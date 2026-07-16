The 2026 FCS QB Depth Chart, Injury, Recruiting & Transfer Portal News Tracker is updated regularly on this page. An updated version is also sent to subscribers every Tuesday in the newsletter.

Photo courtesy of GoJacks.com

This page includes a team-by-team FCS quarterback notebook with detailed depth chart and injury news through the 2026 college football season. You’ll get a complete outlook on every program with future recruiting and transfer portal commits through the 2029 class, plus teams still looking for their first commit in each cycle.

Info comes from inside sources, team sites, press conferences, social media and reports from around the internet.

Follow this FCS quarterback news tracker through the national championship on Jan. 4, 2027. The 2027 QB room edition will publish after the regular season ends on Nov. 21, 2026.

The college football QB newsletter delivers in-depth FBS and FCS coverage to your inbox every day. Subscribe for insider recruiting and transfer portal updates, plus detailed depth charts and injury reports.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips or corrections.

Right of player names: (Home state) Final season of eligibility

2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s

🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔴 Not returning to 2026 roster

🔄️ Changed positions

⚫ Team’s 2026 season ended

🔵 Recruiting commitment

❌ No commits in the class

Jump to the sections below:

FCS Depth Charts & Injuries

FCS Recruiting

FCS Transfer Portal

FCS Depth Charts & Injuries

The latest depth chart and injury news inside every FCS quarterback room

Coming soon.

FCS Recruiting

FCS quarterback commitments through the 2029 recruiting class

Big Sky

Cal Poly Recruiting

🔵 2026 Berell Staples (CA) 6/26/2025

🔵 2027 DJ Mitchell (CA) 5/18/2026

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Eastern Washington Recruiting

🔵 2026 Brady Annett (CA) 2/3/2026

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Idaho Recruiting

🔵 2026 Blitz McCarty (CO) 6/2/2025

🔵 2027 Matthew Avelar (AZ) 6/22/2026

🔵 2028 Britton DeWitt (AZ) 7/20/2025 - Plans to join the 2028 roster after an LDS mission

🔵 2029 ❌

The full 2026 FCS QB Depth Chart, Injury, Recruiting & Transfer Portal News Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

Idaho State Recruiting

🔵 2026 Kepa Niumeitolu (UT) 7/20/2025

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Montana Recruiting

🔵 2026 Brady Jay (WA) 6/21/2025

🔵 2027 Eli Kasberg (MT) 3/24/2026

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