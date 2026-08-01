This 2026 College Football QB Transfer Portal Tracker is updated as news breaks with commits and best available quarterbacks across FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO. The best available section includes every QB who was on a roster during the 2025 season and is not on a 2026 roster.

Right of FBS/FCS player names: (Home state) Final season of eligibility

Right of D2/D3/NAIA/JUCO player names: (Home state) 2025 year in school on team rosters

2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

Jump to the sections below:

FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

Best Available

FBS Transfer Portal

SEC

Alabama Transfer Portal

Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)

🟢 2026 ❌

Arkansas Transfer Portal

Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)

🟢 Braeden Fuller (TX) 2026

85-156 (54%) 1050-15-4 | 51-42-0

2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/10/2026

2022-25 Angelo State (D2)

🟢 AJ Hill (GA) 2029

19-32 (59%) 223-1-1 | 1-(-6)-0

2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/5/2026

2025 Memphis (FBS)

🟢 Cade Trotter (TX) 2029

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/16/2026

2025 Clemson (FBS)

Auburn Transfer Portal

Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)

🟢 Byrum Brown (NC) 2026

226-341 (66%) 3158-28-7 | 175-1008-14

2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/6/2026

2022-25 USF (FBS)

🟢 Locklan Hewlett (FL) 2029

8-13 (62%) 90-1-1 | 2-(-5)-0

2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/3/2026

2025 USF (FBS)

🟢 Tristan Ti’a (CA) 2029

37-53 (70%) 385-3-2 | 13-(-38)-0

2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/11/2026

2025 Oregon State (FBS)

🟢 Hunter Herring (LA) 2026 🔄️ TE

5-10 (50%) 111-1-2 | 20-57-2

2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/22/2026

2023-25 Louisiana-Monroe (FBS)

2021 Louisiana (FBS)

The full 2026 College Football QB Transfer Portal Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.

Florida Transfer Portal

Gainesville, FL | SEC (FBS)

🟢 Aaron Philo (GA) 2028

21-28 (75%) 373-1-1 | 4-19-0

2026 Florida (FBS) 1/6/2026

2024-25 Georgia Tech (FBS)