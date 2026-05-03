Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

QB Recruiting Commits

Today’s QB Recruiting Commits post shows every 2026, 2027 and 2028 prospect committed to an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO program. You’ll also see every college football team without a quarterback recruit commitment through the 2028 class. A new QB Recruiting Commits: 2026-2027-2028 (FBS-FCS-D2-D3-NAIA-JUCO) update is sent to subscribers every other Sunday through the start of the 2026 season. Version 2.0 will publish on May 17.

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🟢 QB recruiting commitment

❌ Team does not have a QB recruit committed in the class.

Jump to the sections below

FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

2026 FBS Recruiting Commits

🔥SEC (FBS)🔥

Alabama Crimson Tide (AL)

🟢 2026 QB recruit Tayden Kaawa (UT) committed to Alabama. - July 22, 2025

🟢 2026 QB recruit Jett Thomalla (NE) committed to Alabama after decommitting from Iowa State (April 18-June 17, 2025). - June 17, 2025

🟢 2027 QB recruit Trent Seaborn (AL) committed to Alabama. - Oct. 20, 2025

❌ 2028

Arkansas Razorbacks (AR)

🟢 2026 QB recruit Hank Hendrix (TX) committed to Arkansas and reclassified from the 2027 recruiting class. - Jan. 13, 2026

❌ 2027

❌ 2028

Auburn Tigers (AL)

🟢 2026 QB recruit Rhys Brush (FL) committed to Auburn after decommitting from USF (Feb. 18-Dec. 3, 2025). - Dec. 3, 2025

❌ 2027

❌ 2028

Florida Gators (FL)

🟢 2026 QB recruit Will Griffin (FL) committed to Florida. - June 1, 2024

🟢 2027 QB Davin Davidson (FL) committed to Florida. - April 9, 2026

❌ 2028