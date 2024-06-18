In Today’s Edition, you’ll get a look at the latest updates on more than 40 quarterback prospects from the 2025 recruiting class. The bottom of the page still shows every new offer and commitment through 2027.

Tuesday - 2025 QB Recruiting Report (FREE)

Wednesday - 2026 QB Recruiting Report

Thursday - 2027 QB Recruiting Report

Friday - FBS QB Depth Charts & Injury Reports

MY TOP TEN

1️⃣ TCU 4⭐ commit Ty Hawkins (TX) does not have any additional visits outside of an OV with the Horned Frogs on Thursday through Saturday, his mom tells me. Hawkins took an official visit with SMU last week and is also in contact with Oregon and other programs he’d prefer not to share. He committed to TCU nearly one year ago.

2️⃣ Alabama 4⭐ commit Keelon Russell (TX) flipped from SMU earlier this month to fulfill a childhood dream, his dad tells me. He had been committed to the Mustangs for more than eight months before joining the Crimson Tide’s recruiting class. Russell’s recruitment is now closed.

“He always wanted to go to Alabama as a kid and once he got the offer, they jumped up the list. He has seen the success the quarterbacks have had at Alabama and being able to be on the big stage. He really wants to win the Heisman Trophy and go to the NFL. The way they put players in the NFL was a major reason he wanted to go to Alabama. The NFL preparation at Alabama is amazing. The brotherhood of current and former players really caught our eye, and the current players really took him in. Those are the main reasons he chose Alabama. Exposure and playing at the highest level made the decision for him.”

3️⃣ 4⭐ Malik Washington (MD) set his commitment date for June 28, he tells me. Maryland will get his final official visit before making a decision with this weekend’s trip to see the Terrapins. He’s been to Maryland many times and is looking forward to talking with players about their experience on this trip. Washington took OVs with UCF, Syracuse and Virginia Tech with the Orange most recently.

4️⃣ 3⭐ AJ Brand (SC) will choose between South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Oregon State on Sunday, he tells me. He holds 12 offers and is being recruited as a quarterback by the Hokies and Beavers, while the Gamecocks are recruiting him as a QB or safety. Oregon State is the only one of the three finalists without a 2025 quarterback committed.

5️⃣ Georgia 4⭐ commit Ryan Montgomery (OH) will return to campus in the last weekend of July, his dad tells me. He committed to the Bulldogs over Florida and South Carolina two months ago.

6️⃣ 3⭐ Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele (HI) will close out his official schedule with Cal starting on Friday, he tells me. He took recent OVs with Boise State, Oregon State and Utah State with plans to commit to one of these four programs by the end of the month.

7️⃣ Ohio State 5⭐ commit Tavien St. Clair (OH) will take his Buckeyes official visit from Friday through Sunday, his dad tells me. He’s closing in on a year since his Ohio State commitment and previously told me he’s not entertaining any other programs.

8️⃣ 3⭐ Cibastian Broughton (FL) landed a Syracuse offer on his official visit this weekend. The Orange are in his top four, which includes Arkansas State, Tulane and Akron, with an unofficial visit to see the Zips on June 19-21. Broughton will commit in early July and working to schedule a visit with Tulane.

“It was good, and the team brotherhood stood out. Everyone had a great bond and relationship.”

9️⃣ Clemson 4⭐ commit Blake Hebert (CT) remains locked in with the Tigers despite programs continuing to reach out, his dad tells me. Hebert is not in communication with any programs outside of Clemson where he’s been committed for more than a year.

🔟 Arkansas 4⭐ commit Grayson Wilson (AR) will take his official visit to see the Razorbacks this weekend, his dad tells me. Several teams are still reaching out to him, but Wilson remains locked in with Arkansas where he’s been committed since April 2023.

