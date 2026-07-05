2029 QB Recruiting Tracker: Commits & Teams Looking for a Quarterback
FBS & FCS quarterback prospect guide
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Photo courtesy of Indiana Athletics
2029 QB Recruiting
This tracker includes 2029 QB recruits committed to FBS and FCS programs, plus teams still looking for a quarterback in the class.
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🔵 Recruiting commitment
❌ No commits in the class
Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s
Jump to the sections below:
FBS | FCS
Alabama Recruiting
Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Arkansas Recruiting
Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Auburn Recruiting
Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Florida Recruiting
Gainesville, FL | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Georgia Recruiting
Athens, GA | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Kentucky Recruiting
Lexington, KY | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
LSU Recruiting
Baton Rouge, LA | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Mississippi State Recruiting
Starkville, MS | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Missouri Recruiting
Columbia, MO | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Oklahoma Recruiting
Norman, OK | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Ole Miss Recruiting
Oxford, MS | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
South Carolina Recruiting
Columbia, SC | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Tennessee Recruiting
Knoxville, TN | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Texas Recruiting
Austin, TX | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Texas A&M Recruiting
College Station, TX | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Vanderbilt Recruiting
Nashville, TN | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Illinois Recruiting
Champaign, IL | Big Ten (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Indiana Recruiting
Bloomington, IN | Big Ten (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Iowa Recruiting
Iowa City, IA | Big Ten (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Maryland Recruiting
College Park, MD | Big Ten (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Michigan Recruiting
Ann Arbor, MI | Big Ten (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Michigan State Recruiting
East Lansing, MI | Big Ten (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Minnesota Recruiting
Minneapolis, MN | Big Ten (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Nebraska Recruiting
Lincoln, NE | Big Ten (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Northwestern Recruiting
Evanston, IL | Big Ten (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Ohio State Recruiting
Columbus, OH | Big Ten (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Oregon Recruiting
Eugene, OR | Big Ten (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Penn State Recruiting
University Park, PA | Big Ten (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Purdue Recruiting
West Lafayette, IN | Big Ten (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Rutgers Recruiting
Piscataway, NJ | Big Ten (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
UCLA Recruiting
Los Angeles, CA | Big Ten (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
USC Recruiting
Los Angeles, CA | Big Ten (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Washington Recruiting
Seattle, WA | Big Ten (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Wisconsin Recruiting
Madison, WI | Big Ten (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Boston College Recruiting
Chestnut Hill, MA | ACC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Cal Recruiting
Berkeley, CA | ACC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Clemson Recruiting
Clemson, SC | ACC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Duke Recruiting
Durham, NC | ACC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Florida State Recruiting
Tallahassee, FL | ACC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Georgia Tech Recruiting
Atlanta, GA | ACC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Louisville Recruiting
Louisville, KY | ACC (FBS)
🔵 2029 ❌
Miami Recruiting
Coral Gables, FL | ACC (FBS)
🔵 2029 CJ Cypher (GA) 6/25/2026
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