2026 QB Transfer Portal Commits Live Tracker
FBS & FCS team-by-team college football quarterback transfer commitment breakdowns
This 2026 QB transfer portal live tracker is updated regularly with FBS and FCS commitments. Subscribe to get a daily college football newsletter covering FBS and FCS quarterback news with insider recruiting and transfer portal updates, plus detailed depth chart and injury reports.
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2026 QB Transfer Portal
This tracker features 2026 QB transfer portal commits with FBS and FCS college football team-by-team commitment breakdowns. You’ll also see teams without an incoming quarterback transfer.
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Right of transfer names: (Home state) Final season of eligibility
2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown
🟢 Joining 2026 roster
❌ No commits in the class
🔄️ Changed positions
Jump to the sections below:
FBS | FCS
Alabama Transfer Portal
Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)
🟢 2026 ❌
Arkansas Transfer Portal
Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)
🟢 Braeden Fuller (TX) 2026
85-156 (54%) 1050-15-4 | 51-42-0
2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/10/2026
2022-25 Angelo State (D2)
🟢 AJ Hill (GA) 2029
19-32 (59%) 223-1-1 | 1-(-6)-0
2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/5/2026
2025 Memphis (FBS)
🟢 Cade Trotter (TX) 2029
0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/16/2026
2025 Clemson (FBS)
Auburn Transfer Portal
Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)
🟢 Byrum Brown (NC) 2026
226-341 (66%) 3158-28-7 | 175-1008-14
2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/6/2026
2022-25 USF (FBS)
🟢 Locklan Hewlett (FL) 2029
8-13 (62%) 90-1-1 | 2-(-5)-0
2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/3/2026
2025 USF (FBS)
🟢 Tristan Ti’a (CA) 2029
37-53 (70%) 385-3-2 | 13-(-38)-0
2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/11/2026
2025 Oregon State (FBS)
🟢 Hunter Herring (LA) 2026 🔄️ TE
5-10 (50%) 111-1-2 | 20-57-2
2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/22/2026
2023-25 Louisiana-Monroe (FBS)
2021 Louisiana (FBS)
The full 2026 QB Transfer Portal Commits Live Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.
Florida Transfer Portal
Gainesville, FL | SEC (FBS)
🟢 Aaron Philo (GA) 2028
21-28 (75%) 373-1-1 | 4-19-0
2026 Florida (FBS) 1/6/2026
2024-25 Georgia Tech (FBS)
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