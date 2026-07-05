This 2029 QB recruiting live tracker is updated regularly with FBS and FCS commitments. Subscribe to get a daily college football newsletter covering FBS and FCS quarterback news with insider recruiting and transfer portal updates, plus detailed depth chart and injury reports.

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2029 QB Recruiting

This tracker features 2029 QB recruiting commits with FBS and FCS college football team-by-team commitment breakdowns. You’ll also see teams still looking for their first commitment in the class.

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🔵 Recruiting commitment

❌ No commits in the class

Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s

Jump to the sections below:

FBS | FCS

Alabama Recruiting

Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Arkansas Recruiting

Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Auburn Recruiting

Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Florida Recruiting

Gainesville, FL | SEC (FBS)

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Georgia Recruiting

Athens, GA | SEC (FBS)

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Kentucky Recruiting

Lexington, KY | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

LSU Recruiting

Baton Rouge, LA | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Mississippi State Recruiting

Starkville, MS | SEC (FBS)

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Missouri Recruiting

Columbia, MO | SEC (FBS)

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Oklahoma Recruiting

Norman, OK | SEC (FBS)

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Ole Miss Recruiting

Oxford, MS | SEC (FBS)

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South Carolina Recruiting

Columbia, SC | SEC (FBS)

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Tennessee Recruiting

Knoxville, TN | SEC (FBS)

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Texas Recruiting

Austin, TX | SEC (FBS)

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Texas A&M Recruiting

College Station, TX | SEC (FBS)

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Vanderbilt Recruiting

Nashville, TN | SEC (FBS)

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Illinois Recruiting

Champaign, IL | Big Ten (FBS)

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Indiana Recruiting

Bloomington, IN | Big Ten (FBS)

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Iowa Recruiting

Iowa City, IA | Big Ten (FBS)

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Maryland Recruiting

College Park, MD | Big Ten (FBS)

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Michigan Recruiting

Ann Arbor, MI | Big Ten (FBS)

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Michigan State Recruiting

East Lansing, MI | Big Ten (FBS)

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Minnesota Recruiting

Minneapolis, MN | Big Ten (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Nebraska Recruiting

Lincoln, NE | Big Ten (FBS)

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Northwestern Recruiting

Evanston, IL | Big Ten (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Ohio State Recruiting

Columbus, OH | Big Ten (FBS)

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Oregon Recruiting

Eugene, OR | Big Ten (FBS)

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Penn State Recruiting

University Park, PA | Big Ten (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Purdue Recruiting

West Lafayette, IN | Big Ten (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Rutgers Recruiting

Piscataway, NJ | Big Ten (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

UCLA Recruiting

Los Angeles, CA | Big Ten (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

USC Recruiting

Los Angeles, CA | Big Ten (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Washington Recruiting

Seattle, WA | Big Ten (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Wisconsin Recruiting

Madison, WI | Big Ten (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Boston College Recruiting

Chestnut Hill, MA | ACC (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Cal Recruiting

Berkeley, CA | ACC (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Clemson Recruiting

Clemson, SC | ACC (FBS)

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Duke Recruiting

Durham, NC | ACC (FBS)

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Florida State Recruiting

Tallahassee, FL | ACC (FBS)

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Georgia Tech Recruiting

Atlanta, GA | ACC (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

Louisville Recruiting

Louisville, KY | ACC (FBS)

🔵 2029 ❌

The full 2029 QB Recruiting Commits Live Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

Miami Recruiting

Coral Gables, FL | ACC (FBS)

🔵 2029 CJ Cypher (GA) 6/25/2026