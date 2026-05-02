Photo courtesy of Stanford Athletics

Uncommitted QB Transfers

Today’s 2026 Uncommitted QB Transfers post shows every available player leaving an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO program. A new 2026 Uncommitted QB Transfers (FBS-FCS-D2-D3-NAIA-JUCO) update is sent to subscribers every other Saturday through the start of the season. Version 2.0 will publish on May 16.

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*Redshirt Available

🏈 Right of FBS/FCS Player Names - Final season of eligibility

🏈 Right of D2/D3/NAIA/JUCO Player Names - 2025 year in school, according to team online rosters

🏈 2025 Stats - Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage), yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns

Jump to the sections below

FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA

FBS Transfers

🔥SEC (FBS)🔥

Alabama Crimson Tide (AL)

Arkansas Razorbacks (AR)

Auburn Tigers (AL)

Florida Gators (FL)

Georgia Bulldogs (GA)

Kentucky Wildcats (KY)

LSU Tigers (LA)

Colin Hurley | 2028

FBS ➡️ FBS

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

LSU QB Colin Hurley (FL) entered the transfer portal and decommitted from Michigan (Jan. 13, 2026-March 31, 2026). - March 31, 2026

Mississippi State Bulldogs (MS)

The rest of this article is exclusive to paying subscribers with uncommitted 2026 QB transfers leaving FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO college football programs.

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Missouri Tigers (MO)

Essien Smith | 2029

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Missouri QB Essien Smith (MO) will transfer. - Jan. 9, 2026