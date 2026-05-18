College Football QB Recruiting Commits - 5/18/2026
Teams without Commitments | Today's Quarterback Transactions
Photo courtesy of Virginia Tech Athletics
College Football QB Recruiting Commits
Today’s College Football QB Recruiting Commits post shows every 2026, 2027 and 2028 prospect committed to an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO program. You’ll also see every team without a quarterback recruiting commitment in each class. This post is updated and sent to subscribers every Monday.
The bottom of each post shows the day’s quarterback transactions.
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🟢 QB recruiting commits
❌ No commitment in the class
Jump to the sections below
FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO
Today’s Transactions
FBS Recruiting Commits
SEC (FBS)
Alabama Crimson Tide (AL)
🟢 2026 Tayden Kaawa (UT) 7/22/2025 | Jett Thomalla (NE) 6/17/2025
Iowa State (4/18-6/17/2025)
🟢 2027 Elijah Haven (LA) 4/25/2026 | Trent Seaborn (AL) 10/20/2025
🟢 2028 Charles Scott Jr. (VA) 5/1/2026
Arkansas Razorbacks (AR)
🟢 2026 Hank Hendrix (TX) 1/13/2026 Reclassified from 2027
❌ 2027
❌ 2028
Auburn Tigers (AL)
🟢 2026 Rhys Brush (FL) 12/3/2025
USF (2/28-12/3/2025)
🟢 2027 Gary Chatman Jr. (GA) 5/9/2026
❌ 2028
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Florida Gators (FL)
🟢 2026 Will Griffin (FL) 6/1/2024
🟢 2027 Davin Davidson (FL) 4/9/2026
❌ 2028
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