Photo courtesy of Iowa State Athletics Communications

College Football QB Depth Charts + Injuries

Today’s College Football QB Depth Charts + Injuries post shows the latest news inside all 138 FBS quarterback rooms. You’ll also see the future of every program with incoming transfers and recruits including eligibility info on every player. This post is updated and sent to subscribers every Tuesday.

The bottom of each post shows the day’s quarterback offers and transactions.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips to help keep this site as informed and accurate as possible.

FBS Quarterbacks

Updates in the College Football QB Depth Charts + Injuries post comes from inside sources, press conferences, social media and reports from around the internet.

2026 stats and starts will be added when the college football season begins on Aug. 29, 2026. The first 2027 edition will publish Dec. 1, 2026. Eligibility reflects the current rules and will be changed when the new eligibility rules are officially put into place, which could be as early as May 22, 2026.

*Redshirt Available

🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔴 Not returning to 2026 roster

⚫ Team’s 2026 season ended

🏈 Right of Player Names: Final season of eligibility

🏈 2025 Stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns

Jump to the sections below

SEC | Big Ten | ACC | Big 12 | Independents | Pac-12 | American | Mountain West | Sun Belt | MAC | Conference USA

Today’s Offers + Transactions

SEC

Alabama Crimson Tide (AL)

Head Coach: Kalen DeBoer (2024)

2025 Record: 11-4 (7-1 SEC)

2025 Weekly Starters (15): Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson-Simpson

Keelon Russell and Austin Mack are competing for the starting spot. Russell is the frontrunner after spring practice, but don’t expect the winner to be announced till fall camp. True freshmen Tayden-Evan Kaawa and Jett Thomalla are battling for third string.

Keelon Russell 2029

2025-26 Alabama Crimson Tide (AL) FBS

11-15 (73%) 143-2-0 | 3-17-0

2025 QB recruit Keelon Russell (TX) committed to Alabama. - June 4, 2024

Austin Mack 2027

2024-26 Alabama Crimson Tide (AL) FBS

2023 Washington Huskies (WA) FBS

24-32 (75%) 228-2-0 | 9-22-1

Washington QB transfer Austin Mack (CA) committed to Alabama. - Jan. 14, 2024

🟢 Tayden-Evan Kaawa 2029*

2026 Alabama Crimson Tide (AL) FBS

2026 QB recruit Tayden-Evan Kaawa (UT) committed to Alabama. - July 22, 2025

🟢 Jett Thomalla 2029*

2026 Alabama Crimson Tide (AL) FBS

2026 QB recruit Jett Thomalla (NE) committed to Alabama. - June 17, 2025

John Cooper 2028

2024-26 Alabama Crimson Tide (AL) FBS

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2024 QB recruit John Cooper (AL) committed to Alabama. - Dec. 23, 2023

John Gazzaniga 2029

2025-26 Alabama Crimson Tide (AL) FBS

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 1-1-0

2025 QB recruit John Gazzaniga (CA) committed to Alabama. - May 25, 2025

2027 Trent Seaborn | Elijah Haven

2028 Charles Scott Jr.

🔴 Cade Carruth | Ty Simpson

This full post requires a paid subscription for $10/month or $100/year. The rest of the article includes updates on every FBS program, followed by today’s quarterback offers and transactions.

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Arkansas Razorbacks (AR)

Head Coach: Ryan Silverfield (2026)

2025 Record: 2-10 (0-8 SEC)

2025 Weekly Starters (12): Green-Green-Green-Green-Green-Green-Green-Green-Green-Green-Green-K. Jackson

KJ Jackson and AJ Hill are competing for the starting spot without a clear frontrunner during spring practice. True freshman Hank Hendrix is not listed on the roster but is expected to join the team this summer.