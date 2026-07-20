2027 College Football QB Recruiting Tracker
Team-by-team commits and best available prospects (FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA & JUCO)
This 2027 College Football QB Recruiting Tracker is updated as news breaks with commits and best available prospects across FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO.
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Jump to the sections below:
FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO
Best Available
FBS Recruiting
SEC
Alabama Recruiting
Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2027 Elijah Haven (LA) 4/25/2026
🔵 2027 Trent Seaborn (AL) 10/20/2025
Arkansas Recruiting
Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2027 Cason Myers (AL) 6/10/2026
Auburn Recruiting
Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2027 Gary Chatman (GA) 5/9/2026 | Wake Forest (3/25-5/5/2026)
The full 2027 College Football QB Recruiting Tracker post continues below for paid subscribers.
Florida Recruiting
Gainesville, FL | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2027 Davin Davidson (FL) 4/9/2026
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