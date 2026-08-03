The College Football QB Depth Charts & Injury Report (FBS + FCS) article is sent to subscribers every Monday and Tuesday. Between editions, follow the FBS and FCS quarterback live trackers for updates throughout the week, including player stats and info with future recruiting and transfer portal commits.

Photo courtesy of FloridaGators.com

Aug. 3, 2026

Today’s article features college football team-by-team breakdowns for every FBS and FCS quarterback room with the latest depth chart notes and injury report updates. Info comes from beat writers, sports information directors, press conferences, team sites, social media and inside sources.

Over the weekend, Class of 2022 prospects who never redshirted were ruled eligible to play this season. This comes a few weeks before the start of the season, and those players are not allowed to transfer unless they entered the portal in January. After going through each FBS roster, I found that Drew Allar (Penn State), Thomas Castellanos (Florida State) and EJ Warner (Fresno State) are the only quarterbacks who fit this criteria.

The FBS and FCS are in a recruiting dead period through the end of August.

College Football QB Transactions

A roundup of the day’s FBS and FCS quarterback movement in every newsletter

FBS Quarterbacks

Furman QB transfer Jack Capaldi committed to Maryland.

Anderson QB transfer Colson Brown committed to Clemson.

Sam Houston State QB transfer Mabrey Mettauer committed to SMU.

Wilfrid Laurier QB transfer Callum Wither flipped to Kentucky from Maryland.

Wittenberg QB transfer JJ Miller committed to Cincinnati.

Oregon QB transfer Mark Wiepert committed to UTSA.

Toledo QB transfer Trey Whirley committed to FIU.

Ventura QB transfer Braesen Leon committed to UTEP.

Modesto QB transfer Hudson Wyatt committed to San Jose State.

Northern Colorado QB transfer Peter Costelli committed to Middle Tennessee.

Iowa Central QB transfer Ty Purdy committed to Louisiana-Monroe.

Southwestern QB transfer Ty McCutcheon committed to UMass.

Citrus QB transfer Brian Salazar committed to Sacramento State.

Valparaiso QB transfer Iosua Stephens committed to Indiana as a DB.

New Mexico QB James Laubstein received an extra year of eligibility to play in 2026.

Northwestern QB Marcus Romain moved to RB.

Louisville QB Travis Egan moved to TE.

Boise State QB Zeke Martinez moved to RB.

Temple QB Patrick Keller moved to TE.

Wyoming QB Gage Brook moved to TE.

James Madison QB Davi Belfort moved to WR.

Cincinnati QB transfer Brendan Sorsby will no longer play for Texas Tech and declared for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Tarleton State QB transfer Jaden Pete will no longer play for Troy.

Snow QB transfer Max Barker will no longer play for BYU.

Mt. San Antonio QB transfer Daunte Bell will no longer play for BYU.

Kent State QB transfer Devin Kargman will no longer play for Maryland.

Florida A&M QB transfer RJ Johnson flipped to Grambling State from UMass.

Sacred Heart QB transfer Jaden Haly will no longer play for Arkansas State and is done with football.

Hutchinson QB transfer Christian Johnson flipped from Louisiana-Monroe to Southern.

Appalachian State QB Noah Gillon entered the transfer portal.

Ohio QB Jacob Winters is not listed on the roster.

Western Michigan QB Vance Holtz is not listed on the roster.

Missouri State QB Cole Feuerbacher is not listed on the roster.

Jacksonville State QB Greg Jones is not listed on the roster.

Old Dominion QB Gabriel Dombek is not listed on the roster.

Sam Houston State QB Noah Normand is not listed on the roster.

Navy QB Mason Baker is not listed on the roster.

Navy QB JP Doyle is not listed on the roster.

Sacramento State QB Jamar Malone is not listed on the roster.

