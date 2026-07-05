2028 QB Recruiting Tracker: Commits & Teams Looking for a Quarterback
FBS & FCS quarterback prospect guide
This live tracker is part of the website-exclusive content and is updated as news breaks. Subscribe for a full list of FBS and FCS quarterback recruiting and transfer portal commitments through the 2029 class in your inbox every Monday.
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2028 QB Recruiting
This tracker includes 2028 QB recruits committed to FBS and FCS programs, plus teams still looking for a quarterback in the class.
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🔵 Recruiting commitment
❌ No commits in the class
Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s
Jump to the sections below:
FBS | FCS
Alabama Recruiting
Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2028 Charles Scott (VA) 5/1/2026
Arkansas Recruiting
Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2028 ❌
Auburn Recruiting
Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2028 ❌
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