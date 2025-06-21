College Football Transactions (6/21/2025)
CFB Quarterback Movement (FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA & JUCO)
In today’s article, you’ll get a list of College Football Transactions with quarterback recruits or transfers joining and leaving FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO teams.
Photo courtesy of Alabama Athletics Photography
Saturday, June 21, 2025 - We’re in an FBS/FCS quiet period.
College Football Transactions
FBS Transfer QBs
COMMITS
Louisiana-Monroe - Mason McHugh
Michigan - Jake Garcia
New Mexico State - Adam Damante
WITHDRAWALS
Iowa State - Wyatt Bohm
Kent State - Devin Kargman
Ole Miss - George Hamsley
FBS QB Recruits
2025 COMMITS
Alabama - John Gazzaniga
2026 COMMITS
Air Force - Lincoln Tubbs
Alabama - Jett Thomalla
