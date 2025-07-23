The daily newsletter includes exclusive college football QB depth chart, injury, transfer portal and recruiting news sent to your email inbox. It’s just transactions for now, but FBS and FCS depth chart and injury info will continue to be added as we get closer to the season. Check out all the content you have access to as a subscriber.

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - In today’s article, you’ll get an update on 2026, 2027 and 2028 QB recruits with notes on college football transactions at every level of college football.

Every QB recruit featured has at least one FBS offer with info coming from sources directly involved in the recruitment. The College Football Transactions section below includes players joining or leaving FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback rooms.

QB Recruiting Headlines

2026 - 4⭐ Travis Burgess (GA) committed to North Carolina over Auburn and NC State, he told me. He met with head coach Bill Belichick to go over his film play by play during a visit, which played a big role in his decision.

“To have a legend take time to break down my film and personally talk to me about a plan to develop me is what really helped me make the decision after talking to my mom and dad. I feel UNC is building something very special for seasons to come and just want to be part of it.”

2027 - 4⭐ Kamden Lopati (UT) is in consistent contact with Notre Dame, Oregon, Washington, Illinois, Utah, Arizona State, Arkansas, Purdue, Kansas State and Cal, he told me. He saw most of these teams for camps or visits this offseason with no timeline for a commitment.

2028 - James Armstrong (PA) will take a game day visit to Penn State next month, he told me. He’s also planning to see in-state Pitt, which gave him his first FBS offer earlier this year. Armstrong mentioned Stanford, Indiana and Duke as other programs sticking out to him early on.

2026 QB Recruits

3⭐ Darnell Kelly (GA) committed to Colorado State after considering Louisville, Indiana, Duke, Tulane, Liberty and East Carolina, he told me. The Rams’ upcoming move to the Pac-12 played a role, in addition to head Jay Norvell’s investment in the program.

“The moment I got on campus, I felt that strong family atmosphere. The coaches were genuine, and the players welcomed me in. The whole place had that home vibe that’s hard to explain but easy to feel.”