2028 College Football QB Recruiting Tracker
Team-by-team commits and best available prospects (FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA & JUCO)
This 2028 College Football QB Recruiting Tracker is updated as news breaks with commits and best available prospects across FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO.
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Jump to the sections below:
FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO
Best Available
FBS Recruiting
SEC
Alabama Recruiting
Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2028 Charles Scott (VA) 5/1/2026
Arkansas Recruiting
Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2028 ❌
Auburn Recruiting
Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2028 ❌
The full 2028 College Football QB Recruiting Tracker post continues below for paid subscribers.
Florida Recruiting
Gainesville, FL | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2028 ❌
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