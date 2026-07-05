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2026 QB Recruiting

This tracker includes 2026 QB recruits committed to FBS and FCS programs, plus teams still looking for a quarterback in the class.

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🔵 Recruiting commitment

❌ No commits in the class

Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s

Jump to the sections below:

FBS | FCS

Alabama Recruiting

Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2026 Tayden Kaawa (UT) 7/22/2025

🔵 2026 Jett Thomalla (NE) 6/17/2025 | Iowa State (4/18-6/17/2025)

Arkansas Recruiting

Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2026 Hank Hendrix (TX) 1/13/2026 - Reclassified from 2027

Auburn Recruiting

Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2026 Rhys Brush (FL) 12/3/2025 | USF (2/28-12/3/2025)