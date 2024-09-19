Photo courtesy of UtahUtes.com

Today’s post highlights the latest QB depth chart and injury news on every FBS program. You’ll also see a list of quarterback transfer portal and recruiting offers, commitments and more through the 2028 class.

1️⃣ Texas - Head coach Steve Sarkisian said Arch Manning will make his first start Saturday vs. Louisiana-Monroe with Quinn Ewers recovering from an abdominal strain. Sarkisian’s comments made it seem like Ewers won’t be out long, and he’s the guy when healthy. He left the 56-7 win vs. UTSA with an abdominal strain, and Manning completed 9-of-12 passes for 223 yards with 4 TDs in relief, and he rushed for 53 yards and a TD on 3 attempts. Before getting hurt, Ewers completed 14-of-16 passes for 185 yards with 2 TDs and an INT. True freshman Trey Owens made his college football debut in garbage time.

2️⃣ Utah - Head coach Kyle Whittingham said he hopes Cam Rising will play Saturday at Oklahoma State. This comes days after wide receiver Dorian Singer saying Rising is good to go after missing the 38-21 win at Utah State with a finger injury suffered in the previous game. There has been plenty of interesting sports betting line movement, so keep an eye on this one leading up to game time. True freshman Isaac Wilson completed 20-of-33 passes for 239 yards with 3 TDs and an INT during his first start. The depth chart shows Rising listed as the starter, followed by Wilson. In July, Rising said the plan is not to be back in 2025 despite being granted an eighth year of eligibility, according to Action Network’s Brett McMurphy.

3️⃣ NC State - CJ Bailey Jr. is listed as the starter Saturday at Clemson, followed by Lex Thomas. Head coach Dave Doeren referred to Grayson McCall as day-to-day after suffering an undisclosed injury that caused him to leave in the second quarter of the 30-20 win vs. Louisiana Tech. Doeren said it’s not a season-ending injury, and Bailey will make his first career start and be the guy till McCall is healthy. Bailey played every snap after the injury, completing 13-of-20 passes for 156 yards with a TD and INT, and he scored a rushing TD. McCall completed 9-of-13 passes for 54 yards before getting hurt.

G5 QB HEADLINES

🔥Utah State - Spencer Petras is listed as a starter Saturday at Temple, followed by Bryson Barnes. Interim head coach Nate Dreiling said Petras will be close to full speed in practice, and the starter for Saturday at Temple will be determined by what happens in practice this week. He called Petras QB1 if 100% healthy but missed his second straight game in the 38-21 loss vs. Utah after suffering an ankle injury in the season opener, leading to Barnes making another start. Barnes completed 16-of-31 passes for 223 yards with 2 TDs and 2 INTs, and he rushed for a TD. Jacob Conover finished the game in garbage time, so I moved him ahead of CJ Tiller on the depth chart.

🔥Tulane - Darian Mensah, Ty Thompson and Kai Horton are listed as co-starters Saturday at Louisiana. This has been the case every game with Mensah taking far more snaps than the other two. He completed 14-of-32 passes for 166 yards with a TD and INT, and he lost a fumble in Saturday’s 34-19 loss at Oklahoma. Thompson threw a 7-yard TD on his lone pass attempt. We’ll likely see Mensah get the majority of work this weekend once again.

🔥Charlotte - Head coach Biff Poggi said Trexler Ivey will start Saturday at Indiana with top-two QBs Max Brown and Deshawn Purdie out with injuries. Ivey took over for a limping Purdie, who made his first start in Saturday’s 27-26 win vs. Gardner-Webb with Brown out with a thumb injury. Ivey completed 11-of-12 passes for 142 yards with 2 TDs in relief, while Purdie completed 16-of-23 passes for 194 yards with an INT and 2 lost fumbles. Ivey is listed as the starter on the depth chart, followed by Purdie and Andre Washington.

QB Depth Charts & Injuries

Quarterback depth charts reflect what the team releases during game week, but they’re not required to post them or be truthful. Information comes from team sources, press conferences and lots of reading, so you don’t have to worry about teams’ online rosters not being updated, especially during the offseason.

