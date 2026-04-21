Photo courtesy of Alabama Athletics Photography

College Football Injury & Depth Chart News

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 - In today’s edition, subscribers get the latest college football depth chart and injury news inside all 138 FBS quarterback rooms. Check out the expanded version for detailed info on every team and player with stats, starts, eligibility, position changes and more, in addition to incoming recruits and transfers.

The College Football QB Transactions section shows the latest FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback movement at the bottom of each post.

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FBS Quarterback Notebook

This is sent to subscribers every Monday through the national championship on Jan. 25, 2027. During the season, subscribers get access to a chat thread with FBS/FCS depth chart and injury notes that are sent out the morning of game day.

Info in the FBS Quarterback Notebook came from inside sources or media coverage around the internet. Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips to help keep this site as informed and accurate as possible. Wouldn’t it be crazy if someone provided me access to the transfer portal database?

QB Injuries & Depth Charts Headlines

Alabama Crimson Tide (AL)

Keelon Russell and Austin Mack are competing for the starting spot. Russell is the frontrunner after spring practice, but don’t expect the winner to be announced till fall camp. True freshmen Tayden-Evan Kaawa and Jett Thomalla are battling for third string.

Tennessee Volunteers (TN)

George MacIntyre and Faizon Brandon are competing for the starting role, and it seems to be an even battle after spring practice. Head coach Josh Heupel has not named a starter, and Ryan Staub appears locked in to the No. 3 spot.

Penn State Nittany Lions (PA)

Rocco Becht is the starter and limited in spring practice after undergoing surgery in December 2025 to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. Connor Barry is likely to begin the season as the backup especially with Alex Manske not participating in spring practice. Manske is expected to return for fall camp after undergoing an unspecified medical procedure this offseason.

The rest of this article is exclusive to paying subscribers with updates on 135 more FBS quarterback rooms and a list of the latest college football QB transactions.

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🔥SEC🔥

Arkansas Razorbacks (AR)

KJ Jackson and AJ Hill are competing for the starting spot without a clear frontrunner during spring practice. True freshman Hank Hendrix is not listed on the roster but is expected to join the team this summer.

Auburn Tigers (AL)

Byrum Brown is the starter with the main competition coming between Locklan Hewlett and Tristan Ti’a for the backup spot. Hewlett holds an early edge in spring practice based on being in head coach Alex Golesh’s system in 2025.