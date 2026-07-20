This 2027 College Football QB Recruiting Tracker is updated as news breaks with commits and best available prospects across FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO.

Jump to the sections below:

FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

Best Available

FBS Recruiting

SEC

Alabama Recruiting

Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2027 Elijah Haven (LA) 4/25/2026

🔵 2027 Trent Seaborn (AL) 10/20/2025

Arkansas Recruiting

Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2027 Cason Myers (AL) 6/10/2026

Auburn Recruiting

Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2027 Gary Chatman (GA) 5/9/2026 | Wake Forest (3/25-5/5/2026)

The full 2027 College Football QB Recruiting Tracker post continues below for paid subscribers.

Florida Recruiting

Gainesville, FL | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2027 Davin Davidson (FL) 4/9/2026