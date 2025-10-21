Photo courtesy of Indiana Athletics

In Today’s Article, you’ll get updated 2025 college football QB depth charts and injuries with the latest stats and news on every FBS quarterback. This comes directly from the 2025 College Football QB Depth Charts, Injuries, Stats & News page, which is updated daily.

Before we get into the latest news on every FBS quarterback, here’s a look at the latest college football QB recruiting, transfer portal and roster movement. The daily College Football Transactions Wire includes players joining or leaving FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA or JUCO quarterback rooms.

College Football Transactions Wire

FBS QB Adds

Troy - Rodge Waldrop (Transfer)

Fresno State - Deagan Rose (2026)

Iowa State - Kase Evans (2026)

West Virginia - Wyatt Brown (2026)

Ole Miss - Keegan Croucher (2027)

SMU - Malachi Zeigler (2027)

UCF - Logan Flaherty (2027)

Vanderbilt - Luke Babin (2027)

Virginia - Lonnie Andrews (2027)

FBS QB Losses

Oklahoma State - Kase Evans (2026)

Oregon State - Deagan Rose (2026)

Penn State - Troy Huhn (2026)

FCS QB Adds

South Dakota State - Brady Schroedermeier (2026)

The Citadel - Jaden Duckett

Valparaiso - Bo Brunner (2026)

D2 QB Adds

Erskine - Deorion James (2026)

Shorter - Kade Wigginton (2026)

Southern Arkansas - Drew Davis (2026)

NAIA QB Adds

Carroll (MT) - Tyson Sweetwood (2026)

2025 College Football QB Depth Charts, Injuries, Stats & News

Next to player names show years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season, 2025 games played, QB starts and QB snaps via Pro Football Focus. Below that are stats on 2025 passing attempts, completions, completion percentage, yards, touchdowns and interceptions, followed by rushing attempts, yards and touchdowns.

*Redshirt available

SEC Quarterbacks

SEC Availability Report - Teams are required to post availability reports three days before the game with daily updates until 90 minutes before kickoff. This is for conference games only.

ALABAMA QB DEPTH CHART

Oct. 18, 2025 - Ty Simpson started the first seven games. Austin Mack entered before Keelon Russell twice this season despite the two being listed as co-backups on the depth chart.

Ty Simpson |2| 7-7-451

153-218-70% 1931-18-1 | 45-66-2

Ty Simpson (TN) committed to the 2022 Alabama recruiting class on Feb. 26, 2021.

Austin Mack |3| 2-0-30

8-11-73% 80-2-0 | 2-4-0

Austin Mack (CA) transferred to Alabama from Washington (FBS) on Jan. 14, 2024.

Keelon Russell |4*| 1-0-13

4-6-67% 65-2-0 | 1-1-0

Keelon Russell (TX) committed to the 2025 Alabama recruiting class on June 4, 2024.

Cade Carruth |2| 0-0-0

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Cade Carruth (AL) committed to the 2022 Alabama recruiting class on March 9, 2022.

John Cooper |4| 0-0-0

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

John Cooper (AL) committed to the 2024 Alabama recruiting class on Dec. 23, 2023.

John Gazzaniga |4*| 0-0-0

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

John Gazzaniga (CA) committed to the 2025 Alabama recruiting class on May 25, 2025.

ARKANSAS QB DEPTH CHART

Oct. 18, 2025 - Taylen Green returned for the next series after exiting with a leg injury. He started the first seven games. KJ Jackson has been listed as the backup on the depth chart, followed by Trever Jackson and Grayson Wilson.

Taylen Green |1| 7-7-470

138-221-62% 1910-17-5 | 83-589-5

Taylen Green (TX) transferred to Arkansas from Boise State (FBS) on Dec. 11, 2023.

KJ Jackson |4| 3-0-22

6-8-75% 109-1-0 | 3-21-1

KJ Jackson (AL) committed to the 2024 Arkansas recruiting class on April 9, 2023.

Trever Jackson |4| 1-0-3

0-1-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Trever Jackson (FL) transferred to Arkansas from Florida State (FBS) on April 24, 2025.

Grayson Wilson |4*| 0-0-0

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Grayson Wilson (AR) committed to the 2025 Arkansas recruiting class on April 15, 2023.

Brayson McHenry |2| 0-0-0

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

July 17, 2025 - Brayson McHenry (TX) transferred to Arkansas from Baylor (FBS), he told me.

AUBURN QB DEPTH CHART

Oct. 18, 2025 - Jackson Arnold started the first seven games. Deuce Knight is the only other QB to play a snap and is listed as a co-backup with Ashton Daniels on the depth chart.

