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QB Recruiting Commits

Today’s QB Recruiting Commits post shows 2026, 2027 and 2028 prospects committed to FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO college football programs. You’ll also see every team without a quarterback recruiting commitment through the 2028 class. This post is updated and sent to subscribers every Monday.

The bottom of each post shows the day’s quarterback offers, additions and departures.

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🟢 QB recruiting commits

❌ No commitment in the class

Jump to the sections below

FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

Today’s Offers + Additions + Departures

FBS Recruiting Commits

SEC (FBS)

Alabama Crimson Tide (AL)

2026🟢 Tayden Kaawa (UT) 7/22/2025 | Jett Thomalla (NE) 6/17/2025 Iowa State (4/18-6/17/2025)

2027🟢 Elijah Haven (LA) 4/25/2026 | Trent Seaborn (AL) 10/20/2025

2028🟢 Charles Scott Jr. (VA) 5/1/2026

Arkansas Razorbacks (AR)

2026🟢 Hank Hendrix (TX) 1/13/2026 Reclassified from 2027

2027❌

2028❌

Auburn Tigers (AL)

2026🟢 Rhys Brush (FL) 12/3/2025 USF (2/28-12/3/2025)

2027🟢 Gary Chatman Jr. (GA) 5/9/2026

2028❌

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Florida Gators (FL)