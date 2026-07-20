This 2026 QB Transfer Portal: FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA & JUCO Commits, Best Available Tracker is updated regularly on this page.

Photo courtesy of Sun Devil Athletics

This page breaks down team-by-team college football commits for the 2026 QB transfer portal class across the FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO levels. You’ll also see a list of uncommitted 2026 QB transfers in each section.

Follow this 2026 QB transfer portal news tracker through the start of the college football regular season in September 2026.

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Right of FBS/FCS player names: (Home state) Final season of eligibility

Right of D2/D3/NAIA/JUCO player names: (Home state) 2025 year in school on team rosters

2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔴 Not returning to 2026 roster

🔄️ Changed positions

❌ No commits in the class

Jump to the sections below:

Committed — FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

Uncommitted — FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA

FBS Transfer Portal

Tracking every committed and uncommitted FBS quarterback in the 2026 transfer portal

Committed FBS QB Transfers

SEC

Alabama Transfer Portal

Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)

🟢 2026 ❌

Arkansas Transfer Portal

Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)

🟢 Braeden Fuller (TX) 2026

85-156 (54%) 1050-15-4 | 51-42-0

2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/10/2026

2022-25 Angelo State (D2)

🟢 AJ Hill (GA) 2029

19-32 (59%) 223-1-1 | 1-(-6)-0

2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/5/2026

2025 Memphis (FBS)

🟢 Cade Trotter (TX) 2029

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/16/2026

2025 Clemson (FBS)

Auburn Transfer Portal

Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)

🟢 Byrum Brown (NC) 2026

226-341 (66%) 3158-28-7 | 175-1008-14

2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/6/2026

2022-25 USF (FBS)

🟢 Locklan Hewlett (FL) 2029

8-13 (62%) 90-1-1 | 2-(-5)-0

2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/3/2026

2025 USF (FBS)

🟢 Tristan Ti’a (CA) 2029

37-53 (70%) 385-3-2 | 13-(-38)-0

2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/11/2026

2025 Oregon State (FBS)

🟢 Hunter Herring (LA) 2026 🔄️ TE

5-10 (50%) 111-1-2 | 20-57-2

2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/22/2026

2023-25 Louisiana-Monroe (FBS)

2021 Louisiana (FBS)

The full 2026 QB Transfer Portal: FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA & JUCO Commits, Best Available Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

Florida Transfer Portal

Gainesville, FL | SEC (FBS)

🟢 Aaron Philo (GA) 2028

21-28 (75%) 373-1-1 | 4-19-0

2026 Florida (FBS) 1/6/2026

2024-25 Georgia Tech (FBS)