Jackson Arnold |2*| 7-7-465

124-195-64% 1190-5-1 | 100-261-7

Jackson Arnold (TX) transferred to Auburn from Oklahoma (FBS) on Dec. 14, 2024.

Deuce Knight |4*| 1-0-14

2-5-40% 20-0-0 | 4-16-0

Deuce Knight (MS) committed to the 2025 Auburn recruiting class on Oct. 2, 2024.

Ashton Daniels |1*| 0-0-0

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Ashton Daniels (GA) transferred to Auburn from Stanford (FBS) on Dec. 16, 2024.

John Colvin |3| 0-0-0

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

John Colvin (AL) committed to the 2023 Auburn recruiting class on Jan. 4, 2023.

Will Myers |4*| 0-0-0

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Will Myers (AL) committed to the 2025 Auburn recruiting class on May 16, 2025.

FLORIDA QB DEPTH CHART

Oct. 18, 2025 - DJ Lagway started the first seven games. Tramell Jones is the only other QB to play a snap and is the backup, head coach Billy Napier said on Aug. 30.

DJ Lagway |3*| 7-7-435

145-222-65% 1513-9-9 | 35-12-0

DJ Lagway (TX) committed to the 2024 Florida recruiting class on Dec. 7, 2022.

Tramell Jones Jr. |4*| 1-0-39

12-18-67% 131-2-0 | 5-14-0

Tramell Jones (FL) committed to the 2025 Florida recruiting class on Nov. 17, 2024.

Harrison Bailey |1| 0-0-0

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Harrison Bailey (GA) transferred to Florida from Louisville (FBS) on Jan. 20, 2025.

Aidan Warner |3| 0-0-0

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Aidan Warner (FL) transferred to Florida from Yale (FCS) on Jan. 8, 2024.

Clay Millen |1| 0-0-0

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Clay Millen (WA) transferred to Florida from Colorado State (FBS) on Jan. 14, 2024.

Aaron Williams |4| 0-0-0

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Aaron Williams (FL) committed to the 2024 Florida recruiting class.

GEORGIA QB DEPTH CHART

Oct. 18, 2025 - Gunner Stockton started the first seven games. Ryan Puglisi is the only other QB to take a snap this season. Ryan Montgomery wore a knee brace on July 31 after tearing his ACL and MCL on Aug. 12, 2024, his dad told me.

Gunner Stockton |2| 7-7-498

141-200-71% 1553-10-1 | 58-279-7

Gunner Stockton (GA) committed to the 2022 Georgia recruiting class on Jan. 28, 2021.

Ryan Puglisi |4| 4-0-39

9-15-60% 112-1-2 | 4-15-0

Ryan Puglisi (CT) committed to the 2024 Georgia recruiting class on Oct. 16, 2022.

Ryan Montgomery |4*| 0-0-0

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Ryan Montgomery (OH) committed to the 2025 Georgia recruiting class on April 17, 2024.

Hezekiah Millender |4*| 0-0-0

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Hezekiah Millender (GA) committed to the 2025 Georgia recruiting class on Nov. 30, 2024.

Colter Ginn |4| 0-0-0

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Colter Ginn (GA) committed to the 2024 Georgia recruiting class on Dec. 13, 2023.

KENTUCKY QB DEPTH CHART

Oct. 18, 2025 - Cutter Boley started the last four games over Zach Calzada, who started the first two weeks and is no longer listed on the SEC Availability Report after a Sept. 6 shoulder injury. Calzada is listed as the co-backup with Beau Allen on the depth chart.

Cutter Boley |4| 5-4-298

79-123-64% 885-4-4 | 35-47-1

Cutter Boley (KY) committed to the 2024 Kentucky recruiting class on May 18, 2023.

Zach Calzada |1| 2-2-134

25-53-47% 234-0-1 | 14-23-1

Zach Calzada transferred to Kentucky from Incarnate Word (FCS) on Dec. 19, 2024.

Beau Allen |1-2| 1-0-2

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

July 31, 2024 - Beau Allen (KY) told me he has two years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season with the possibility of appealing for an extra year. Allen transferred to Kentucky from Georgia Southern (FBS) on Dec. 11, 2023.

Stone Saunders |4*| 0-0-0

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Stone Saunders (PA) committed to the 2025 Kentucky recruiting class on March 7, 2024.

Brennen Ward |4*| 0-0-0

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Brennen Ward (OH) committed to the 2025 Kentucky recruiting class on Aug. 4, 2023.

