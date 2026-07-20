This 2028 College Football QB Recruiting Tracker is updated as news breaks with commits and best available prospects across FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO.

Jump to the sections below:

FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

Best Available

FBS Recruiting

SEC

Alabama Recruiting

Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2028 Charles Scott (VA) 5/1/2026

Arkansas Recruiting

Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2028 ❌

Auburn Recruiting

Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2028 ❌

The full 2028 College Football QB Recruiting Tracker post continues below for paid subscribers.

Florida Recruiting

Gainesville, FL | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2028 ❌