In Todayโ€™s Edition, youโ€™ll get a look at the latest updates on more than 40 quarterback prospects from the 2025 recruiting class. The bottom of the page still shows every new offer and commitment through 2027.

Subscribers get exclusive QB recruiting and transfer scoops sent to your inbox multiple times per week with updated FBS and FCS quarterback depth charts emailed weekly. You can find recruiting, transfer portal, Juco, key dates and NFL Draft QB trackers on the site with a subscription.

Hereโ€™s a look at the gameplan for this week. Adjust your lives accordingly.

Tuesday - 2025 QB Recruiting Report (FREE)

Wednesday - 2026 QB Recruiting Report

Thursday - 2027 QB Recruiting Report

Friday - FBS QB Depth Charts & Injury Reports

MY TOP TEN

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

1๏ธโƒฃ TCU 4โญ commit Ty Hawkins (TX) does not have any additional visits outside of an OV with the Horned Frogs on Thursday through Saturday, his mom tells me. Hawkins took an official visit with SMU last week and is also in contact with Oregon and other programs heโ€™d prefer not to share. He committed to TCU nearly one year ago.

2๏ธโƒฃ Alabama 4โญ commit Keelon Russell (TX) flipped from SMU earlier this month to fulfill a childhood dream, his dad tells me. He had been committed to the Mustangs for more than eight months before joining the Crimson Tideโ€™s recruiting class. Russellโ€™s recruitment is now closed.

โ€œHe always wanted to go to Alabama as a kid and once he got the offer, they jumped up the list. He has seen the success the quarterbacks have had at Alabama and being able to be on the big stage. He really wants to win the Heisman Trophy and go to the NFL. The way they put players in the NFL was a major reason he wanted to go to Alabama. The NFL preparation at Alabama is amazing. The brotherhood of current and former players really caught our eye, and the current players really took him in. Those are the main reasons he chose Alabama. Exposure and playing at the highest level made the decision for him.โ€

3๏ธโƒฃ 4โญ Malik Washington (MD) set his commitment date for June 28, he tells me. Maryland will get his final official visit before making a decision with this weekendโ€™s trip to see the Terrapins. Heโ€™s been to Maryland many times and is looking forward to talking with players about their experience on this trip. Washington took OVs with UCF, Syracuse and Virginia Tech with the Orange most recently.

4๏ธโƒฃ 3โญ AJ Brand (SC) will choose between South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Oregon State on Sunday, he tells me. He holds 12 offers and is being recruited as a quarterback by the Hokies and Beavers, while the Gamecocks are recruiting him as a QB or safety. Oregon State is the only one of the three finalists without a 2025 quarterback committed.

5๏ธโƒฃ Georgia 4โญ commit Ryan Montgomery (OH) will return to campus in the last weekend of July, his dad tells me. He committed to the Bulldogs over Florida and South Carolina two months ago.

6๏ธโƒฃ 3โญ Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele (HI) will close out his official schedule with Cal starting on Friday, he tells me. He took recent OVs with Boise State, Oregon State and Utah State with plans to commit to one of these four programs by the end of the month.

7๏ธโƒฃ Ohio State 5โญ commit Tavien St. Clair (OH) will take his Buckeyes official visit from Friday through Sunday, his dad tells me. Heโ€™s closing in on a year since his Ohio State commitment and previously told me heโ€™s not entertaining any other programs.

8๏ธโƒฃ 3โญ Cibastian Broughton (FL) landed a Syracuse offer on his official visit this weekend. The Orange are in his top four, which includes Arkansas State, Tulane and Akron, with an unofficial visit to see the Zips on June 19-21. Broughton will commit in early July and working to schedule a visit with Tulane.

โ€œIt was good, and the team brotherhood stood out. Everyone had a great bond and relationship.โ€

9๏ธโƒฃ Clemson 4โญ commit Blake Hebert (CT) remains locked in with the Tigers despite programs continuing to reach out, his dad tells me. Hebert is not in communication with any programs outside of Clemson where heโ€™s been committed for more than a year.

๐Ÿ”Ÿ Arkansas 4โญ commit Grayson Wilson (AR) will take his official visit to see the Razorbacks this weekend, his dad tells me. Several teams are still reaching out to him, but Wilson remains locked in with Arkansas where heโ€™s been committed since April 2023.