LSU QB DEPTH CHART

Oct. 18, 2025 - Garrett Nussmeier started the first seven games despite a lingering abdominal injury suffered before the season. Michael Van Buren is the only other QB to play a snap this season. Colin Hurley returned to practice this spring after being found unresponsive following a car accident on Jan. 16, 2025.

Garrett Nussmeier |1| 7-7-445

154-232-66% 1638-11-5 | 21-0-1

Garrett Nussmeier (LA) committed to the 2021 LSU recruiting class on May 4, 2020.

Michael Van Buren |3*| 1-0-26

10-12-83% 122-1-0 | 4-16-1

Michael Van Buren (MD) transferred to LSU from Mississippi State (FBS) on Dec. 16, 2024.

Colin Hurley |4| 0-0-0

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Colin Hurley (FL) committed to the 2024 LSU recruiting class on Nov. 4, 2022.

Emile Picarella |4*| 0-0-0

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Emile Picarella (LA) committed to the 2025 LSU recruiting class on Feb. 4, 2025.

Tre People |4*| 0-0-0

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Tre People (CA) committed to the 2025 LSU recruiting class on March 8, 2025

Ju’Juan Johnson |3*|

Ju’Juan Johnson (LA) is listed as a running back on the roster. He’d been transitioning to QB this offseason.

MISSISSIPPI STATE QB DEPTH CHART

Oct. 18, 2025 - Blake Shapen started the first seven games. KaMario Taylor holds a regular role in the offense as a rushing threat. Taylor is listed as a co-backup with Luke Kromenhoek on the depth chart.

Blake Shapen |1| 7-7-452

124-185-67% 1525-9-5 | 60-20-1

Blake Shapen (LA) transferred to Mississippi State from Baylor (FBS) on Dec. 8, 2023.

Luke Kromenhoek |3*| 2-0-15

2-4-50% 20-0-0 | 4-24-1

Luke Kromenhoek (GA) transferred to Mississippi State from Florida State (FBS) on Dec. 17, 2024.

KaMario Taylor |4*| 5-0-30

2-3-67% 46-1-0 | 15-92-1

KaMario Taylor (MS) committed to the 2025 Mississippi State recruiting class on Oct. 13, 2023.

Parker Puckett |4*| 1-0-1

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Parker Puckett (MS) committed to the 2025 Mississippi State recruiting class on Dec. 1, 2024.

MISSOURI QB DEPTH CHART

Oct. 18, 2025 - Beau Pribula started the first seven games. Pribula was expected to split reps with Sam Horn, who’ll miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on Sept. 10, 2025 to repair a fractured tibia in his right leg suffered on Aug. 28, 2025. Horn signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 27, 2025 after being selected in the 17th round of the 2025 MLB Draft, and it’s unclear if he’ll play college football in 2026. Matt Zollers has been listed as the backup with Horn unavailable. Tommy Lock entered ahead of Brett Brown in the most recent game he played.

Beau Pribula |2| 7-7-493

149-213-70% 1617-11-7 | 67-210-5

Beau Pribula (PA) transferred to Missouri from Penn State (FBS) on Dec. 22, 2024.

Sam Horn |2| 1-0-1

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 1-6-0

Sam Horn (GA) committed to the 2022 Missouri recruiting class on Feb. 28, 2021.

Matt Zollers |4*| 4-0-43

6-6-100% 75-1-0 | 2-0-0

Matt Zollers (PA) committed to the 2025 Missouri recruiting class on April 4, 2024.

Brett Brown |2| 1-0-4

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 1-5-0

Brett Brown (TN) returned to the roster, head coach Eli Drinkwitz said on Sept. 2, 2025. He left the program a couple weeks ago, a team source told me on Aug. 25. Brown committed to Middle Tennessee (FBS) from Missouri on May 15, 2025 before returning to the Tigers.

Tommy Lock |2| 1-0-11

0-1-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Tommy Lock (MO) committed to the 2022 Missouri recruiting class on Feb. 27, 2021.

Kameron Eleby |4*| 0-0-0

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Kameron Eleby (MO) committed to the 2025 Missouri recruiting class on April 22, 2025.

Essien Smith |4*| 0-0-0

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Essien Smith (MO) committed to the 2025 Missouri recruiting class.

OKLAHOMA QB DEPTH CHART

Oct. 18, 2025 - John Mateer started the last two games after missing one matchup with a thumb injury suffered on Sept. 20. Michael Hawkins started the game Mateer missed and is listed as the backup on the depth chart, followed by Whitt Newbauer. Newbauer entered before Hawkins, but that seems to be a clear attempt to preserve Hawkins’ redshirt.