2026 QB Cayden Jones (LA) committed to LSU.

2026 QB Nelson Tambling (FL) committed to Kentucky.

2026 QB Ryan Smith (TX) committed to Houston.

2026 QB Davin Friedman (PA) committed to Pitt.

2026 QB Connor Hanika (KS) committed to Kansas.

2026 QB Hazyn Botelho (HI) committed to Hawaii.

2026 QB Daulton Phalines (NJ) committed to East Carolina.

2026 QB Jake Forburger (MD) committed to Buffalo.

2026 QB Mason Fields (KY) committed to Louisville.

2026 QB Holt Teichman (TX) committed to Tulane.

2026 QB Trey Arnold (CA) committed to New Mexico State.

2026 QB Barrett Mullen (OK) committed to Tulsa.

2026 QB Kincayde Eng (OK) committed to Tulsa.

2026 QB Julian Lapene (GA) committed to Kennesaw State.

2026 QB Michael Kirby (LA) committed to Louisiana Tech.

2026 QB Luke McBride (TX) committed to Coastal Carolina.

2026 QB Alex Munoz (LA) committed to Louisiana.

2026 QB Shaan Patel (TX) committed to Sam Houston State.

2026 QB Gavin Peeps (OH) committed to Kent State.

2026 QB Cole Miller (OH) committed to Kent State.

2026 QB Luke Berry (MI) committed to Miami-Ohio.

2026 QB Maddox McCrory (AR) committed to Southern Miss.

2026 QB Geno Seets (MI) committed to Central Michigan.

2026 QB Jacob Smith (NC) is no longer with NC State and is done with football, he told me.

2026 QB Maika Eugenio (NV) is no longer with Hawaii.

FCS Quarterbacks

Hutchinson QB transfer Christian Johnson flipped to Southern from Louisiana-Monroe.

Coastal Carolina QB transfer Emmett Brown flipped to Incarnate Word from Abilene Christian.

Michigan QB transfer Jake Garcia committed to Furman.

Lane QB transfer Nick Billoups committed to The Citadel.

Louisiana Christian QB transfer Luke Landry committed to McNeese State.

Long Beach QB transfer Allen Fernett committed to Morehead State.

Morehouse QB transfer Isaiah French committed to William & Mary.

Troy QB transfer Ui Ale committed to Delaware State.

Southwest Mississippi QB transfer Noah Graves committed to Northwestern State.

Anna Maria QB transfer Niko Boyce committed to New Haven.

Coastal Carolina QB transfer Jon Hunt committed to Eastern Kentucky.

James Madison QB transfer Blake Kendall committed to Eastern Kentucky.

Florida A&M QB transfer RJ Johnson flipped to Grambling State from UMass.

Sacred Heart QB transfer Jaden Haly will no longer play for Arkansas State and is done with football.

Morehead State RB transfer Isaac Stopke committed to Central Connecticut and is listed as a QB, so his position might be inaccurate.

St. Francis QB transfer Jake Hamilton committed to Montana State.

Saddleback QB transfer Nicky Johnson committed to East Texas A&M.

New Haven QB Brady Nash entered the transfer portal.

Valparaiso QB Iosua Stephens entered the transfer portal.

Cal Poly QB Jackson Akins is not listed on the roster.

Idaho QB Jack Wagner is not listed on the roster.

Montana State QB River Warren is not listed on the roster.

Davidson QB Lane Albright is not listed on the roster.

New Haven QB AJ Cannet is not listed on the roster.

Lamar QB Ty Bryson is not listed on the roster.

Stephen F. Austin QB Myles Lopez is not listed on the roster.

Portland State QB Avirey Durdahl is not listed on the roster.

Southern Utah QB Brendan Anderson is not listed on the roster.

Southern Utah QB Carston Naegle is not listed on the roster.

Lindenwood QB Gavin Shaigineik is not listed on the roster.

Incarnate Word QB Richard Torres is not listed on the roster.

Gardner-Webb QB transfer Easton Jessie entered the transfer portal.

Gardner-Webb QB Ben Mauney is not listed on the roster.

Wagner QB David Ruiseco is not listed on the roster.

Albany QB Frankie Williams is not listed on the roster.

Grambling State QB Czavian Teasett is not listed on the roster.

Grambling State QB Amyne Darensbourg is not listed on the roster.

Monmouth QB Jagger Matera is not listed on the roster.

Hampton QB Brenton Toles is not listed on the roster.

Brown QB Jayden Vega is not listed on the roster.

East Texas A&M QB Demetris Ballard is not listed on the roster.