Players with a redshirt available may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility, though service academies do not allow redshirting. Conference championships, bowl games and the College Football Playoff do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.

Next to the player names, you’ll see years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season and the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals if they had one. The number of 2024 games played and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus, and I’ll update the post-Week 4 news and numbers in the Week 5 articles.

Every recruiting commit is included in the team sections to give you a complete look at every future FBS quarterback room.

🔥New update

🚨Injury news

*Redshirt available

**Serving LDS mission or attending service academy prep school

Thursday, September 19

SOUTH ALABAMA JAGUARS

🚨Gio Lopez (4) ⭐⭐⭐

Games: 2 | Starts: 2 | Snaps: 131

Bishop Davenport (3) ⭐⭐⭐

Games: 3 | Starts: 1 | Snaps: 83

W 87-10 vs. Northwestern State

Gio Lopez | 43 Snaps

Bishop Davenport | 14 Snaps

🔥Gio Lopez is listed as the starter Thursday at Appalachian State, followed by Bishop Davenport. Lopez started Thursday’s 87-10 win vs. Northwestern State and completed 15-of-19 passes for 257 yards with 4 TDs after missing the previous game with turf toe. Davenport finished the game in garbage time.

Jared Hollins (4*) ⭐⭐⭐

Games: 0 | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 0

Jacob Jones (4) ⭐⭐⭐

Games: 0 | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 0

Brett Nezat (2) ⭐⭐⭐

Games: 0 | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 0

APPALACHIAN STATE MOUNTAINEERS

Joey Aguilar (1*)

Games: 3 | Starts: 3 | Snaps: 226

Billy Wiles (2) ⭐⭐⭐

Games: 2 | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 7

W 21-19 at East Carolina

Joey Aguilar | 86 Snaps

🔥Joey Aguilar is listed as the starter Thursday vs. South Alabama, followed by Billy Wiles. Aguilar completed 32-of-47 passes for 424 yards with 2 TDs and 2 INTs in the 21-19 win at East Carolina.

David Hernandez (1)

Games: 0 | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 0

Matthew Wilson (4*) ⭐⭐⭐

Games: 0 | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 0

Cameron Estep (4)

Games: 0 | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 0

Friday, September 20

STANFORD CARDINAL

Ashton Daniels (2*) ⭐⭐⭐

Games: 2 | Starts: 2 | Snaps: 115

Justin Lamson (2) ⭐⭐⭐

Games: 2 | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 9

OR

Elijah Brown (4*) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Games: 1 | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 15

W 41-7 vs. Cal Poly

Ashton Daniels | 43 Snaps

Elijah Brown | 15 Snaps

Justin Lamson | 6 Snaps

🔥 Ashton Daniels is listed as the starter Friday at Syracuse with Elijah Brown and Justin Lamson as co-backups. Daniels played the majority of snaps in the 41-7 win over Cal Poly prior to the bye, completing 19-of-23 passes for 221 yards and 2 TDs with 31 yards rushing on 9 attempts. Lamson saw some time, and Brown made his college football debut, completing all 7 passes for 97 yards and a TD.

Myles Jackson (4) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Games: 0 | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 0

Charlie Mirer (3) ⭐⭐⭐

Games: 0 | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 0

Bear Bachmeier (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

SYRACUSE ORANGE

Kyle McCord (1*) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Games: 2 | Starts: 2 | Snaps: 150

Carlos Del Rio-Wilson (2) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Games: 0 | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 0

OR

Michael Johnson Jr. (2) ⭐⭐⭐

Games: 0 | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 0

W 31-28 vs. Georgia Tech

Kyle McCord | 79 Snaps

🔥Kyle McCord is listed as the starter Friday vs. Stanford, followed by Michael Johnson Jr. and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson as co-backups. McCord played every snap in the 31-28 win over Georgia Tech prior to the bye, completing 32-of-46 passes for 381 yards with 4 TDs.

Jakhari Williams (4*) ⭐⭐⭐

Games: 0 | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 0

AJ Miller (4*)

Games: 0 | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 0

Patrick Grusser (4*)

Games: 0 | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 0

Luke Carney (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Rich Belin (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Joseph Filardi (2025)

ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI