QB Recruiting Commits Tracker - 5/11/2026
College Football Teams without Commitments | Today's Quarterback Offers, Additions + Departures
Photo courtesy of Fighting Irish Media
QB Recruiting Commits
Today’s QB Recruiting Commits post shows 2026, 2027 and 2028 prospects committed to FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO college football programs. You’ll also see every team without a quarterback recruiting commitment through the 2028 class. This post is updated and sent to subscribers every Monday.
The bottom of each post shows the day’s quarterback offers, additions and departures.
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🟢 QB recruiting commits
❌ No commitment in the class
Jump to the sections below
FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO
Today’s Offers + Additions + Departures
FBS Recruiting Commits
SEC (FBS)
Alabama Crimson Tide (AL)
2026🟢 Tayden Kaawa (UT) 7/22/2025 | Jett Thomalla (NE) 6/17/2025
Iowa State (4/18-6/17/2025)
2027🟢 Elijah Haven (LA) 4/25/2026 | Trent Seaborn (AL) 10/20/2025
2028🟢 Charles Scott Jr. (VA) 5/1/2026
Arkansas Razorbacks (AR)
2026🟢 Hank Hendrix (TX) 1/13/2026 Reclassified from 2027
2027❌
2028❌
Auburn Tigers (AL)
2026🟢 Rhys Brush (FL) 12/3/2025
USF (2/28-12/3/2025)
2027🟢 Gary Chatman Jr. (GA) 5/9/2026
2028❌
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Florida Gators (FL)
2026🟢 Will Griffin (FL) 6/1/2024
2027🟢 Davin Davidson (FL) 4/9/2026
2028❌
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