Track unsigned 2025 NFL free agent QBs who were on an NFL roster since the start of the 2024 season, including players who were cut, had their contract expire or retired. This is updated through the end of the 2025 season.

NOTE - Every signing is featured the team sections of the 2025 NFL QB Depth Charts, Draft Picks, Free Agent Signings & Contract Years page here.

Under player names show (from left) previous team, 2024 games, starts (coming soon) and snaps via Pro Football Focus, highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals, home state, NFL Draft selection and college with links to stats.

UDFA - Undrafted Free Agent

NFL Free Agent QBs

Players are sorted by 2024 quarterback snap counts.

Derek Carr

Saints | 10-0-585

⭐⭐⭐ | CA | 2014 (2-36)

Fresno State

Tyler Huntley

Dolphins | 5-0-314

⭐⭐⭐ | FL | 2020 (UDFA)

Utah

Desmond Ridder

Raiders | 5-0-132

⭐⭐⭐ | KY | 2022 (3-74)

Cincinnati