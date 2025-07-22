The daily newsletter includes exclusive college football QB depth chart, injury, transfer portal and recruiting news sent to your email inbox. FBS and FCS depth chart and injury info will continue to be added as we get closer to the season. Check out all the content you have access to as a subscriber.

Photo courtesy of Alabama Athletics Photography

Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - In today’s article, you’ll get an update on 2026, 2027 and 2028 QB recruits with notes on college football transactions at every level of college football.

Every QB recruit featured has at least one FBS offer with info coming from sources directly involved in the recruitment. The College Football Transactions section below includes players joining or leaving FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback rooms.

QB Recruiting Headlines

2026 - 3⭐ Femi Babalola (TN) committed to Boston College over Maryland, Arizona and Wake Forest, his dad told me. Head coach Bill O’Brien’s pedigree with QBs played a significant role, in addition to the quality of education.

“They are building something great there, and Femi wanted to be part of that journey to help bring a championship to the college.”

2027 - 4⭐ Elijah Haven (LA) attended camps at Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson within the last couple months, his high school coach told me. The top-rated QB in the class also took a visit to Auburn, and his most recent offers came from Alabama and Georgia last month.

2028 - Luke Rubley (CO) visited Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Arkansas, Indiana, Northwestern, Minnesota, Oklahoma State and Boston College for camps this summer, he told me. He holds a half-dozen Power 4 offers early in his recruitment.

2026 QB Recruits

4⭐ Noah Grubbs (FL) returned to Notre Dame twice this summer including an official visit last month, his QB trainer Baylin Trujillo told me. He committed to the Irish more than a year ago, and Trujillo is telling most of his top schools that he’s locked in with Notre Dame.