The 2026 D2 Football QB Roster, Recruiting & Transfer Portal News Tracker is updated regularly on this page.

This page includes a team-by-team D2 football quarterback notebook with updated roster news through the 2026 season. You’ll get a complete outlook on every program with future recruiting and transfer portal commits through the 2029 class, plus teams still looking for their first commit in each cycle.

Info comes from inside sources, team sites, press conferences, social media and reports from around the internet.

Follow this D2 football quarterback news tracker through the national championship on Dec. 19, 2026. The 2027 QB room edition will publish after the regular season ends on Nov. 14, 2026.

The college football QB newsletter delivers in-depth FBS and FCS coverage to your inbox every day. Subscribe for insider recruiting and transfer portal updates, plus detailed depth charts and injury reports.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips or corrections.

Right of player names: (Home state) 2025 year in school on team rosters

2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s

🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔴 Not returning to 2026 roster

🔄️ Changed positions

⚫ Team’s 2026 season ended

🔵 Recruiting commitment

❌ No commits in the class

Jump to the sections below:

D2 Football Rosters

D2 Football Recruiting

D2 Football Transfer Portal

D2 Football Rosters

The latest roster news inside every D2 football quarterback room

Coming soon.

D2 Football Recruiting

D2 football quarterback commitments through the 2029 recruiting class

Carolinas

Barton Recruiting

🔵 2026 ❌

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Chowan Recruiting

🔵 2026 Cameron McMillon (SC) 2/4/2026

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

The full 2026 D2 Football QB Roster, Recruiting & Transfer Portal News Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

Erskine Recruiting

🔵 2026 Deorion James (SC) 10/10/2025

🔵 2026 Harrison Raley (GA) 2/2/2026

🔵 2026 Ty Truelove (GA) 1/24/2026

🔵 2027 ❌

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