Wisconsin 3โญ commit Landyn Locke (TX) is coming off a fantastic official visit with the Badgers over the weekend, his dad tells me. Locke has not been announcing offers on social media, and his most recent came from Baylor after spring ball. He remains firmly committed to Wisconsin where heโ€™s been committed for nearly a year.

โ€œThe OV was fantastic and first class from start to finish. They are building a top-10 and maybe top-five recruiting class.โ€

Virginia 3โญ commit Bjorn Jurgensen (FL) is hearing from SEC programs, he tells me. Heโ€™s not planning to take any visits outside of Virginia, which had him on campus for an official visit over the weekend. Jurgensen spent Saturday at HC Tony Elliottโ€™s house with other recruits and families more than a month after committing to the Cavaliers.

โ€œThe entire trip went really good. Had a lot of time to sit and talk with the coaching staff, current players and other committed and uncommitted recruits. The new training facilities are awesome. I can see myself training with my teammates in there and taking advantage of the nutrition and recovery stations. Everyone needs to visit UVA.โ€

Missouri 4โญ commit Matt Zollers (PA) will take his official visit with the Tigers on Friday through Sunday, he tells me. Zollers committed to Missouri over Georgia, Penn State and Pitt in April with no plans for additional visits.

3โญ Colton Gumino (IL) will take a UCLA official visit on Friday through Sunday, he tells me. The Bruins offered him last month with his most recent offer coming from Florida last week.

Vanderbilt 3โญ commit Jack Elliott (IL) will take his official visit with the Commodores from Thursday through Sunday, he tells me. Elliott is locked in with Vanderbilt where heโ€™s been committed since April.

3โญ Joshua Brantley (LA) will take an official visit to Tulane on Thursday through Saturday, he tells me. He picked up an offer from the Green Wave last week and is mostly being recruited as an athlete. Brantley took an OV to see Louisiana Tech earlier this month.

Wake Forest 3โญ commit Elijiah Oehlke (NC) returned to see the Demon Deacons for an official visit over the weekend, he tells me. Heโ€™s been committed to Wake Forest for more than a month.

โ€œI meshed very well with my future teammates. I have nothing but high praise for the players and the entire coaching staff from Coach Clawson down to GAs and interns. The visit definitely solidified my opinion of Wake having a family environment. My parents had a great time as well, and all their worries were put to rest by Coach Clawson and Coach R.โ€

Georgia State 3โญ commit Ethan Drumm (FL) will return to campus for an official visit on Friday through Saturday, he tells me. He chose the Panthers over East Carolina, Florida Atlantic and Western Kentucky last week.

Preston Brown (MO) is in consistent contact with Wyoming, Arkansas State, Southeast Missouri State and North Dakota State, he tells me. He holds four Division I offers and is coming off recent trips to see Wyoming and NDSU. Brown plans to see North Dakota State again sometime this summer or during the school year.

Jadon Olafsson (FL) will visit Bethune-Cookman on Wednesday after landing his first offer last month, he tells me. Olafsson will attend camps at UConn (June 21), USF (June 23), Fordham (June 28) and Delaware (June 29). In addition to Bethune-Cookman, Olafsson is in contact with Florida Atlantic, St. Thomas, Fordham, Bucknell and Harvard.

Brady Bricker (TX) will see Sam Houston State for its camp on Thursday, his dad tells me. He holds offers from Ball State and UTEP, and heโ€™s in contact with Sam Houston State and Incarnate Word. SMU has expressed recent interest.

3โญ Ennio Yapoor (FL) will attend camps at FIU on Wednesday Florida on Friday, he tells me. Heโ€™s no longer planning to compete at Thursdayโ€™s UCF camp. He holds 15 offers with plans to commit prior to the start of the season.

3โญ Jarret Nielsen (CA) is taking an official visit to San Jose State on Thursday and Friday, his dad tells me. Heโ€™s coming off a recent OV with Hawaii and plans to play football and baseball in college. Nielsen is a shortstop prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft, which will play a big role on his future athletic plans.

Georgia Southern 3โญ commit Charlie Johnston (AL) is coming off his official visit to see the Eagles over the weekend, he tells me. He committed less than a month ago with 13 total offers.

3โญ Seth Shigg (CA) will attend Stanford camp today, his dad tells me. He holds offers from Army, Navy, Air Force and UNLV with Ivy League interest from Cornell and Dartmouth. Shigg will likely visit the Black Knights during the season.

