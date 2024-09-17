Photo courtesy of UWBadgers.com

Today’s post will give you the latest FBS depth chart and injury news on every quarterback room with updated info on starts, snap counts, years of eligibility remaining and recruiting commitments. The depth charts provided by the teams haven’t been changed from Week 3 on this page, but those will be updated on Wednesday.

Information comes from a variety of team sources, press conferences and lots of reading. I have sources for information on most Division I programs, so you don’t have to worry about teams’ online rosters not being updated, especially during the offseason.

Depth Chart & Injury News

Quarterback depth charts reflect whatever the team releases during the week, but they’re not required to post them or be truthful. As for injuries, the SEC requires availability reports three days before every conference game, followed by daily updates including 90 minutes prior to kickoff. The Big Ten requires availability reports two hours before kickoff of every game, and the MAC requires availability reports three hours prior to kickoff of every game.

Next to the player names, you’ll see years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season and the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals if they had one. The number of 2024 games played and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus, and I’ll update the post-Week 4 news and numbers in the Week 5 articles.

Every recruiting commit is included in the team sections to give you a complete look at every current and future FBS quarterback room.

Eligibility Notes

*Redshirt is still available to use. Players with a redshirt available may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility. Army, Navy and Air Force do not allow redshirting.

The NCAA approved a blanket waiver for the 2024-25 season that states conference championships, bowls and College Football Playoff games do not count toward the four-game limit.

2020 COVID season didn’t count toward a year of eligibility.

**Indicates player is serving an LDS mission OR attending service academy prep school. I assume service academy players are in the prep school until they’re listed on the roster.

🚨 Injury News

My Top Three

1️⃣ Texas - Head coach Steve Sarkisian said Quinn Ewers is questionable for Saturday vs. Louisiana-Monroe after leaving the 56-7 win vs. UTSA with an abdominal strain. Arch Manning could be in line for his first start after completing 9-of-12 passes for 223 yards with 4 TDs in relief, and he rushed for 53 yards and a TD on 3 attempts. Before getting hurt, Ewers completed 14-of-16 passes for 185 yards with 2 TDs and an INT. True freshman Trey Owens made his college football debut in garbage time.

2️⃣ Michigan - Head coach Sherrone Moore said Alex Orji will replace Davis Warren as the starter Saturday vs. USC. Warren started the first three games and completed 11-of-14 passes for 122 yards with 3 INTs in Saturday’s 28-18 win vs. Arkansas State. Orji took over in the third quarter and completed 2-of-4 passes for 12 yards with a TD, and he ran for 27 yards on 3 carries. He’s primarily been used as a rushing threat in his career. Jack Tuttle was also in the mix to start during camp but has not appeared in a game recovering from an elbow injury. Moore said he’ll let the doctors figure out whether Tuttle will be available, and he was listed as questionable on the Big Ten Availability Report vs. Arkansas State. Moore added he hasn’t had any conversations about redshirting true freshman Jadyn Davis.

3️⃣ Wisconsin - Tyler Van Dyke is out for the season with a knee injury, Wisconsin State Journal’s Colten Bartholomew reported. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee without a clear timeline for recovery. Van Dyke has a redshirt season available, so he could return in 2025 if he wants to continue his college football career. Head coach Luke Fickell said he’d get more clarity soon after an MRI but added it doesn’t look good after leaving early in Saturday’s 42-10 loss vs. Alabama. Braedyn Locke played every snap the rest of the way, completing 13-of-26 passes for 125 yards with a TD. Fickell added true freshman Mabrey Mettauer has to be ready, so he’ll be the backup to Locke at USC following the bye.

Thursday, September 19

SOUTH ALABAMA JAGUARS

🚨Gio Lopez (4) ⭐⭐⭐

Games: 2 | Starts: 2 | Snaps: 131

Bishop Davenport (3) ⭐⭐⭐

Games: 3 | Starts: 1 | Snaps: 83

W 87-10 vs. Northwestern State

Gio Lopez | 43 Snaps

Bishop Davenport | 14 Snaps

NOTES: Gio Lopez started Thursday’s 87-10 win vs. Northwestern State and completed 15-of-19 passes for 257 yards with 4 TDs after missing the previous game with turf toe. Bishop Davenport finished the game in garbage time, and Lopez will get another start on Thursday at Appalachian State.

Jared Hollins (4*) ⭐⭐⭐

Games: 0 | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 0

Jacob Jones (4) ⭐⭐⭐

Games: 0 | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 0

Brett Nezat (2) ⭐⭐⭐

Games: 0 | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 0

APPALACHIAN STATE MOUNTAINEERS

Joey Aguilar (1*)

Games: 3 | Starts: 3 | Snaps: 226

Billy Wiles (2) ⭐⭐⭐

Games: 2 | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 7

W 21-19 at East Carolina

Joey Aguilar | 86 Snaps

NOTES: Joey Aguilar played every snap in Saturday’s 21-19 win at East Carolina and will get another start on Thursday vs. South Alabama.

David Hernandez (1)

Games: 0 | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 0

Matthew Wilson (4*) ⭐⭐⭐

Games: 0 | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 0

Cameron Estep (4)

Games: 0 | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 0

Friday, September 20

STANFORD CARDINAL

Ashton Daniels (2*) ⭐⭐⭐

Games: 2 | Starts: 2 | Snaps: 115

Justin Lamson (2) ⭐⭐⭐

Games: 2 | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 9

OR

Elijah Brown (4*) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Games: 1 | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 15

W 41-7 vs. Cal Poly

Ashton Daniels | 43 Snaps

Elijah Brown | 15 Snaps

Justin Lamson | 6 Snaps

NOTES: Ashton Daniels played the majority of snaps in the 41-7 win over Cal Poly prior to the bye, completing 19-of-23 passes for 221 yards and 2 TDs with 31 yards rushing on 9 attempts. Justin Lamson saw some time, and true freshman Elijah Brown made his college football debut, completing all 7 passes for 97 yards and a TD. Daniels will start at Syracuse on Friday.

Myles Jackson (4) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Games: 0 | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 0

Charlie Mirer (3) ⭐⭐⭐

Games: 0 | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 0

Bear Bachmeier (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

SYRACUSE ORANGE