John Mateer |2| 6-6-411

133-205-65% 1567-7-6 | 65-209-5

John Mateer (TX) transferred to Oklahoma from Washington State (FBS) on Dec. 18, 2024.

Michael Hawkins Jr. |3*| 2-1-73

15-27-56%% 167-3-0 | 15-58-1

Michael Hawkins (TX) committed to the 2024 Oklahoma recruiting class on April 8, 2023.

Whitt Newbauer |3*| 2-0-19

2-4-50% 6-0-0 | 3-10-0

Whitt Newbauer (NC) transferred to Oklahoma from Mercer (FCS) on May 6, 2025.

Jett Niu |4*| 0-0-0

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jett Niu (UT) committed to the 2025 Oklahoma recruiting class on Dec. 4, 2024.

OLE MISS QB DEPTH CHART

Oct. 18, 2025 - Trinidad Chambliss started the last five games over Austin Simmons, who suffered a sprained ankle on Sept. 6 and reaggravated it on Sept. 13, and appears to have taken over the starting spot. Simmons played for the first time since Sept. 13 and saw a few offensive snaps. Simmons has been listed as the starter on the depth chart before every game this season, followed by Chambliss and AJ Maddox.

Trinidad Chambliss |2| 7-5-375

104-166-63% 1549-8-1 | 70-323-5

Trinidad Chambliss (MI) transferred to Ole Miss from Ferris State (D2) on April 15, 2025.

Austin Simmons |3| 4-2-128

34-56-61% 580-4-4 | 16-69-1

Austin Simmons (FL) committed to the 2023 Ole Miss recruiting class on June 17, 2023.

AJ Maddox |4| 1-0-7

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

AJ Maddox (MS) committed to the 2024 Ole Miss recruiting class on Dec. 16, 2023.

Maealiuaki Smith |4| 0-0-0

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Maealiuaki Smith (CA) transferred to Ole Miss from Oklahoma State (FBS) on May 6, 2025.

Shawqi Itraish |1| 0-0-0

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Shawqi Itraish (FL) transferred to Ole Miss from Rice (FBS) on May 21, 2025.

George Hamsley |2| 0-0-0

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

George Hamsley (TN) withdrew from the transfer portal, he told me on June 15, 2025. He transferred to Ole Miss from Tennessee State (FCS) on Feb. 3, 2025.

SOUTH CAROLINA QB DEPTH CHART

Oct. 18, 2025 - LaNorris Sellers started the first seven games. Luke Doty is listed as the backup on the depth chart and is listed as an athlete on the roster after flipping between QB and wide receiver during his career. Head coach Shane Beamer said Cutter Woods entered late to get him some experience.

LaNorris Sellers |3| 7-7-370

90-139-65% 1134-5-2 | 84-108-1

LaNorris Sellers (SC) committed to the 2023 South Carolina recruiting class on Dec. 23, 2022.

Luke Doty |1| 4-0-55

18-28-64% 148-0-1 | 9-20-0

Luke Doty (SC) committed to the 2020 South Carolina recruiting class on July 31, 2018.

Air Noland |4| 1-0-6

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Air Noland (GA) transferred to South Carolina from Ohio State (FBS) on Dec. 23, 2024.

Cutter Woods |4*| 1-0-8

4-6-67% 16-0-1 | 2-13-0

Cutter Woods (SC) committed to the 2025 South Carolina recruiting class on June 24, 2024.

Jimmy Francis |4| 0-0-0

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jimmy Francis (TX) committed to the 2024 South Carolina recruiting class on April 20, 2024.

TENNESSEE QB DEPTH CHART

Oct. 18, 2025 - Joey Aguliar started the first seven games. Jake Merklinger entered before George MacIntyre three times this season.

Joey Aguilar |1| 7-7-481

146-226-65% 1948-15-6 | 34-97-2

Joey Aguilar (CA) transferred to Tennessee from Appalachian State (FBS) on April 29, 2025 after originally committing to UCLA (FBS).

Jake Merklinger |4| 3-0-52

12-22-55% 175-2-0 | 4-16-0

Jake Merklinger (GA) committed to the 2024 Tennessee recruiting class on March 30, 2023.

George MacIntyre |4*| 1-0-11

6-7-86% 52-0-0 | 0-0-0

George MacIntyre (TN) committed to the 2025 Tennessee recruiting class on Jan. 22, 2024.

Mason Phillips |4*| 1-0-4

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 2-18-0

Mason Phillips (TN) committed to the 2025 Tennessee recruiting class on Dec. 17, 2024.

