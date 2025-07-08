In today’s article, you’ll get an update on 2026 QB recruits with notes on roster movement at every level of college football.

Photo courtesy of Tennessee Athletic Strategic Communications

Tuesday, July 8, 2025 - We’re in an FBS dead period and an FCS quiet period.

Every 2026 QB recruit featured has at least one FBS offer with info from sources directly involved in the recruitment. The College Football Transactions section below includes players joining or leaving FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback rooms.

2026 QB Recruits

4⭐ Corin Berry (CA) flipped from Boston College to Purdue where he took an official visit in May, his dad told me. Berry committed to BC for nearly 10 months, but his relationship with QBs coach Darin Hinshaw and opportunity to play in the Big Ten played a role in his decision.

“Purdue communicated clearly to him how much of a priority he was in both words and action. They did an excellent job of laying out their plans for him and why he’s their guy.”

Illinois 4⭐ commit Michael Clayton (FL) is locked in with the Illini despite a recent offer from Colorado, he told me. He committed in November and took an official visit with Illinois last month.

Tennessee 5⭐ commit Faizon Brandon (NC) returned for an official visit with the Volunteers last month, his mom told me. The top-rated overall prospect in the class committed in August and took several game day trips to Knoxville last fall.