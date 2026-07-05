2026 QB Transfer Tracker: Commits & Teams Without an Incoming Quarterback
FBS & FCS quarterback transfer portal guide
This live tracker is part of the website-exclusive content and is updated as news breaks. Subscribe for a full list of FBS and FCS quarterback recruiting and transfer portal commitments through the 2029 class in your inbox every Monday.
Photo courtesy of Sun Devil Athletics
2026 QB Transfer Portal
This tracker includes 2026 QB transfers committed to FBS and FCS programs, plus teams that have not added a quarterback in this transfer cycle.
Paid subscribers unlock a daily FBS/FCS quarterback newsletter with recruiting, transfer portal, depth chart and injury updates throughout the week. You’ll get the latest transactions at the top of each post, plus archive access and website-exclusive content for $10/month or $100/year.
Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips and corrections.
🟢 Joining 2026 roster
❌ No commits in the class
🔄️ Changed positions
Right of transfer names: (Home state) Final season of eligibility
2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown
Jump to the sections below:
FBS | FCS
Alabama Transfer Portal
Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)
🟢 2026 ❌
Arkansas Transfer Portal
Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)
🟢 Braeden Fuller (TX) 2026
85-156 (54%) 1050-15-4 | 51-42-0
2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/10/2026
2022-25 Angelo State (D2)
🟢 AJ Hill (GA) 2029
19-32 (59%) 223-1-1 | 1-(-6)-0
2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/5/2026
2025 Memphis (FBS)
🟢 Cade Trotter (TX) 2029
0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/16/2026
2025 Clemson (FBS)
Auburn Transfer Portal
Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)
🟢 Byrum Brown (NC) 2026
226-341 (66%) 3158-28-7 | 175-1008-14
2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/6/2026
2022-25 USF (FBS)
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Gunslinger Buzz to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.