2026 College Football QB Recruiting Tracker
Team-by-team commits and best available prospects (FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA & JUCO)
This 2026 College Football QB Recruiting Tracker is updated as news breaks with commits and best available prospects across FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO.
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Jump to the sections below:
FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO
Best Available
FBS Recruiting
SEC
Alabama Recruiting
Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2026 Tayden Kaawa (UT) 7/22/2025
🔵 2026 Jett Thomalla (NE) 6/17/2025 | Iowa State (4/18-6/17/2025)
Arkansas Recruiting
Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2026 Hank Hendrix (TX) 1/13/2026 - Reclassified from 2027
Auburn Recruiting
Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2026 Rhys Brush (FL) 12/3/2025 | USF (2/28-12/3/2025)
The full 2026 College Football QB Recruiting Tracker post continues below for paid subscribers.
Florida Recruiting
Gainesville, FL | SEC (FBS)
🔵 2026 Will Griffin (FL) 6/1/2024
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