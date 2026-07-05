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2026 QB Transfer Portal

This tracker includes 2026 QB transfers committed to FBS and FCS programs, plus teams that have not added a quarterback in this transfer cycle.

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🟢 Joining 2026 roster

❌ No commits in the class

🔄️ Changed positions

Right of transfer names: (Home state) Final season of eligibility

2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

Jump to the sections below:

FBS | FCS

Alabama Transfer Portal

Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)

🟢 2026 ❌

Arkansas Transfer Portal

Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)

🟢 Braeden Fuller (TX) 2026

85-156 (54%) 1050-15-4 | 51-42-0

2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/10/2026

2022-25 Angelo State (D2)

🟢 AJ Hill (GA) 2029

19-32 (59%) 223-1-1 | 1-(-6)-0

2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/5/2026

2025 Memphis (FBS)

🟢 Cade Trotter (TX) 2029

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/16/2026

2025 Clemson (FBS)

Auburn Transfer Portal

Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)

🟢 Byrum Brown (NC) 2026

226-341 (66%) 3158-28-7 | 175-1008-14

2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/6/2026

2022-25 USF (FBS)