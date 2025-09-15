In today’s article, you’ll get SEC QB depth charts and injuries with the latest news on each player. This is directly from the 2025 College Football QB Depth Charts & Injuries page, which will be updated through Week 3 today and throughout the week with the latest FBS quarterback news.

The College Football Transactions section shows a list of players joining or leaving FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback rooms.

SEC QB Depth Charts & Injuries

Under player names show (from left) years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season, home state and stats, in addition to 2025 games played, starts and QB snaps via Pro Football Focus. You’ll also get the latest news on each player with links to player news feeds.

*Redshirt available

❌ Not returning from 2024 roster

🚨 Injured, suspended, opted out, left the team (in-season) or entered the transfer portal (in-season)

The starter of the most recent game is listed first with QB snap counts in parentheses.

SEC Quarterbacks

SEC Availability Report - Teams are required to post availability reports three days before the game with daily updates until 90 minutes before kickoff. This is for conference games only.

ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE

9/13 WIS (W 38-14)

Simpson (51) | Mack (4)

Ty Simpson

2 | TN | Stats | 3-3-159

Aug. 11, 2025 - Ty Simpson is the starter, head coach Kalen DeBoer said.

Austin Mack

3 | CA | Stats | 2-0-30

Sept. 13, 2025 - Austin Mack entered ahead of Keelon Russell twice this season after competing for the backup spot once Ty Simpson was named the starter.

Keelon Russell

4* | TX | Stats | 1-0-13

Jan. 23, 2025 - Keelon Russell will enroll early, his dad told me. He committed on June 4, 2024 after originally committing to SMU (FBS) and Houston (FBS).

Cade Carruth

2 | AL | Stats | 0-0-0

John Cooper

4 | AL | Stats | 0-0-0

John Gazzaniga

4* | CA | Stats | 0-0-0

May 25, 2025 - John Gazzaniga committed.

❌ Jalen Milroe | Dylan Lonergan

ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS

9/13 MISS (L 41-35)

Green (74)

Taylen Green

1 | TX | Stats | 3-3-190

Sept. 8, 2025 - Taylen Green is listed as the starter on the depth chart.

KJ Jackson

4 | AL | Stats | 2-0-21

Sept. 8, 2025 - KJ Jackson is listed as the backup on the depth chart.

Trever Jackson

4 | FL | Stats | 1-0-3

Aug. 30, 2025 - Trever Jackson entered ahead of Grayson Wilson, who he’d been competing with for the third string spot. Arkansas is likely trying to redshirt Wilson regardless. Jackson committed on April 24, 2025 from Florida State (FBS).

Grayson Wilson

4* | AR | Stats | 0-0-0

April 15, 2023 - Grayson Wilson committed.

Brayson McHenry

2 | TX | Stats | 0-0-0

July 17, 2025 - Brayson McHenry committed from Baylor (FBS), he told me.

❌ Malachi Singleton | Blake Boda | Austin Ledbetter

AUBURN TIGERS

9/13 USA (W 31-15)

Arnold (63)

Jackson Arnold

2* | TX | Stats | 3-3-188

Sept. 8, 2025 - Jackson Arnold is listed as the starter on the depth chart. He committed on Dec. 14, 2024 from Oklahoma (FBS).

Deuce Knight

4* | MS | Stats | 1-0-14

Sept. 8, 2025 - Deuce Knight and Ashton Daniels are listed as co-backups on the depth chart. On Aug. 18, 2025, head coach Hugh Freeze said he sees a place for both of them being the backup. Freeze previously said Knight would be the better option if the game situation requires throwing vertically. Knight committed on Oct. 2, 2024 after originally committing to Notre Dame (FBS).

Ashton Daniels

1* | GA | Stats | 0-0-0

April 30, 2025 - Ashton Daniels will join the team in June after committing on Dec. 16, 2024 from Stanford (FBS), his mom told me.

John Colvin

3 | AL | Stats | 0-0-0

Will Myers

4* | AL | Stats | 0-0-0

May 16, 2025 - Will Myers committed.

❌ Payton Thorne | Hank Brown | Walker White | Holden Geriner | Jackson Barkley

FLORIDA GATORS

9/23 LSU (L 20-10)

Lagway (82)