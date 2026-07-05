This 2028 QB recruiting live tracker is updated regularly with FBS and FCS commitments. Subscribe to get a daily college football newsletter covering FBS and FCS quarterback news with insider recruiting and transfer portal updates, plus detailed depth chart and injury reports.

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2028 QB Recruiting

This tracker features 2028 QB recruiting commits with FBS and FCS college football team-by-team commitment breakdowns. You’ll also see teams still looking for their first commitment in the class.

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🔵 Recruiting commitment

❌ No commits in the class

Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s

Jump to the sections below:

FBS | FCS

Alabama Recruiting

Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2028 Charles Scott (VA) 5/1/2026

Arkansas Recruiting

Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2028 ❌

Auburn Recruiting

Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2028 ❌

The full 2028 QB Recruiting Commits Live Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

Florida Recruiting

Gainesville, FL | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2028 ❌