Tanner Huckfelt (TX) will attend Houston camp on Thursday, he tells me. Heโ€™s in consistent contact with Iowa State, Butler, Davidson and Stephen F. Austin with an expected commitment around the end of July. Huckfelt holds an offer from Butler with a walk-on offer from the Cyclones.

3โญ Toa Faavae (CA) is visiting Idaho on Thursday and competing in its camp the next day, he tells me. Heโ€™s in contact with the Vandals the most recently.

Camben Emanuel (TX) will take an official visit with Army on Friday through Sunday, he tells me. Heโ€™s no longer going to Tulane camp on Thursday with offers from Army, Navy and Air Force. Emanuel is also in contact with North Texas, UTSA and Wyoming.

Coleman Carter (MS) will see Jackson State on Friday and Louisiana on Sunday, he tells me. Heโ€™s is in contact with Louisiana, Arkansas State, Southern Miss, Central Arkansas and Jackson State.

3โญ Hezekiah Millender (AZ) rescheduled his visit to Georgia State to sometime during the season, he tells me. He had planned to take an OV this weekend but will attend UAB camp instead. Georgia State received a recent commitment from 3โญ Ethan Drumm (FL).

Fresno State and Western Kentucky remain the frontrunners for 3โญ Tre People (CA), he tells me. Heโ€™s coming off a Fresno State camp over the weekend with Syracuse camp on Friday, and heโ€™ll attend Montanaโ€™s camp on Saturday. People holds 11 offers at this point.

Jay Beamon (MS) will take an official visit to see Boston College on June 21-23, he tells me. Heโ€™s expected to be at Tulane for its camp on Wednesday and is in contact with the Eagles and Green Wave the most recently with 13 offers. Boston College flipped Shaker Reisig (OK) a few minutes before hitting publish.

Bryson Kimbrough (AL) committed to Louisiana-Monroe over South Alabama and Samford on Saturday, he tells me. He attended ULMโ€™s camp on Thursday and held five offers prior to his commitment.

โ€œCoach Vincent is trying to change that program and create a winning culture. I want to be a part of something special in Monroe, Louisiana and help make history for the Warhawks. All this along with the hospitality and Coachโ€™s offensive mind made it a no brainer for me.โ€

Gavin Parkhurst (TX) was invited for an official visit to Rice on Friday through Sunday following Saturdayโ€™s camp, he tells me. In addition to the Owls, Parkhurst is in consistent contact with Sam Houston State, Samford and Incarnate Rice.

3โญ Trevor Havill (KY) committed to Yale on Saturday to play football and lacrosse, he tells me. He had also been considering Tulane, Appalachian State, Penn and Dartmouth. Havill held seven offers at the time of his commitment.

โ€œYale offered me the opportunity to be a dual-sport athlete on top of the world class education with incredible coaching staffs Iโ€™d be developing my game under in both football and lacrosse. It was an opportunity I couldnโ€™t turn down. I canโ€™t wait to get on campus and be a Bulldog.โ€

Charlie LaMorte (NJ) committed to Bucknell earlier today because of the relationships he built with coaching staff, he tells me. He also credited Bucknell being a top-of-its-class intuition for his decision.

โ€œThese coaches always kept it real with me and stayed consistent with me the entire process. I developed a strong bond with these coaches and believe that this program is going in the right direction. After months of consistently talking with Coach Cecchini and Coach Bear, I really can see the vision they have for the upcoming years, and I believe it is something I want to be apart of. I am excited to call myself a Bison, and I canโ€™t wait to officially be apart of this amazing school.โ€

Lafayette commit Skyler Smith (PA) will return to campus for an official visit this weekend, he tells me. Smith has been committed since early February.

3โญ Finley Polk (SC) moved his expected commitment date to the end of July, his dad tells me. Heโ€™s coming off a camp at South Carolina over the weekend with trips to Elon (July 11) and Georgetown (July 20) coming next month. Polk is in communication with Wofford, Gardner-Webb, Cornell, VMI and Bryant the most recently. He landed a Bryant offer earlier today.

Tate Surber (TN) will compete at UAB camp on Saturday, he tells me. Surber holds offers from UT Martin, North Alabama, East Tennessee State.

Chase Frisoli (MA) will see Sacred Heart for its camp on Friday, he tells me. He also has Georgetown (July 6), Brown (July 10) and Columbia (July 13) on his schedule with an offer from Wagner.

