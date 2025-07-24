The daily newsletter includes exclusive college football QB depth chart, injury, transfer portal and recruiting news sent to your email inbox. It’s just transactions for now, but FBS and FCS depth chart and injury info will continue to be added as we get closer to the season. Check out all the content you have access to as a subscriber.

Thursday, July 24, 2025 - In today’s article, you’ll get an update on 2026, 2027 and 2028 QB recruits with notes on college football transactions at every level of college football.

Every QB recruit featured has at least one FBS offer with info coming from sources directly involved in the recruitment. The College Football Transactions section below includes players joining or leaving FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback rooms.

QB Recruiting Headlines

BRYSON BEAVER

2026 4⭐ Bryson Beaver (CA) flipped from Boise State to Oregon over LSU, Auburn, Ole Miss and Colorado, he told me. He described the three weeks after decommitting as hectic with programs coaches reaching out before landing at Oregon.

”I was really impressed with the entire coaching staff at Oregon. Obviously the facilities are amazing, but the biggest thing for me was just feeling like Coach Lanning and Coach Stein are great coaches and are doing something really special in Eugene.”

BRAYLEN WARREN

2027 4⭐ Braylen Warren (NE) told me Missouri, Illinois, Kansas State and Virginia are at the top of his recruitment. He holds 17 FBS offers with nearly all of them coming from Power 4 programs. Warren took visits to Ohio State, Florida State, LSU, Missouri, Iowa, Illinois and Kansas State.

TY ISAIA

2028 QB Ty Isaia (CA) will visit USC for a game day this fall, he told me. He holds offers from Purdue and Ole Miss, which hosted him for a camp this offseason. Isaia also attended Boston College camp with plans to see USC and UCLA.

2026 QB Recruits

KAEDEN JOHNSON

4⭐ Kaeden Johnson (TX) committed to Texas A&M over Washington State, UTSA and UTEP, he told me. He’s been recruited as an athlete with QB potentially being an option, along with wide receiver and tight end. Johnson noted the work done by coaches Collin Klein, Trooper Taylor, DJ Mann and Christian Ellsworth throughout his recruitment.

“The coaches showed so much hospitality throughout my recruiting process to me and my family. It immediately felt like home.”