Wisconsin 3⭐ commit Landyn Locke (TX) is coming off a fantastic official visit with the Badgers over the weekend, his dad tells me. Locke has not been announcing offers on social media, and his most recent came from Baylor after spring ball. He remains firmly committed to Wisconsin where he’s been committed for nearly a year.

“The OV was fantastic and first class from start to finish. They are building a top-10 and maybe top-five recruiting class.”

Virginia 3⭐ commit Bjorn Jurgensen (FL) is hearing from SEC programs, he tells me. He’s not planning to take any visits outside of Virginia, which had him on campus for an official visit over the weekend. Jurgensen spent Saturday at HC Tony Elliott’s house with other recruits and families more than a month after committing to the Cavaliers.

“The entire trip went really good. Had a lot of time to sit and talk with the coaching staff, current players and other committed and uncommitted recruits. The new training facilities are awesome. I can see myself training with my teammates in there and taking advantage of the nutrition and recovery stations. Everyone needs to visit UVA.”

Missouri 4⭐ commit Matt Zollers (PA) will take his official visit with the Tigers on Friday through Sunday, he tells me. Zollers committed to Missouri over Georgia, Penn State and Pitt in April with no plans for additional visits.

3⭐ Colton Gumino (IL) will take a UCLA official visit on Friday through Sunday, he tells me. The Bruins offered him last month with his most recent offer coming from Florida last week.

Vanderbilt 3⭐ commit Jack Elliott (IL) will take his official visit with the Commodores from Thursday through Sunday, he tells me. Elliott is locked in with Vanderbilt where he’s been committed since April.

3⭐ Joshua Brantley (LA) will take an official visit to Tulane on Thursday through Saturday, he tells me. He picked up an offer from the Green Wave last week and is mostly being recruited as an athlete. Brantley took an OV to see Louisiana Tech earlier this month.

Wake Forest 3⭐ commit Elijiah Oehlke (NC) returned to see the Demon Deacons for an official visit over the weekend, he tells me. He’s been committed to Wake Forest for more than a month.

“I meshed very well with my future teammates. I have nothing but high praise for the players and the entire coaching staff from Coach Clawson down to GAs and interns. The visit definitely solidified my opinion of Wake having a family environment. My parents had a great time as well, and all their worries were put to rest by Coach Clawson and Coach R.”

Georgia State 3⭐ commit Ethan Drumm (FL) will return to campus for an official visit on Friday through Saturday, he tells me. He chose the Panthers over East Carolina, Florida Atlantic and Western Kentucky last week.

Preston Brown (MO) is in consistent contact with Wyoming, Arkansas State, Southeast Missouri State and North Dakota State, he tells me. He holds four Division I offers and is coming off recent trips to see Wyoming and NDSU. Brown plans to see North Dakota State again sometime this summer or during the school year.

Jadon Olafsson (FL) will visit Bethune-Cookman on Wednesday after landing his first offer last month, he tells me. Olafsson will attend camps at UConn (June 21), USF (June 23), Fordham (June 28) and Delaware (June 29). In addition to Bethune-Cookman, Olafsson is in contact with Florida Atlantic, St. Thomas, Fordham, Bucknell and Harvard.

Brady Bricker (TX) will see Sam Houston State for its camp on Thursday, his dad tells me. He holds offers from Ball State and UTEP, and he’s in contact with Sam Houston State and Incarnate Word. SMU has expressed recent interest.

3⭐ Ennio Yapoor (FL) will attend camps at FIU on Wednesday Florida on Friday, he tells me. He’s no longer planning to compete at Thursday’s UCF camp. He holds 15 offers with plans to commit prior to the start of the season.

3⭐ Jarret Nielsen (CA) is taking an official visit to San Jose State on Thursday and Friday, his dad tells me. He’s coming off a recent OV with Hawaii and plans to play football and baseball in college. Nielsen is a shortstop prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft, which will play a big role on his future athletic plans.

Georgia Southern 3⭐ commit Charlie Johnston (AL) is coming off his official visit to see the Eagles over the weekend, he tells me. He committed less than a month ago with 13 total offers.