Emerson Geilman (UT) will compete at Stanfordโ€™s camp on Tuesday, he tells me. Other camps include Yale (June 28) and Harvard (June 30) with a Princeton visit on June 27. Geilman picked up his first Division I offer from Southern Utah in late May.

Collin Dunmore (FL) will attend UCF camp on Tuesday, he tells me. Heโ€™ll see Florida Atlantic for its camp on Thursday with one offer from Bethune-Cookman at this point.

2025

COMMITS

BC ๐Ÿˆ Shaker Reisig

EMU ๐Ÿˆ Bryce Button

ULM ๐Ÿˆ Bryson Kimbrough

WSU ๐Ÿˆ Steele Pizzella

BUCK ๐Ÿˆ Charlie LaMorte

YALE ๐Ÿˆ Trevor Havill

DECOMMITS

UTAH ๐Ÿˆ Shaker Reisig

COMMITMENT DATES

6/23 ๐Ÿˆ AJ Brand

7/4 ๐Ÿˆ Jamarian Ficklin

OFFERS

MEM ๐Ÿˆ Gabriel Dombek

SCAR ๐Ÿˆ Cutter Woods

SYR ๐Ÿˆ Cibastian Broughton

BRY ๐Ÿˆ Finley Polk

GRAM ๐Ÿˆ Rida Ghazzali

NCCU ๐Ÿˆ Auโ€™tori Newkirk

NDSU ๐Ÿˆ Preston Brown

PV ๐Ÿˆ Tamarion Crochett

RMU ๐Ÿˆ Cooper Panteck

SAM ๐Ÿˆ Brady Stober

USD ๐Ÿˆ Charlie LeVinus

WOF ๐Ÿˆ Kaeden Gilstrap

2026

COMMITS

MICH ๐Ÿˆ Brady Hart

NW ๐Ÿˆ Johnny Oโ€™Brien

TEX ๐Ÿˆ Dia Bell

OFFERS

CSU ๐Ÿˆ Kyden Barker

CSU ๐Ÿˆ Grant Smith

IOWA ๐Ÿˆ Michael Clayton II

MIA ๐Ÿˆ Dereon Coleman

MINN ๐Ÿˆ Cash Herrera

MISS ๐Ÿˆ DJ Bordeaux

MISS ๐Ÿˆ Nelson Peterson Jr.

MIZZ ๐Ÿˆ Michael Clayton II

NEB ๐Ÿˆ Michael Clayton II

NEV ๐Ÿˆ Brandon Mann

OSU ๐Ÿˆ Brady Hart

OSU ๐Ÿˆ Jaden Oโ€™Neal

TXST ๐Ÿˆ Corey Dailey

UAB ๐Ÿˆ Brogan McNab

USC ๐Ÿˆ Jared Curtis

USF ๐Ÿˆ Tayden Kaawa

ETSU ๐Ÿˆ Kaedyn Marable

MURR ๐Ÿˆ Jayven Hernandez

2027

OFFERS

APP ๐Ÿˆ Grayson Clary

APP ๐Ÿˆ Jared Street

ARK ๐Ÿˆ Hank Hendrix

BAY ๐Ÿˆ Peyton Houston

CAL ๐Ÿˆ Sione Tuโ€™amoheloa-Kaho

FSU ๐Ÿˆ Mason Holtzclaw

GASO ๐Ÿˆ Kharim Hughley

GT ๐Ÿˆ Mason Holtzclaw

LIB ๐Ÿˆ Grayson Clary

LIB ๐Ÿˆ Jared Street

MEM ๐Ÿˆ Sebastian Galeano

MISS ๐Ÿˆ Trae Taylor

NCST ๐Ÿˆ Marcus Chapman

OSU ๐Ÿˆ Trae Taylor

TAMU ๐Ÿˆ Daniel Mielke II

TCU ๐Ÿˆ Malachi Zeigler

TOL ๐Ÿˆ Jabin Gonzalez

VT ๐Ÿˆ William Jackson

UMD ๐Ÿˆ Derrick Baker

WVU ๐Ÿˆ Derrick Baker

WVU ๐Ÿˆ Trae Taylor

This is a one-man publication run by Erik Buchinger, and I appreciate you reading the site. I put in tons of hours because I genuinely love doing this, and providing breaking news to subscribers fires me up every morning.