My Top Three

2026 5⭐ Ryder Lyons will reveal his top schools over the next couple months, his mom tells me. He’s gone on visits to BYU and USC, which is where his brother Walker is a tight end. Lyons is taking his time in making a commitment with hopes to get to a few more campuses this fall.

2026 4⭐ Helaman Casuga will choose between USC, Texas A&M and Washington on Oct. 17, his dad tells me. The announcement will be streamed on the 247Sports YouTube channel with the Aggies as the favorite at this point.

Texas 2026 4⭐ commit Dia Bell will attend the Longhorns’ matchup with Georgia on Oct. 19, he tells me. He committed in June, and this will be his first visit for a Texas game day. He also revealed an Alabama offer over the weekend.

2026 QB Notebook

2026 3⭐ Ashton Pannell is coming off a trip to Cal for its matchup with Miami on Saturday with plans to return next month, he tells me. He’s in consistent contact with the Golden Bears, in addition to SMU and Nebraska. Pannell will visit SMU and Texas A&M in November and has also hearing more from Kansas. He hopes to commit in December.