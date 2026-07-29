This 2026 College Football QB Recruiting Tracker is updated as news breaks with commits and best available prospects across FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO.

Jump to the sections below:

FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

Best Available

FBS Recruiting

SEC

Alabama Recruiting

Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2026 Tayden Kaawa (UT) 7/22/2025

🔵 2026 Jett Thomalla (NE) 6/17/2025 | Iowa State (4/18-6/17/2025)

Arkansas Recruiting

Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2026 Hank Hendrix (TX) 1/13/2026 - Reclassified from 2027

Auburn Recruiting

Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2026 Rhys Brush (FL) 12/3/2025 | USF (2/28-12/3/2025)

The full 2026 College Football QB Recruiting Tracker post continues below for paid subscribers.

Florida Recruiting

Gainesville, FL | SEC (FBS)

🔵 2026 Will Griffin (FL) 6/1/2024