3⭐ Seth Shigg (CA) will attend Stanford camp today, his dad tells me. He holds offers from Army, Navy, Air Force and UNLV with Ivy League interest from Cornell and Dartmouth. Shigg will likely visit the Black Knights during the season.

Tanner Huckfelt (TX) will attend Houston camp on Thursday, he tells me. He’s in consistent contact with Iowa State, Butler, Davidson and Stephen F. Austin with an expected commitment around the end of July. Huckfelt holds an offer from Butler with a walk-on offer from the Cyclones.

3⭐ Toa Faavae (CA) is visiting Idaho on Thursday and competing in its camp the next day, he tells me. He’s in contact with the Vandals the most recently.

Camben Emanuel (TX) will take an official visit with Army on Friday through Sunday, he tells me. He’s no longer going to Tulane camp on Thursday with offers from Army, Navy and Air Force. Emanuel is also in contact with North Texas, UTSA and Wyoming.

Coleman Carter (MS) will see Jackson State on Friday and Louisiana on Sunday, he tells me. He’s is in contact with Louisiana, Arkansas State, Southern Miss, Central Arkansas and Jackson State.

3⭐ Hezekiah Millender (AZ) rescheduled his visit to Georgia State to sometime during the season, he tells me. He had planned to take an OV this weekend but will attend UAB camp instead. Georgia State received a recent commitment from 3⭐ Ethan Drumm (FL).

Fresno State and Western Kentucky remain the frontrunners for 3⭐ Tre People (CA), he tells me. He’s coming off a Fresno State camp over the weekend with Syracuse camp on Friday, and he’ll attend Montana’s camp on Saturday. People holds 11 offers at this point.

Jay Beamon (MS) will take an official visit to see Boston College on June 21-23, he tells me. He’s expected to be at Tulane for its camp on Wednesday and is in contact with the Eagles and Green Wave the most recently with 13 offers. Boston College flipped Shaker Reisig (OK) a few minutes before hitting publish.

Bryson Kimbrough (AL) committed to Louisiana-Monroe over South Alabama and Samford on Saturday, he tells me. He attended ULM’s camp on Thursday and held five offers prior to his commitment.

“Coach Vincent is trying to change that program and create a winning culture. I want to be a part of something special in Monroe, Louisiana and help make history for the Warhawks. All this along with the hospitality and Coach’s offensive mind made it a no brainer for me.”

Gavin Parkhurst (TX) was invited for an official visit to Rice on Friday through Sunday following Saturday’s camp, he tells me. In addition to the Owls, Parkhurst is in consistent contact with Sam Houston State, Samford and Incarnate Rice.

3⭐ Trevor Havill (KY) committed to Yale on Saturday to play football and lacrosse, he tells me. He had also been considering Tulane, Appalachian State, Penn and Dartmouth. Havill held seven offers at the time of his commitment.

“Yale offered me the opportunity to be a dual-sport athlete on top of the world class education with incredible coaching staffs I’d be developing my game under in both football and lacrosse. It was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down. I can’t wait to get on campus and be a Bulldog.”

Charlie LaMorte (NJ) committed to Bucknell earlier today because of the relationships he built with coaching staff, he tells me. He also credited Bucknell being a top-of-its-class intuition for his decision.

“These coaches always kept it real with me and stayed consistent with me the entire process. I developed a strong bond with these coaches and believe that this program is going in the right direction. After months of consistently talking with Coach Cecchini and Coach Bear, I really can see the vision they have for the upcoming years, and I believe it is something I want to be apart of. I am excited to call myself a Bison, and I can’t wait to officially be apart of this amazing school.”

Lafayette commit Skyler Smith (PA) will return to campus for an official visit this weekend, he tells me. Smith has been committed since early February.

