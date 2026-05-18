Photo courtesy of Virginia Tech Athletics

College Football QB Recruiting Commits

Today’s College Football QB Recruiting Commits post shows every 2026, 2027 and 2028 prospect committed to an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO program. You’ll also see every team without a quarterback recruiting commitment in each class. This post is updated and sent to subscribers every Monday.

The bottom of each post shows the day’s quarterback transactions.

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🟢 QB recruiting commits

❌ No commitment in the class

Jump to the sections below

FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

Today’s Transactions

FBS Recruiting Commits

SEC (FBS)

Alabama Crimson Tide (AL)

🟢 2026 Tayden Kaawa (UT) 7/22/2025 | Jett Thomalla (NE) 6/17/2025 Iowa State (4/18-6/17/2025)

🟢 2027 Elijah Haven (LA) 4/25/2026 | Trent Seaborn (AL) 10/20/2025

🟢 2028 Charles Scott Jr. (VA) 5/1/2026

Arkansas Razorbacks (AR)

🟢 2026 Hank Hendrix (TX) 1/13/2026 Reclassified from 2027

❌ 2027

❌ 2028

Auburn Tigers (AL)

🟢 2026 Rhys Brush (FL) 12/3/2025 USF (2/28-12/3/2025)

🟢 2027 Gary Chatman Jr. (GA) 5/9/2026

❌ 2028

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Florida Gators (FL)