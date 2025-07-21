In today’s article, you’ll get an update on 2026, 2027 and 2028 QB recruits with notes on college football transactions at every level of college football.

Photo courtesy of Seminoles.com

The newsletter is back to daily with QB recruiting updates hitting your inbox every weekday. As I get caught up on FBS quarterback depth chart and injury news, that will be incorporated into these articles.

Monday, July 21, 2025 - We’re in an FBS dead period and FCS quiet period.

Every QB recruit featured has at least one FBS offer with info coming from sources directly involved in the recruitment. The College Football Transactions section below includes players joining or leaving FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback rooms.

QB Recruiting Headlines

2026 - 4⭐ Jaden O’Neal (OK) flipped to Florida State from Oklahoma due the Sooners’ offensive coordinator change, his trainer Ortege Jenkins told me. He committed to OC Seth Littrell, who was fired in October, and O’Neal chose the Seminoles with interest from Georgia, Auburn and Arizona, which hosted in him on an official visit.

“It was clear on both sides we wanted to explore other options, and it came down to fit with Florida State. We believe we have a chance to go in and compete early.”

2027 - 3⭐ Jameson Purcell (IL) named Florida, Florida State, Miami, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Indiana his top schools and plans to commit before the upcoming season, he told me. Purcell made recent stops at Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan and Florida, though a Florida State trip was canceled due to flight issues.

2028 - Lukas Prock (NJ) is planning to visit Ohio State, Notre Dame and Michigan this fall for game day visits, he told me. He saw the Buckeyes and Irish recently, in addition to Penn State, Illinois, Rutgers and Boston College. Prock holds 10 offers heading into his sophomore season.

2026 QB Recruits

3⭐ Xavier Stearn (PA) committed to Rutgers over Tulsa, UConn and Delaware, he told me. A great relationship with OC Kirk Ciarrocca and special official visit went a long way in his decision to choose the Scarlet Knights.

“It’s a special culture they have built and one that I want to be a part of. It came down to strong relationships with coaches and how they could help me become the best version of myself.”