3⭐ Finley Polk (SC) moved his expected commitment date to the end of July, his dad tells me. He’s coming off a camp at South Carolina over the weekend with trips to Elon (July 11) and Georgetown (July 20) coming next month. Polk is in communication with Wofford, Gardner-Webb, Cornell, VMI and Bryant the most recently. He landed a Bryant offer earlier today.

Tate Surber (TN) will compete at UAB camp on Saturday, he tells me. Surber holds offers from UT Martin, North Alabama, East Tennessee State.

Chase Frisoli (MA) will see Sacred Heart for its camp on Friday, he tells me. He also has Georgetown (July 6), Brown (July 10) and Columbia (July 13) on his schedule with an offer from Wagner.

Emerson Geilman (UT) will compete at Stanford’s camp on Tuesday, he tells me. Other camps include Yale (June 28) and Harvard (June 30) with a Princeton visit on June 27. Geilman picked up his first Division I offer from Southern Utah in late May.

Collin Dunmore (FL) will attend UCF camp on Tuesday, he tells me. He’ll see Florida Atlantic for its camp on Thursday with one offer from Bethune-Cookman at this point.

2025

COMMITS

BC 🏈 Shaker Reisig

EMU 🏈 Bryce Button

ULM 🏈 Bryson Kimbrough

WSU 🏈 Steele Pizzella

BUCK 🏈 Charlie LaMorte

YALE 🏈 Trevor Havill

DECOMMITS

UTAH 🏈 Shaker Reisig

COMMITMENT DATES

6/23 🏈 AJ Brand

7/4 🏈 Jamarian Ficklin

OFFERS

MEM 🏈 Gabriel Dombek

SCAR 🏈 Cutter Woods

SYR 🏈 Cibastian Broughton

BRY 🏈 Finley Polk

GRAM 🏈 Rida Ghazzali

NCCU 🏈 Au’tori Newkirk

NDSU 🏈 Preston Brown

PV 🏈 Tamarion Crochett

RMU 🏈 Cooper Panteck

SAM 🏈 Brady Stober

USD 🏈 Charlie LeVinus

WOF 🏈 Kaeden Gilstrap

2026

COMMITS

MICH 🏈 Brady Hart

NW 🏈 Johnny O’Brien

TEX 🏈 Dia Bell

OFFERS

CSU 🏈 Kyden Barker

CSU 🏈 Grant Smith

IOWA 🏈 Michael Clayton II

MIA 🏈 Dereon Coleman

MINN 🏈 Cash Herrera

MISS 🏈 DJ Bordeaux

MISS 🏈 Nelson Peterson Jr.

MIZZ 🏈 Michael Clayton II

NEB 🏈 Michael Clayton II

NEV 🏈 Brandon Mann

OSU 🏈 Brady Hart

OSU 🏈 Jaden O’Neal

TXST 🏈 Corey Dailey

UAB 🏈 Brogan McNab

USC 🏈 Jared Curtis

USF 🏈 Tayden Kaawa

ETSU 🏈 Kaedyn Marable

MURR 🏈 Jayven Hernandez

2027

OFFERS

APP 🏈 Grayson Clary

APP 🏈 Jared Street

ARK 🏈 Hank Hendrix

BAY 🏈 Peyton Houston

CAL 🏈 Sione Tu’amoheloa-Kaho

FSU 🏈 Mason Holtzclaw

GASO 🏈 Kharim Hughley

GT 🏈 Mason Holtzclaw

LIB 🏈 Grayson Clary

LIB 🏈 Jared Street

MEM 🏈 Sebastian Galeano

MISS 🏈 Trae Taylor

NCST 🏈 Marcus Chapman

OSU 🏈 Trae Taylor

TAMU 🏈 Daniel Mielke II

TCU 🏈 Malachi Zeigler

TOL 🏈 Jabin Gonzalez

VT 🏈 William Jackson

UMD 🏈 Derrick Baker

WVU 🏈 Derrick Baker

WVU 🏈 Trae Taylor