2026 QB Sam Whelan (CA) committed to Cal Poly.

2026 QB John Bargen (IN) committed to Indiana State.

2026 QB Jonny Evanchick (OH) committed to Youngstown State.

2026 QB Beckett Bakker (IA) committed to South Dakota.

2026 QB Thomas Huber (CT) committed to New Haven.

2026 QB Cooper Babin (LA) committed to Nicholls State.

2026 QB Jack Landry (LA) committed to Nicholls State.

2026 QB Al Trevelise (NJ) committed to Wagner.

2026 QB Kade Clemmons (AL) committed to North Alabama.

2026 QB Da’Jean Golmond (LA) committed to Norfolk State.

2026 QB Jaevion Elliott (TN) committed to West Georgia.

2026 QB Howard Kennedy (DC) committed to Morgan State.

2026 QB Timothy Cole (FL) committed to Morgan State.

2026 QB Blaine Stansberry (TN) committed to Davidson.

2026 QB Eddie Mamudi (FL) flipped to New Hampshire from Southern.

2026 QB Jackson Rasmussen (UT) committed to Southern Utah.

2026 QB Brody Woolbright (SC) committed to Charleston Southern.

2026 QB Collin Sinclair (MO) committed to Lindenwood.

2026 QB Romy Jain (CT) committed to Stonehill.

2026 QB Mario Litmer (KY) committed to Southern.

2026 QB Will Englert (VA) committed to William & Mary.

2026 QB Rylan Umphrey (AZ) committed to Howard.

2026 QB Jack McKissock (FL) committed to East Tennessee State.

2026 QB John Welde (PA) committed to Villanova.

2026 QB John Zohlman (NJ) committed to Villanova.

2026 QB Caden Baugh (VA) committed to VMI.

2026 QB Peyton Frontino (FL) committed to Albany.

2026 QB Turner Dolata (OH) committed to Mercyhurst.

2026 QB Riley Martinez (PA) committed to Duquesne.

2026 QB Mark Stuckey (PA) committed to Duquesne.

2026 QB Alan Hinson (NC) committed to Campbell.

2026 QB Nick Nassib (VA) committed to Towson.

2026 QB Thomas Adams (TX) committed to Towson.

2026 QB Ben Milliken (FL) committed to Furman.

2026 QB Max Walraven (GA) committed to Wofford.

2026 QB Jake Morrow (MI) committed to Western Carolina.

2026 QB Messiah Jackson (SC) committed to Brown.

2026 QB Michael McColgan (OH) committed to Cornell.

Grambling State WR Isaiah Coleman moved to QB.

Southeastern Missouri State QB Gibson Fager moved to LB.

Hampton QB Earl Woods moved to WR.

Stony Brook QB Tavion Byrd moved to S.

Georgetown QB Brady McDonough moved to DB.

Cornell QB Ty Blair moved to RB.

Davidson QB Austen Frattura moved to WR.

VMI QB Drew Parrott moved to RB.

Western Carolina QB Jordan Martin-Durham moved to DE.

Houston Christian QB Tylin Oakes moved to WR.

The college football QB newsletter delivers in-depth FBS and FCS coverage to your inbox every day. Subscribe for insider recruiting and transfer portal updates, plus detailed depth charts and injury reports.

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Featured QB Roster: This week’s free sample is the Alabama Crimson Tide. Check out the FBS and FCS pages for the same info on every college football quarterback roster.

🔥 Alabama QB Roster 🔥

Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)

2025: 11-4 | Weekly Starters: Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson

🏈 Alabama Depth Chart: Keelon Russell is the favorite to start over Austin Mack…Jett Thomalla is ahead of Tayden-Evan Kaawa for the third string, followed by John Gazzaniga and John Cooper.

🚨 Alabama Injury Report: Austin Mack will be fine, head coach Kalen DeBoer said (4/11/2026). He was limited this spring with a minor injury.

Keelon Russell (TX) 2029

11-15 (73%) 143-2-0 | 3-17-0

2025-26 Alabama (FBS)

Austin Mack (CA) 2027

24-32 (75%) 228-2-0 | 9-22-1

2024-26 Alabama (FBS)

2023 Washington (FBS)

Jett Thomalla (NE) 2030

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2026 Alabama (FBS)

Tayden-Evan Kaawa (UT) 2030

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2026 Alabama (FBS)

John Gazzaniga (CA) 2029

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 1-1-0

2025-26 Alabama (FBS)

John Cooper (AL) 2028

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2024-26 Alabama (FBS)

Alabama Transfers

🟢 2026 ❌

🟢 2027 ❌

Alabama Recruits

🔵 2026 Tayden Kaawa

🔵 2026 Jett Thomalla

🔵 2027 Elijah Haven

🔵 2027 Trent Seaborn

🔵 2028 Charles Scott

🔵 2029 ❌

Alabama Departures

🔴 Cade Carruth

🔴 Ty Simpson

FBS Depth Charts & Injury Report

SEC Quarterbacks

🏈 Alabama Depth Chart: Keelon Russell is the favorite to start over Austin Mack…Jett Thomalla is ahead of Tayden-Evan Kaawa for the third string, followed by John Gazzaniga and John Cooper. 🚨 Alabama Injury Report: Austin Mack will be fine, head coach Kalen DeBoer said (4/11/2026). He was limited this spring with a minor injury.

🏈 Arkansas Depth Chart: KJ Jackson is the favorite to start over AJ Hill…Braeden Fuller is the third string, followed by Cade Trotter and Hank Hendrix, who reclassified from 2027 and did not enroll early. 🚨 Arkansas Injury Report: None

🏈 Auburn Depth Chart: Byrum Brown is the starter…Tristan Ti’a is ahead of Locklan Hewlett to be the backup, followed by Rhys Brush, John Colvin and Will Myers. 🚨 Auburn Injury Report: None

The full 2026 College Football QB Depth Charts & Injuries Notebook continues below for paid subscribers.

🏈 Florida Depth Chart: Aaron Philo is the favorite to start over Tramell Jones…Will Griffin is ahead of Aidan Warner for the third string, followed by Aaron Williams. 🚨 Florida Injury Report: None