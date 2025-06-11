2025 Best Available NFL Free Agent QBs
Unsigned Quarterback Tracker
Track unsigned 2025 NFL free agent QBs who were on an NFL roster since the start of the 2024 season, including players who were cut, had their contract expire or retired. This is updated through the end of the 2025 season.
NOTE - Every signing is featured the team sections of the 2025 NFL QB Depth Charts, Draft Picks, Free Agent Signings & Contract Years page here.
Under player names show (from left) previous team, 2024 games, starts (coming soon) and snaps via Pro Football Focus, highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals, home state, NFL Draft selection and college with links to stats.
UDFA - Undrafted Free Agent
NFL Free Agent QBs
Players are sorted by 2024 quarterback snap counts.
Derek Carr
Saints | 10-0-585
⭐⭐⭐ | CA | 2014 (2-36)
Fresno State
Tyler Huntley
Dolphins | 5-0-314
⭐⭐⭐ | FL | 2020 (UDFA)
Utah
Desmond Ridder
Raiders | 5-0-132
⭐⭐⭐ | KY | 2022 (3-74)
Cincinnati