TEXAS QB DEPTH CHART

Oct. 18, 2025 - Arch Manning started the first seven games. Matthew Caldwell was the first QB off the bench four times this season, and KJ Lacey entered before Trey Owens in the only game he played.

Arch Manning |3| 7-7-434

114-189-60% 1449-12-5 | 58-193-5

Arch Manning (LA) committed to the 2023 Texas recruiting class on June 23, 2022.

Matthew Caldwell |1| 4-0-36

7-10-70% 75-0-0 | 2-64-0

Matthew Caldwell (AL) transferred to Texas from Troy (FBS) on May 4, 2025.

KJ Lacey |4*| 1-0-4

1-1-100% 7-0-0 | 0-0-0

KJ Lacey (AL) committed to the 2025 Texas recruiting class on June 3, 2023.

Trey Owens |4| 0-0-0

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Trey Owens (TX) committed to the 2024 Texas recruiting class on Jan. 11, 2023.

Joe Tatum |2| 0-0-0

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Joe Tatum (CA) committed to the 2022 Texas recruiting class on Feb. 2, 2022.

Luke Dunham |4*| 0-0-0

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Luke Dunham (TX) committed to the 2025 Texas recruiting class on Feb. 9, 2025.

TEXAS A&M QB DEPTH CHART

Oct. 18, 2025 - Marcel Reed started the first seven games. Miles O’Neill is listed as the backup on the depth chart. Brady Hart and Jacob Zeno as co-third string QBs, and Hart is the only one of the two to play a snap.

Marcel Reed |3| 7-7-479

102-170-60% 1490-12-4 | 45-186-3

Marcel Reed (TN) committed to the 2023 Texas A&M recruiting class on Dec. 19, 2022.

Miles O’Neill |4| 3-0-20

4-7-57% 101-1-1 | 3-(-9)-0

Miles O’Neill (MA) committed to the 2024 Texas A&M recruiting class on June 14, 2023.

Brady Hart |4*| 1-0-6

0-1-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Brady Hart (FL) committed to the 2025 Texas A&M recruiting class on Nov. 29, 2024.

Jacob Zeno |1| 0-0-0

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jacob Zeno (TX) transferred to Texas A&M from UAB (FBS) on Dec. 10, 2024.

Eli Morcos |4*| 0-0-0

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Eli Morcos (TX) committed to the Texas A&M 2025 Texas A&M recruiting class on Dec. 3, 2024.

Paxton Land |4| 0-0-0

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Paxton Land (TX) committed to the Texas A&M 2025 recruiting class on Oct. 8, 2023.

Peyton Gay |4|

Peyton Gay (FL) is listed as a safety on the roster and withdrew from the transfer portal, he told me on July 26, 2025.

VANDERBILT QB DEPTH CHART

Oct. 18, 2025 - Diego Pavia started the first seven games. He indicated this will be his final season on Sept. 16, 2025 despite potentially being eligible in 2026. Blaze Berlowitz is listed as the backup on the depth chart. Drew Dickey will likely miss the rest of the season with a cardiac issue, head coach Clark Lea said on Oct. 14, 2025. He’d been listed as the third string. Whit Muschamp entered one game before Jack Elliott and Jeremy St-Hiliare, who was dealing with a nasal fracture but is not listed on the SEC Availability Report.

Diego Pavia |1*| 7-7-392

129-183-71% 1569-15-4 | 77-438-4

Diego Pavia (NM) transferred to Vanderbilt from New Mexico State (FBS) on Jan. 17, 2024.

Blaze Berlowitz |3| 5-0-48

5-12-42% 76-1-0 | 9-73-1

Blaze Berlowitz (OK) transferred to Vanderbilt form New Mexico State (FBS) on Dec. 1, 2023.

Drew Dickey |2| 2-0-7

1-2-50% 28-0-0 | 3-13-1

Drew Dickey (TX) committed to the 2022 Vanderbilt recruiting class on April 5, 2021.

Whit Muschamp |4| 1-0-7

2-3-67% 40-0-0 | 1-8-0

Whit Muschamp (TN) committed to the 2024 Vanderbilt recruiting class on March 11, 2023.

Jack Elliott |4*| 0-0-0

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jack Elliott (IL) committed to the 2025 Vanderbilt recruiting class on April 16, 2024.

Jeremy St-Hilaire |4| 0-0-0

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jeremy St-Hilaire (TN) committed to the 2024 Vanderbilt recruiting class on Feb. 11, 2023.

Big Ten Quarterbacks

Big Ten Availability Report - Teams are required to post availability reports no later than two hours before kickoff. This is for conference and non-conference games.