2025 NFL QB Depth Charts, Draft Picks, Free Agent Signings & Contract Years
Track 2025 NFL QB depth charts, draft picks, free agent signings and contract years with quarterback news and stats. This is updated through the end of each team’s season.
Snap counts, games and starts are updated weekly during the season.
Under player names show (from left) contract year, 2024 games, starts (coming soon) and snaps via Pro Football Focus, highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals, home state, NFL Draft selection and college with links to stats.
UDFA - Undrafted Free Agent
UFA - Unrestricted Free Agent
RFA - Restricted Free Agent
ERFA - Exclusive Rights Free Agent
2025 NFL QB Depth Charts
Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray
2029 UFA | 17-0-1059
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | 2019 (1-19)
Texas A&M ➡ Oklahoma
July 21, 2022 - Signed a 5-year, $230.5 million contract extension.
Jacoby Brissett
2027 UFA | 8-0-349
⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL | 2016 (3-91)
Florida ➡ NC State
March 11, 2025 - Signed a 2-year, $12.5 million contract.
Clayton Tune
2027 UFA | 6-0-31
⭐⭐⭐ | TX | 2023 (5-139)
Houston
May 11, 2023 - Signed a 4-year, $4.19 million contract.
Atlanta Falcons
