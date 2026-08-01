2026 College Football QB Transfer Portal Tracker
Team-by-team commits and best available quarterbacks (FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA & JUCO)
This 2026 College Football QB Transfer Portal Tracker is updated as news breaks with commits and best available quarterbacks across FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO. The best available section includes every QB who was on a roster during the 2025 season and is not on a 2026 roster.
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Right of FBS/FCS player names: (Home state) Final season of eligibility
Right of D2/D3/NAIA/JUCO player names: (Home state) 2025 year in school on team rosters
2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown
Jump to the sections below:
FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO
Best Available
FBS Transfer Portal
SEC
Alabama Transfer Portal
Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)
🟢 2026 ❌
Arkansas Transfer Portal
Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)
🟢 Braeden Fuller (TX) 2026
85-156 (54%) 1050-15-4 | 51-42-0
2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/10/2026
2022-25 Angelo State (D2)
🟢 AJ Hill (GA) 2029
19-32 (59%) 223-1-1 | 1-(-6)-0
2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/5/2026
2025 Memphis (FBS)
🟢 Cade Trotter (TX) 2029
0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/16/2026
2025 Clemson (FBS)
Auburn Transfer Portal
Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)
🟢 Byrum Brown (NC) 2026
226-341 (66%) 3158-28-7 | 175-1008-14
2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/6/2026
2022-25 USF (FBS)
🟢 Locklan Hewlett (FL) 2029
8-13 (62%) 90-1-1 | 2-(-5)-0
2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/3/2026
2025 USF (FBS)
🟢 Tristan Ti’a (CA) 2029
37-53 (70%) 385-3-2 | 13-(-38)-0
2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/11/2026
2025 Oregon State (FBS)
🟢 Hunter Herring (LA) 2026 🔄️ TE
5-10 (50%) 111-1-2 | 20-57-2
2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/22/2026
2023-25 Louisiana-Monroe (FBS)
2021 Louisiana (FBS)
The full 2026 College Football QB Transfer Portal Tracker continues below for paid subscribers.
Florida Transfer Portal
Gainesville, FL | SEC (FBS)
🟢 Aaron Philo (GA) 2028
21-28 (75%) 373-1-1 | 4-19-0
2026 Florida (FBS) 1/6/2026
2024-25 Georgia Tech (FBS)
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