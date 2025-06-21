In today’s article, you’ll get a list of College Football Transactions with quarterback recruits or transfers joining and leaving FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO teams.

Photo courtesy of Alabama Athletics Photography

Saturday, June 21, 2025 - We’re in an FBS/FCS quiet period.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

College Football Transactions

FBS Transfer QBs

COMMITS

Louisiana-Monroe - Mason McHugh

Michigan - Jake Garcia

New Mexico State - Adam Damante

WITHDRAWALS

Iowa State - Wyatt Bohm

Kent State - Devin Kargman

Ole Miss - George Hamsley

FBS QB Recruits

2025 COMMITS

Alabama - John Gazzaniga

2026 COMMITS