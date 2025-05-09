College Football Transactions (FBS & FCS) - May 9, 2025
Quarterback recruiting & transfer commits, decommits & portal entries
Check out the college football QB recruiting, transfer portal, depth chart and injury content subscribers have access to including the daily newsletter.
Photo courtesy of Sacramento State Athletics
Thank you for being patient as I work through various projects that I hope will make this the best possible site for college football QB news and information on the internet. I’m nearly done working through the FBS depth chart and injury report with an FCS update coming next, and the D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO pages are coming along.
Next week, I’m getting back to reporting on the 2026 QB recruiting class with exclusive daily updates sent to your inbox starting on Monday, May 19, along with the same info below at the bottom of each article.
In today’s post, you’ll get a roundup of the recent FBS/FCS recruiting and transfer commits, decommits and portal entries.
Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.
Get the latest college football QB news sent to your inbox with a free or paid subscription.
College Football Transactions
FBS QB Report
Transfer Portal
COMMITS
AKR: Michael Johnson Jr.
CSU: Tahj Bullock
DEL: Riley Trujillo
FRES: Carson Conklin
JMU: Camden Coleman
KENT: Devin Kargman
MISS: Maealiuaki Smith
OKLA: Whitt Newbauer
RICE: Lucas Scheerhorn
STAN: Ben Gulbranson
TEX: Matthew Caldwell
UNM: Gabriel Motschenbacher
UNM: Cole Welliver
VT: Garret Rangel
WKU: Caleb McMickle
WSU: Julian Dugger
WSU: Ajani Sheppard
ENTRIES
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Gunslinger Buzz to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.