andrew Heidel is not listed on the roster and is attending the Army prep school this fall, his dad told me. Heidel committed on May 11, 2024.

Tanner Wilson

4* | CA | Stats | 0-0-0

July 17, 2025 - Tanner Wilson is not listed on the roster and is attending the Army prep school this fall, his dad told me. Wilson committed on July 9, 2024.

❌ Bryson Daily | Mitchell Bolden | Luke Knight | Nehemiah Vann

CHARLOTTE 49ERS

9/13 MONM (W 42-35)

Harrell (76)